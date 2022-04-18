AP News Summary at 6:05 p.m. EDT

Zelenskyy: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia’s offensive to take control of eastern Ukraine is in full swing. “Now we can already state that the Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time,” he announced Monday in a video address. He said a “significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive.” He vowed: “No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day.”

Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials. The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking. The CDC recently extended the mask mandate until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant. The Justice Department declined to comment Monday when asked if the government planned to appeal the ruling.

Second arrest made in South Carolina mall shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police say they have have identified two more suspects in a Saturday shootout inside a crowded South Carolina mall in which nine people were shot. Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook on Monday announced the arrest of 20-year-old Marquise Love Robinson and said police are seeking a third suspect named Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith. In addition to the nine people who were shot, six others were injured while fleeing Columbiana Centre on Saturday afternoon. A 22-year-old man is already facing charges in connection with the shooting. State police are also investigating another weekend shooting in Hampton County that injured at least nine.

On Tax Day, an extension may be better than rushing a return

WASHINGTON (AP) — Monday is Tax Day, the federal deadline for individual tax filings and payments. The IRS expects to receive tens of millions of last-minute filings electronically and through paper forms. The executive director of the National Society of Tax Professionals, Nina Tross, says if people haven’t filed their taxes by now they’re better off filing an extension. Tross adds that filing an extension has “zero effect” as long as filers have paid their income taxes by Tax Day. Tross warns that rushing a return to meet the deadline only to have to amend it later is likely to draw a second look by the IRS.

Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border has surged in recent weeks as the U.S. prepares for even larger numbers with the expected lifting of a pandemic-era order that turned away asylum seekers. Immigration authorities stopped migrants 221,303 times along the Southwest border in March, a 34% increase from the month earlier and the highest in nearly two decades, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data filed with a federal court in Texas. CBP was expected to publicly release the monthly statistics soon, before the looming expiration of a public health order that enabled U.S. authorities to turn back most migrants, including people seeking asylum.

Gaza militants fire rocket into Israel as tensions soar

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants have fired a rocket into southern Israel for the first time in months. It's a potentially major escalation after clashes at a sensitive holy site in Jerusalem and a wave of attacks and military raids elsewhere. Israel said it intercepted the rocket Monday, and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Israel holds Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers responsible for all such projectiles and usually launches airstrikes in their wake. It was the first such rocket fire since New Year’s Eve. Hours earlier, the leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group, which boasts an arsenal of rockets, had issued a brief, cryptic warning, condemning Israeli “violations” in Jerusalem.

Doctors suggest new names for low-grade prostate cancer

Some doctors say it’s time to rename low-grade prostate cancer to eliminate the alarming C-word. About 34,000 Americans die from prostate cancer annually, but most prostate cancers are harmless. Cancer cells develop in nearly all prostate glands as men age. The goal of a name change is reducing unnecessary surgery and radiation for the lowest risk patients. A paper published Monday is reviving a debate about dropping the word “cancer” when patients learn the results of these low-risk biopsy findings. Name changes have happened previously in other low-risk cancers.

Shareholders await Musk's next move in Twitter takeover bid

DETROIT (AP) — Twitter has dropped a major roadblock in front of Elon Musk’s effort to take over the company, leaving investors to wonder about the mercurial Tesla CEO’s next move. Twitter has adopted a “poison pill” defense that makes it difficult for Musk or any other investor to buy Twitter without the board of directors’ approval. Musk, who currently owns about 9% of the company, last week disclosed an offer of about $43 billion, or $54.20 per share. Twitter’s next likely move is to formally reject Musk’s offer, or it could start negotiations. Musk has a number of options which also include talks with the board, sweetening his offer, or even triggering the poison pill, which could destroy the company.

California woman pleads guilty to 2016 kidnapping hoax

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California woman has pleaded guilty to mail fraud and lying to the FBI. But that leaves the mystery of why Sherri Papini carefully faked her own kidnapping and planned a coverup that including self-harm. Papini, of Redding, set off a three-week search until she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. She offered no explanation for her elaborate hoax during the half-hour court hearing Monday. Papini is scheduled to be sentenced July 11. Prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence on the low end of the sentencing range, estimated to be between eight and 14 months in custody. She also agreed to pay restitution topping $300,000.

TV's 'black-ish' ends 8-season run with legacy, fans secure

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The TV sitcom “black-ish” is about to wrap up its eight-season run. The ABC sitcom about the affluent Johnson family got a splashy salute earlier this month at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. Fans of the series say it realistically depicted the Black experience, both the highs and lows, and was reliably funny. The creator of “black-ish,” Kenya Barris, says he's proud that the show brought attention to those who felt unseen. He sees a future for the characters in a big-screen movie. The final episode arrives 9 p.m. Eastern Tuesday on ABC and Hulu.

