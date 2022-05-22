AP News Summary at 6:08 a.m. EDT

Fate of 2,500 Ukrainian POWs from steel plant stirs concern

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — As the West rallies behind Ukraine in its war with Russia, Polish President Andrzej Duda has arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit. Duda’s office says he will address Ukraine’s parliament on Sunday. Poland has welcomed millions of Ukrainian refugees and is a strong supporter of the country's desire to join the European Union. The fate of the nearly 2,500 Ukrainian fighters taken prisoner at the Mariupol steel plant is a growing concern. A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine says they are sure to face tribunals. Their family members have pleaded for them to be given rights as prisoners of war.

Belarusians join war seeking to free Ukraine and themselves

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Belarusians are among the foreign fighters who have volunteered to take up arms in Ukraine against Russian forces. They consider the Ukrainians defending their homeland to be their brethren. And by joining their resistance to Russia’s onslaught, they hope to weaken the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and ultimately that of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Some Russian troops were sent from Belarusian territory into Ukraine early in the war, and Lukashenko has publicly stood by long-time ally Putin, calling him his “big brother.” Weakening Putin, they believe, would create a window of opportunity to topple Lukashenko and bring democratic change to the nation of nearly 10 million people.

Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden tended to both business and security interests as he wrapped up a three-day visit to South Korea on Sunday. Biden showcased Hyundai's pledge to invest at least $10 billion in electric vehicles and related technologies in the United States. He also visited Osan Air Base, where thousands of U.S. and South Korean service members monitor the rapidly evolving North Korean nuclear threat. Biden says the U.S. is ready for any provocation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might deliver while Biden is touring the region. Japan is the next stop on Biden's trip to Asia.

Albanese elected Australia's leader in complex poll result

SYDNEY (AP) — Australians awoke to a new prime minister in Anthony Albanese, the center-left Labor Party leader whose ascension to the nation’s top job from being raised in social housing by a single mother on a disability pension was said to reflect the country's changed fabric. It's unclear whether Albanese’s party could form a majority government or rely on the support of an increased number of independents and minor party candidates who won seats in Saturday’s election. With counting set to continue for many days as postal votes are tallied, one prospect is for Albanese to be sworn in as acting prime minister to attend Tuesday’s Quad summit in Tokyo with U.S., Japanese and Indian leaders. President Joe Biden says he's looking forward to seeing Albanese.

3 Air Force cadets who refused vaccine won't be commissioned

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Air Force Academy says three cadets who have refused the COVID-19 vaccine will not be commissioned as military officers but will graduate with bachelor’s degrees. Academy spokesman Dean Miller says a fourth cadet who only recently decided to be vaccinated will graduate and become an Air Force officer. Miller said in a statement Saturday that the three won't be commissioned as long as they remain unvaccinated. He says the Air Force secretary will decide whether the unvaccinated students will be required to pay their educational costs in lieu of service.

AP source: Giuliani interviewed for hours by 1/6 committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rudy Giuliani, who as a lawyer for then-President Donald Trump pushed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election, met for hours with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to a person familiar with the interview. The interview with Giuliani took place virtually and much of the day on Friday. Giuliani is seen as a critical aide for the committee, which has interviewed nearly 1,000 witnesses, including family members of Trump and advisers in his inner circle. The panel plans a series of hearings in June. CNN first reported the interview.

California church leaders, shooting survivors join in prayer

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Survivors and church leaders are joining in prayer nearly a week after a deadly shooting at a Taiwanese American church congregation in California. They are also thanking community members in Laguna Woods for their support. The community is reeling after last Sunday's attack on a luncheon of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church killed one and wounded five. One survivor says he wasn't afraid during the shooting as he didn't know what was happening at the time, but since then he can't sleep. Pastor Albany Lee says trauma specialists will be available to assist community members and a prayer service will be held on Sunday.

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s sprawling financial trial may not have produced any convictions yet or any new smoking guns. But recent testimony has provided plenty of insights into how the Vatican operates. The takeaways from recent hearings are of a church bureaucracy that used espionage, allowed outsiders with unverified qualifications to gain access to the Apostolic Palace and relied on a pervasive mantra of sparing the pope responsibility until someone’s neck was on the line. The trial so far has produced an unusual airing of the Vatican's dirty laundry. Pope Francis sought to have a trial to show his willingness to crack down on alleged financial impropriety.

Bangkok votes for governor in 1st election since 2014 coup

BANGKOK (AP) — Voters in the Thai capital are electing a new governor in a contest delayed by a military coup that still reflects a divided country with main candidates either supported by the conservative establishment or the liberal opposition. A record 31 candidates entered the race but the battle being watched most closely is between two who registered as independents. One is a former transport minister and front-runner associated with the main opposition party, and the other had served as the military-appointed governor since 2016. Bangkok’s last gubernatorial election was in 2013, a year before the military toppled a democratically elected government. Analysts say the result will reflect on the future of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who has been in power for eight years.

Heat Alert: Miami beats Boston 109-103 for 2-1 series lead

BOSTON (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 31 points with 10 rebounds to lead Miami to a 109-103 victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Heat blew a 25-point, first-half lead and lost Jimmy Butler to a knee injury but held on. Jaylen Brown scored 40 for Boston. Al Horford scored 20 points with 14 rebounds, and Marcus Smart scored 16. Jayson Tatum had 10 points on 3-for-14 shooting. He also had six turnovers and Brown committed seven of Boston’s playoff high 24 turnovers. Game 4 is Monday night in Boston.

