AP News Summary at 6:07 a.m. EDT

DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary

MIAMI (AP) — Florida governor and Republican powerhouse Ron DeSantis will learn the identity of his general election opponent after Tuesday's primary voting. Florida Democrats are deciding a fiercely fought contest between congressman and former governor Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Crist has spent a lifetime in politics, much of it as a Republican, while Fried casts herself as “something new” with hopes of becoming Florida's first female governor. In New York, congressional primaries include a race between two powerful Democratic committee chairs, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, and other incumbents fending off challenges from the left.

On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — On the eve of Ukraine’s independence day, there is increasing unease that Moscow could be focusing on specific government and civilian targets. The United States reinforced those concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert. It says that it “has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities.” The warning comes on the heels of Russia’s claim that Ukrainian intelligence was responsible for the car bombing that killed the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political thinker over the weekend.

As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers

From what you buy online, to how you remember tasks, to when you monitor your doorstep, Amazon is seemingly everywhere. And it appears the company doesn’t want to halt its reach anytime soon. In recent weeks, Amazon has said it will spend billions of dollars in two gigantic acquisitions that, if approved, will broaden its ever growing presence in the lives of consumers. The company is targeting two areas: health care, through its $3.9 billion buyout of the primary care company One Medical, and the “smart home,” where it plans to expand its already mighty presence through a $1.7 billion merger with iRobot, the maker of the popular robotic Roomba vacuum.

Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to prevent the FBI from continuing to review documents recovered from his Florida estate until a neutral special master can be appointed. The attorneys asserted Monday in a court filing, their first since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago two weeks ago, that the sets of documents taken from the residence were “presumptively” covered by executive privilege. They say the matter has captured the attention of the American public and safeguards are needed to protect Trump's constitutional rights. The filing casts the August 8 search as a “shockingly aggressive move.”

AP-NORC Poll: Most in US want stricter gun laws

CHICAGO (AP) — Most U.S. adults think gun violence is increasing nationwide and want to see gun laws made stricter. That's according to a new poll that finds broad public support for a variety of gun restrictions. The poll comes from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll shows majorities of Americans view both reducing gun violence and protecting gun ownership as important issues. The poll found 71% of Americans say gun laws should be stricter, including about half of Republicans and a majority of those in gun-owning households.

Six months on, Ukraine fights war, faces painful aftermath

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Six months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine and with no end to the conflict in sight, The Associated Press revisited Danyk Rak, a 12-year-old looking after his wounded mother, as well as a police officer and an Orthodox priest whose lives have been upended by war. They describe the difficulty dealing with the wide-spread damage around the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, the impact it has had on residents, and the aftermath of mass civilian killings at Bucha, northwest of the city.

Moscow seeks a 'sense of normal' amid Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW (AP) — Six months after Russia sent troops into Ukraine, there's little sign of the conflict on Moscow's streets and the capital's residents seem unconcerned about the economic and political sanctions imposed by Western countries. Although many foreign businesses have closed, Muscovites who missed their American-style treats such as Big Macs are taking heart from entrepreneurs who are trying to fill the gap. The country's long-term economic prospects are uncertain and no one knows when or how the fighting in Ukraine will end. A young Muscovite relaxing along the river on a summer day says: “We walk around, go around as usual.”

Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area

DALLAS (AP) — Heavy rain across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area is causing streets to flood and submerging vehicles as officials warn motorists to stay off the roads. Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the area is “pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight.” The National Weather Service says over 9 inches of rain fell at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport over 24 hours ending at noon Monday. At least one fatality has been blamed on the downpour as emergency officials say they've responded to dozens of locations with high water on the roads.

Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops

BEIJING (AP) — With China’s biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25% of its usual size by drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to irrigate crops. The dramatic decline of water coverage in Poyang Lake in southeastern China otherwise had cut off irrigation channels in one of China’s key rice-growing regions. But state media report the crews are working only after dark due to the daytime heat. High temperatures have sparked wildfires in southwest China, and factories have cut production as hydroelectric plants reduce their output. The drought and heat have wilted crops and shrunk rivers. This summer's heat waves started earlier and have lasted longer than usual.

Malaysia top court upholds ex-PM Najib's graft conviction

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak has lost his final appeal in a graft case linked to the looting of the 1MDB state fund, with the top court unanimously upholding his conviction and 12-year prison sentence. The loss means Najib will have to begin serving his sentence immediately, becoming the first former prime minister to be jailed. The five-member Federal Court panel said it found the High Court ruling was correct and that Najib’s appeal was “devoid of any merits.” 1MDB was a development fund that Najib set up shortly after taking power in 2009. Investigators allege at least $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates.