AP News Summary at 6:09 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 Capitol attack committee goes prime time with probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection is set to unveil as-yet-unreleased video, audio and a “mountain of evidence” in its prime-time hearing. Thursday's session will also show the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. The panel will warn that the deadly siege put U.S. democracy at risk. Live testimony is expected from a police officer who was pummeled in the riot and from a documentary filmmaker who recorded the melee. There will also be recorded accounts of Trump’s aides and family members. The yearlong investigation is intended to stand as a public record for history.

What we know about Trump's actions as insurrection unfolded

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Those efforts culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission has been to determine the former president’s actions that day. Much is already known about where Trump was, what he said, and how he reacted. But large gaps remain.

Smashed buildings in Mariupol produce 'caravan of death'

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — The human cost of the war in Ukraine mounted as workers pulled up to 100 bodies from each smashed building in the devastated city of Mariupol. One official described the gruesome effort as an “endless caravan of death.” Meanwhile, fears of a global food crisis escalated over Ukraine’s inability to export millions of tons of grain through its blockaded ports. At the same time, Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely Wednesday for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has emerged as central to Moscow’s grinding campaign to capture Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, known as the Donbas.

Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is kicking off his first full day at the Summit of the Americans in Los Angeles, which brings together leaders from across the hemisphere every few years. Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change and migration. The summit has faced controversy over boycotts by some leaders in the region, but Biden administration officials have played down the impact, saying there's still cooperation on key issues. Biden is expected to spend Thursday sitting down with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. He'll also deliver a speech to the broader group of attendees.

Hearings guide: What to know as the Jan. 6 panel goes public

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will hold the first in a series of hearings laying out its findings on Thursday night. The prime-time hearing is expected to offer a highly anticipated look at evidence the panel has been gathering for the last year. The nine-member panel hopes to grab the attention of the American public and remind people of the violence of the day in 2021. And they plan to use the more than 1,000 interviews to lay out evidence about people who played pivotal roles in the siege.

War rap: In Ukraine, an angry voice for a furious generation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — From Ukraine's battlefronts comes rap music filled with the fury of a young generation that will certainly never forget and may never forgive. Ukrainian rapper-turned-soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines. He has penned lyrics under Russian shelling and has written on his phone with the light turned low while taking cover. His lyrics with expletives directed at Russia and stark descriptions of Russian war dead. They speak from the heart. He lost his older brother in the siege of the Azovstal steel works in the devastated port city of Mariupol. But they also give voice to the cold anger shared by many of his peers that is now pouring out in song, art, online and in fundraising activism for the war effort.

New vaccine may be option for troops with religious concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine that could soon win federal approval may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused the other coronavirus vaccines for religious reasons. Already, at least 175 active duty and reserve service members have received the Novavax vaccine. Some have traveled overseas at their own expense to get it. The Novavax vaccine meets Defense Department requirements because it has the World Health Organization’s emergency use approval and is used in Europe and other regions. Military officials say many troops who refuse the shots cite certain COVID-19 vaccines’ remote connection to abortions.

Virus testing the new normal as China sticks to 'zero-COVID'

BEIJING (AP) — Thousands of COVID-19 testing sites have popped up on sidewalks across Beijing and other Chinese cities in the latest twist to the country’s “zero-COVID” strategy. Regular testing of residents is becoming the new normal as the ruling Communist Party sticks steadfastly to a “zero-COVID” approach that is increasingly at odds with the rest of the world. The move follows a recent outbreak in Shanghai that spread so widely that authorities locked down the entire city for two months to end it. Authorities have decided that early detection is needed if they are going to control omicron outbreaks without extreme measures that cause major economic disruption.

Thailand makes marijuana legal, but smoking discouraged

BANGKOK (AP) — It’s now legal to cultivate and possess marijuana in Thailand, but the country still discourages smoking pot and getting high. Products containing more than a tiny amount of THC, the chemical that makes people high, are still illegal. The government also is warning those eager to light up for fun that smoking in public could still be considered a nuisance subject to jail and fines. Thailand mainly wants to make a splash in the market for medical marijuana. It already has a well-developed medical tourism industry and its tropical climate is ideal for growing cannabis. The country’s public health minister plans to begin distributing 1 million marijuana seedlings for cultivation on Friday.

No way out as Iraq's dangerous post-election impasse deepens

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq still doesn’t have a government, eight months since national elections took place, and there seems no clear way out of the dangerous deadlock. Political elites are embroiled in cutthroat competition for power — even as the country faces growing challenges, including an impending food crisis resulting from severe drought and the war in Ukraine. For ordinary Iraqis, everything is delayed. The caretaker government is unable to make crucial electricity payments or draft plans for badly needed investment ahead of the critical summer months. Investments to upgrade water infrastructure have been paused. Unemployment, water shortages and concerns over food security are drawing public anger.

