AP News Summary at 6:15 a.m. EDT

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six days before major midterm elections, President Joe Biden is imploring voters to save American democracy from Trump supporters' election-denying lies and the violence that he says they have inspired. Biden shined a spotlight on “ultra MAGA” Republicans — a reference to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — and mounting concerns over political violence. Wednesday night's speech came a few days after a man seeking to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi severely injured her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home, and as physical threats have rattled members of Congress and election workers. Biden said this is no time to ignore what's going on. He declared that “silence is complicity.”

North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has added to its barrage of recent weapons tests, firing at least three missiles including an intercontinental ballistic missile that prompted the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains. The launches on Thursday are the latest in a series of North Korean weapons tests in recent months that have raised tensions in the region. They come a day after the North fired more than 20 missiles, the most it has launched in a single day ever. The Japanese government initially said at least one of the missiles flew over its northern territory but later revised its assessment, saying it did not.

As Israel's far right parties celebrate, Palestinians shrug

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The apparent comeback of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the dramatic rise of his far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies in Israel’s general election this week have prompted little more than shrugs from many Palestinians. But some view the news that Israel is heading into the most right-wing government in its history as a new blow to the Palestinian national project. Support has surged for Netanyahu's openly anti-Palestinian allies, including ultranationalist lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir who wants to end Palestinian autonomy in parts of the occupied West Bank and grant immunity to Israeli soldiers who shoot Palestinians. Israel's sharp rightward shift pushes peace negotiations further out of reach and deepens the challenges facing the autocratic Palestinian Authority.

Russians try to subdue Ukrainian towns by seizing mayors

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russians seized parts of eastern and southern Ukraine in the opening stages of the war, mayors, civilian administrators and others, including nuclear power plant workers, say they have been abducted, threatened or beaten to force their cooperation. In some instances, they have been killed. Human rights activists say these actions could constitute a war crime. Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said he was abducted from his office and “the bullying and threats did not stop for a minute. They tried to force me to continue leading the city under the Russian flag, but I refused." After six days in detention and an intervention from Ukraine's president, he was exchanged for nine Russian prisoners of war and expelled from the occupied city.

Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The bad news is that no one won Wednesday night’s huge $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. The good news is that means the prize has grown even larger to $1.5 billion ahead of the next drawing Saturday night. That is the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red powerball 23. No one has won the top Powerball prize since Aug. 3, making for 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers. What’s behind three months of lottery futility? It’s simple math. The odds of winning the jackpot are an abysmal 1 in 292.2 million.

S. Koreans ashamed over safety failures in Halloween tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Halloween party crush in Seoul's Itaewon entertainment district has caused an outpouring of public sympathy in South Korea toward the 150 dead, mostly in their 20s and 30s. But there's also a strong level of embarrassment and anger shared by many South Koreans toward their country, a cultural and economic powerhouse, that is facing criticism that it still ignores safety and regulatory issues. Many question what South Korea has done since the 2014 sinking of a ferry that killed 304 people and also prompted national soul-searching over the country’s safety lapses and regulatory failures.

Pope presses Muslim dialogue in first papal visit to Bahrain

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is bringing his message of dialogue with the Muslim world to the kingdom of Bahrain. Francis begins a four-day visit on Thursday to the island nation, which is ruled by a Sunni monarchy that has been accused of rights abuses against the country's Shiite majority. Human rights groups and relatives of Shiite activists on death row have urged Francis to use his visit to call for an end to the death penalty. But it’s not clear if Francis will publicly embarrass his hosts during the visit, the first of any pontiff to the island nation in the Persian Gulf.

After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — The U.N. climate summit is back in Africa after six years and four consecutive Europe-based conferences. The conference — known as COP27 — will be held in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt next week. It’s been branded as the “African COP”, with officials and activists hoping the conference’s location will mean the continent’s interests are better represented in climate negotiations. It’s the fifth time that an African nation has held the U.N. climate summit, with Morocco, South Africa and Kenya all serving as former hosts. Hopes on the continent are high for the upcoming conference.

Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each. The only previous no-hitter in the World Series was a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956. Javier and three relievers weren’t perfect, but they were close. Plus, they’d done this before: Javier, the starter in a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees in June, was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after six innings and 97 pitches this time.

Bono opens book tour before adoring fans at Beacon Theatre

NEW YORK (AP) — Bono's latest tour is not for a new album. The U2 singer is now a published and best-selling author, his “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” out this week and already in the top 10 on Amazon.com. Through “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “Where the Streets Have No Name” and other U2 classics, he traces his biography from his stifling childhood home in Dublin to global fame. He opened his promotional tour Wednesday before thousands of screaming fans at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre. Former President Bill Clinton was among his famous admirers in the audience, which often stood and cheered and sang along.