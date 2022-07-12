AP News Summary at 6:28 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel probes Trump's 'siren call' to extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee is preparing to highlight how violent extremist groups answered what one lawmaker says was Donald Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington. The panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol is set to convene Tuesday. The committee is probing whether extremist groups coordinated with White House allies ahead of the violence. Leaders and members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are facing rare sedition charges for their alleged roles in the attack. Florida Democrat Stephanie Murphy says Trump's tweet about a big rally was “a siren call to these folks.”

Ukrainian rocket strike targets Russian ammunition depot

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian ammunition depot was apparently targeted by Ukrainian forces overnight, resulting in a massive blast captured on social media. The Ukrainian military’s southern command said the rocket strike targeted the depot in Russian-held Nova Kakhovka, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of the important Black Sea port city of Kherson, which is also occupied by Russian forces. Video on social media showed a massive explosion. The nature of the strike suggested that Ukrainian forces used U.S-supplied multiple-launch High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, to strike the area.

Biden to discuss immigration, trade with Mexico's president

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to meet with his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The White House says their discussions Tuesday will showcase the underlying strength of the two nations’ relationship. But there have been recent disagreements on issues including energy and Ukraine policy. It will be the second in-person meeting between Biden and López Obrador at the White House. They spoke virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic last year and have held several calls. First lady Jill Biden hosted Mexican first lady Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller during this spring’s White House celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

Japanese say final goodbye to assassinated former leader Abe

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese have bid their final goodbye to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as a family funeral was held at a temple days after his assassination shocked the nation. Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, remained influential even after stepping down two years ago for health reasons. He was gunned down Friday during a campaign speech. Hundreds of people filled sidewalks outside Zojoji temple in downtown Tokyo to bid farewell to Abe. Some called out “Abe san!” as a motorcade with the hearse slowly drove by the packed crowd. Only close family members and senior governing party leaders including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended the funeral.

Far out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep

The first image from NASA's new space telescope is the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The image from the James Webb Space Telescope was unveiled at the White House on Monday. The picture is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe. The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope launched last December. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles from Earth in January. On Tuesday, four more galactic beauty shots will be released from the telescope’s initial outward gazes.

US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated its vast territorial claims in the South China Sea. He warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its armed forces, public vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters. Blinken’s statement, issued by the U.S. Embassy in Manila, was released on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained about China’s aggressive actions in the disputed sea. China rejected and continues to defy the ruling.

High UAE gas prices stand out where cheap fuel was the norm

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Fuel prices in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates have soared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That has accentuated differences with neighboring petrostates that heavily subsidize gasoline. The contrast has stoked complaints among nationals who receive generous cradle-to-grave welfare and prompted the UAE government to boost social spending for low-income Emiratis. The UAE’s relaxing of costly fuel subsidies in 2015 put the country at the forefront of long-delayed fiscal reforms in the region. Even now, Gulf Arab rulers getting a windfall from the sky-high oil prices know it can't last forever, as world economies move away from fossil fuels. The fuel price surge in the Emirates signals the region is not immune to global market forces.

'Squid Game,' 'Abbott Elementary' vying for Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” are in the hunt for Emmy nominations that could add to their previous trophy hauls. But they’re up against hungry newcomers. When the bids are announced Tuesday, “Succession” may face a showdown with “Squid Game.” Netflix's South Korean hit about a brutal survival contest is vying to become the first non-English language Emmy nominee. The Emmys once were dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, but the rise of streaming services is changing the balance of power. Other possible drama contenders include the modern Western “Yellowstone” and workplace thriller “Severance.” Competitors for “Ted Lasso” could include newbie “Abbott Elementary.”

Amazon Prime Day comes amid slowdown in online sales growth

Amazon is heading into its annual Prime Day sales event on Tuesday much differently than how it entered the pandemic. The company has long used the two-day event to lure people to its Prime membership. This year, it could help Amazon boost profitability amid a slowdown in overall online sales. That's quite a reversal from the early days of the pandemic when the e-commerce giant’s profits soared as homebound shoppers turned to online shopping to avoid contracting the coronavirus. Now, Amazon says it has too many workers and too much warehouse space. Some analysts says the excess capacity is likely to be a short-term problem for the company.