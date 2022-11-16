AP News Summary at 6:20 a.m. EST

Poland says missile blast likely unfortunate accident

PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — Poland's president says that there are no indications that the missile blast in Poland that killed two people was an “intentional attack,” describing it as mostly likely an unfortunate accident. President Andrzej Duda said it was mostly likely a Ukrainian missile that fell in Poland, but he also said that the ultimate responsibility lies with Russia, which launched a barrage of missile attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday.

NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket has blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard. Wednesday's Florida launch brings the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago. If all goes well with the three-week flight, the crew capsule will be propelled into a wide orbit around the moon, before returning to Earth with a Pacific splashdown in December. NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the moon on the next flight, in 2024, and land humans there as early as 2025.

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters he will “make America great and glorious again.” Trump made his plans official Tuesday night after teasing the potential of a comeback since before he even left the White House in 2021. He had hoped to piggyback off expected Republican gains in last week’s midterm elections and stave off potential challengers. Instead, Trump is facing blame for the party’s underwhelming performance, with many seeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a rising alternative. If Trump is ultimately successful, he would be just the second president in U.S. history to serve two nonconsecutive terms.

Florida's Scott takes on McConnell in bid for Senate leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. It's the opening of the latest front in an intraparty battle between allies of McConnell and former President Donald Trump over the direction of the GOP following a disappointing showing in last week’s midterm elections. Scott is the leader of the GOP’s Senate campaign efforts and has long feuded with McConnell over the party's approach to reclaiming a Senate majority. In a letter to Senate Republicans, Scott wrote, “If you simply want to stick with the status quo, don’t vote for me." Republicans are holding their leadership elections on Wednesday.

Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with GOP votes uncertain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are moving ahead with legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. Democrats are acting now as they face the prospect of divided government in the next Congress. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a test vote on the bill Wednesday, betting that at least 10 Republicans will vote with all Democrats to advance legislation to ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are legally recognized nationwide. The bill has gained momentum since the Supreme Court decision overturning the federal right to abortion. An opinion at the time from Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that an earlier high court decision protecting same-sex marriage could also come under threat.

Rent stabilization measures win in US midterm election

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ballot measures to build more affordable housing and protect tenants from soaring rent increases were plentiful and fared well in last week’s midterm elections. The activity reflected growing angst over record high rents exacerbated by inflation and a dearth of homes. Voters in three U.S. cities approved capping rent increases at below inflation with a measure in a fourth city leading in the vote count. Tenant advocates say rent caps are critical to keeping low-income renters out of homelessness. But critics of rent stabilization were dismayed. They said restricting rents will spur disinvestment in rental stock and discourage the construction of affordable housing. But both sides agree that the country must build more affordable housing.

As climate change progresses, trees in cities struggle

SEATTLE (AP) — Cities across the world have promised to plant more carbon-absorbing trees to help fight climate change. Research has shown the shade of mature trees also helps reduce unhealthful “heat islands,” especially in poor neighborhoods. But life of a city tree is already challenging and those problems are being compounded by a warming planet. Increasingly, the challenge for city arborists is to keep old and new trees alive, and it's incurring a bigger hit on municipal budgets.

Israel deploys remote-controlled robotic guns in West Bank

AL-AROUB REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — In two volatile spots in the occupied West Bank, Israel has installed robotic weapons that can fire tear gas, stun grenades and sponge-tipped bullets at Palestinian protesters. The robots, perched over a crowded Palestinian refugee camp and in a flashpoint West Bank city, use artificial intelligence to track targets. Israel says the technology saves lives — both Israeli and Palestinian. But critics see it as another step toward a dystopian reality in which Israel fine-tunes its open-ended occupation of the Palestinians while keeping its soldiers out of harm’s way. The new weapon has inflamed tensions in the West Bank as unrest rises in what has been the deadliest year since the U.N. started tracking fatalities in 2006.

Qatar's World Cup denounced for 'washing' country's image

With no soccer tradition but billions in oil money, Qatar is the latest Persian Gulf nation using sports to try to burnish its image on the global stage. The host of the 2022 World Cup is smaller than Connecticut and has a population of fewer than 3 million. Many think Qatar is hosting the event to project its influence, build international connections and move past a human-rights record criticized by international groups and workers’ advocates. Critics describe the 2022 World Cup, which starts Sunday, as a classic case of “sportswashing” — using sports to change a country or company's image.

Michelle Obama opens tour for new book, 'The Light We Carry'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama has opened a monthlong, nationwide tour to promote her new book, “The Light We Carry.” The former first lady fielded questions from friend and former talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres on opening night Tuesday at a theater in downtown Washington. Mrs. Obama says she wrote the book to share the habits and practices she uses to stay balanced during anxious times. She has two more shows in Washington this week. The tour is scheduled to end in Los Angeles. Mrs. Obama released her bestselling memoir, “Becoming,” in 2018.