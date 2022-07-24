AP News Summary at 6:06 a.m. EDT

Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says the Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years. The top U.S. military officer made the comment during a trip to the Indo-Pacific that included a stop Sunday in Indonesia. Milley said the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with U.S. and other partner forces has increased significantly over that time, and the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions. His comments came as the U.S. redoubles its efforts to strengthen its relationships with Pacific nations as a counterbalance to China, which is trying to expand its presence and influence in the region.

Pope heads to Canada as Indigenous groups seek full apology

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has begun a fraught visit to Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for abuses by missionaries at residential schools. The trip is a key step in the Catholic Church’s efforts to reconcile with Indigenous communities and help them heal from generations of trauma. Francis was flying to Edmonton, Alberta, where he was to be greeted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary May Simon, Canada’s first Indigenous governor general. On Monday, the pope is meeting with school survivors in Maskwacis, where he is expected to deliver an apology. Indigenous groups are seeking more, though, including access to church archives to learn the fate of children who never returned home.

Russia FM visits Egypt, part of Africa trip amid Ukraine war

CAIRO (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials as his country seeks to break diplomatic isolation and sanctions by the West over its invasion of Ukraine. Lavrov landed in Cairo late Saturday, the first leg of his Africa trip that will also include stops in Ethiopia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. He is scheduled to meet with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry the Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and address the permanent representatives of the pan-Arab organization.

Palestinians: Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank gun battle

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Israeli police say troops and special forces on an arrest mission exchanged fire with armed Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Sunday. The local rescue service said at least two Palestinians were killed. Troops and police special forces exchanged fire for hours with Palestinian gunmen in a battle deep inside the Palestinian city of Nablus, according to Israeli police. Forces have been carrying out near-daily raids in the West Bank for months, in a bid to quell a spate of attacks by Palestinians on Israelis that has since subsided. Police said Israeli forces were unharmed.

UN health agency chief declares monkeypox a global emergency

LONDON (AP) — The chief of the World Health Organization says the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an “extraordinary” situation that qualifies as a global emergency. The head of the U.N. health agency made the decision to issue the declaration Saturday after WHO’s expert committee didn't reach a consensus. Monkeypox has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades. It wasn't known to spark large outbreaks beyond the continent or to spread widely among people until May. That's when authorities detected epidemics in Europe, North America and elsewhere. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries.

Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden likely has contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test. That's according to an update from his doctor. The BA.5 variant is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year. It's believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country. Dr. Kevin O’Connor writes in his latest update on Biden’s condition that the results of the preliminary sequencing that indicated the BA.5 variant do not affect Biden’s treatment plan “in any way.” Biden tested positive on Thursday. He's been isolating in the White House residence since then.

Investigators: Attacker 'did not know who' Zeldin was

A man accused of attacking New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin during a recent campaign rally told investigators he’d been drinking that day and didn’t know who the congressman was. David Jakubonis's remarks are summarized in a federal criminal complaint filed Saturday. Jakubonis appeared in court Saturday in Rochester to face a count of assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon. Authorities say Jakubonis, an Iraq War veteran, told investigators he went onstage to ask the speaker if he was disrespecting veterans. Video shows Jakubonis raising his arm toward Zeldin as he holds a keychain. The two tussled to the ground and Zeldin suffered a minor scrape.

Governor declares emergency over wildfire near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the effects of the fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park. Thousands of people were ordered to flee the Oak Fire that exploded into one of California's largest wildfires of the year. Officials said the fire began Friday afternoon southwest of the park near Midpines in Mariposa County. By Saturday, it had grown to nearly 19 square miles. A Sierra National Forest spokesperson says evacuation orders were put in effect Saturday for over 6,000 people living in the sparsely populated, rural area. Fire officials called the blaze “explosive" and fueled by hot weather and dry vegetation.

Parents, 6-year-old girl fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The victims were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles east of Des Moines. They were 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula. Sarah Schmidt's brother said the couple's 9-year-old son, Arlo, is safe. Investigators have provided no motive, but named the suspected gunman as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of La Vista, Nebraska. Sherwin's body was found at the park with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Marvel teases new Avengers movies, ‘Black Panther' sequel

Marvel Studios returned to Comic-Con's Hall H for the first time in three years with a massive presentation and new information about phases five and six of the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Saturday presentation included first-looks at “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and new information about Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will conclude with two Avengers movies: “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.” The “Guardians of the Galaxy” will also come to an end in the midst of Phase 5 in May.