AP News Summary at 6:08 p.m. EST

Zelenskyy: Missile hitting Poland is significant escalation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy says an apparent Russian missile strike that hit neighboring NATO member Poland is “a very significant escalation” of the war. Zelenskyy’s delivered his comments in an evening address to the nation. The remarks came hours after a senior U.S. intelligence official told The Associated Press that Russian missiles had crossed into Polish territory and killed two people. If confirmed, the strike would mark the first time in the war that Russian weapons came down on a NATO country. A second person said that apparent Russian missiles struck a site in Poland about 15 miles from the Ukrainian border. It was not clear whether Zelenskyy had direct knowledge of the strikes

GOP Sen. Scott mounts long-shot bid to unseat McConnell

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. It's the opening of the latest front in an intraparty battle between allies of McConnell and former President Donald Trump over the direction of the GOP following a disappointing showing in last week’s midterm elections. Scott is the leader of the GOP’s Senate campaign efforts and has long feuded with McConnell over the party' approach to reclaiming a Senate majority. In a letter to Senate Republicans, Scott said: “If you simply want to stick with the status quo, don’t vote for me." They are holding their leadership elections on Wednesday.

Earth at 8 billion: Consumption not crowd is key to climate

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The 8 billionth baby on Earth is about to be born on a planet that is getting hotter. But experts in climate science and population both say the two issues aren't quite as connected as they seem. Sure, more people consume more energy and put more carbon dioxide in the air. But experts say it's not a simple numbers game. The poorest half of the world's population only produces 7% of the carbon emissions. Experts say it's not the size of the population, it's consumption or over-consumption. They say it's not too many people, but rich people polluting too much.

Mormon church comes out in support of same-sex marriage law

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it supports efforts underway in Congress to safeguard same-sex marriage rights. The Utah-based faith said in a statement Tuesday that church doctrine would continue to consider same-sex relationships against God’s commandments. Yet it said it would support rights for same-sex couples as long as they don't infringe on religious groups’ right to believe as they choose. Support for the Respect for Marriage Act under consideration in Congress is the church’s latest step to stake out a more welcoming stance toward the LGBTQ community, while holding firm to its belief that same-sex relationships are sinful.

Beyoncé ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé has propelled herself into the highest Grammy echelon. The star singer claimed a leading nine nominations Tuesday, making her tied with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated music act in the history of the awards show at 88 apiece. Kendrick Lamar came away with the second-most nominations with eight, while Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, Randy Merrill and The-Dream picked up six. The ceremony will be held Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Nearly half of this year’s leading nominees are women and more than half are people of color.

Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police say four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted and the killer or killers used a knife or other “edged weapon.” The Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday that investigators are trying to establish a timeline of the victims’ activities on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, following all leads and identifying persons of interest. The killings likely occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday and the bodies were discovered about nine hours later. Autopsies expected to be completed later this week could provide more information about how the victims were killed. The students’ violent deaths left the community reeling, and signs of grief and uncertainty can be seen throughout town.

Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Students hid inside laboratory closets and dorm rooms across the University of Virginia after getting warnings of an active shooter. Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But those students are now struggling to deal with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday. Police spent 12 hours searching for the suspect before taking a 22-year-old student into custody Monday morning. Students across the campus barricaded doors and slept in libraries during the search.

Weinstein attorney cross-examines accuser Siebel-Newsom

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California governor Gavin Newsom, faced cross-examination from an attorney for Harvey Weinstein at his sexual assault trial. Weinstein attorney Mark Werksman asked Siebel Newsom why some elements of her allegations of rape by Weinstein in 2005 she had described under oath for the first time during the trial. Siebel Newsom says she has been able to speak more of her truth as time has passed. Werksman says the two had consensual sex. Earlier Tuesday, a judge dismissed four of the 11 sexual assault charges against Weinstein at the request of prosecutors. He has pleaded not guilty to all of them.

Shops in Iran, including Grand Bazaar, close over protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian shops in Tehran’s historic Grand Bazaar and elsewhere across the country have closed their doors amid protests gripping the nation. Two prominent soccer stars also announced they would not be attending the upcoming World Cup over the demonstrations. The shop closures Tuesday came amid calls for a three-day national strike to mark earlier protests in 2019 against Iran’s theocracy that ended in a violent crackdown by authorities. However, this round of demonstrations after the September death of a 22-year-old woman earlier detained by the country’s morality police have continued despite activists recording at least 344 deaths and 15,820 arrests so far.

Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House with an announcement Tuesday night. Trump is looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party may be waning. The former president had hoped to use the GOP’s expected gains in last week’s elections as a springboard to win his party’s nomination by locking in early support and keeping potential challengers at bay. Instead, Trump now finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates after Republicans failed to take control of the Senate.