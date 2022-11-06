AP News Summary at 6:49 a.m. EST

Trump says US 'in decline'; Biden has his own dire warning

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is predicting America’s destruction if his fellow Republicans don’t deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake. Their dire closing messages came Saturday in battleground Pennsylvania during the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections. On Sunday, Biden is set to campaign in suburban New York, while Trump is heading to Florida. Polls across America will close on Tuesday, but more than 39 million people have already voted.

Ukraine warns of Russian 'brutality' in eastern region

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces are stepping up their strikes in a fiercely contested region of eastern Ukraine. They say the attacks are worsening the already tough conditions for residents and the defending army following Moscow’s illegal annexation and declaration of martial law in Donetsk province. The region's Ukrainian governor says the strikes have almost completely destroyed the power plants that serve the city of Bakhmut and the nearby town of Soledar. The Russians have spent months trying to capture the entire province. While Russia’s “greatest brutality” was focused in the Donetsk region, “constant fighting” continued elsewhere, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises. Negotiators spent a frantic two days ahead of the meeting discussing whether to formally consider the issue of loss and damage suffered by vulnerable nations due to climate change. The issue, which has weighed on the talks for years, was agreed just hours before the meeting offically opened. In an opening speech, the head of the U.N.’s panel of climate scientist highlighted the urgency of cutting greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the effects of global warming. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said his country wants the talks to move from the “pledges phase to the implantation phase.”

Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads

The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices often drown out softer and more nuanced takes — after all, it’s much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to try to find common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball. While some amount of chaos is expected after a corporate takeover, Elon Musk’s murky plans for Twitter — especially around misinformation and hate speech — are raising alarms about where one of the world’s most high-profile information ecosystems is headed. All that seems certain is that for now, at least, as Elon Musk goes, so goes Twitter.

EXPLAINER: Qatar's vast wealth helps it host FIFA World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar is home to some 2.9 million people, but a small fraction of that — around one in 10 — are Qatari citizens. They enjoy massive wealth and benefits fueled by Qatar’s shared control of one of the world’s largest reserves of natural gas. Oil and gas have made the 50-year-old country fantastically wealthy and influential. When World Cup fans descend on Qatar this month to attend the tournament, they’ll arrive at one of the world’s newest airports, where expensive artwork, indoor water installations and luxury designer shops relay Qatar’s vast wealth. When visitors step out into the capital, Doha, they’ll see modern skyscrapers, man-made islands, architecturally stunning museums and a stream of luxury hotels.

Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title vs Phils

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6. That also gave 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston. This was Houston's second championship. The Astros also won in 2017, a title tarnished by their sign-stealing scandal. Alvarez's home run in the sixth inning put Houston ahead 3-1. Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña was the World Series MVP. The 25-year-old star born in the Dominican Republic also was MVP of the AL Championship Series. Houston starter Framer Valdez won his second game in this World Series.

Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The website of the California Lottery Association says the next chance for someone to get lucky will be Monday. The new $1.9 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which the California Lottery's site says would be $929.1 million for Monday's drawing. The odds of any given ticket winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Those long odds have led to three months going by without anyone matching all six balls.

Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Pat Benatar roared. Lionel Richie Soared. Eminem was Eminem. All are now members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after a rousing show Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. They're joined in the Hall by Carly Simon, Eurythmics and Dolly Parton, who felt like she didn't deserve the honor and wrote a rock song for the occasion. Duran Duran overcame technical glitches to thrill a room full of its fans. Richie's set went from the mellow ballad “Hello” to the celebration of “All Night Long.” Benatar showed off her powerful pipes with “Love is a Battlefield.” Eminem brought on Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler to sing the chorus of “Dream On” for 2003′s “Sing for the Moment.”

Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote to reject unionization

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Home Depot workers in Philadelphia rejected the first store-wide labor union at the world’s largest home improvement retailer Saturday night, a loss for a fledgling movement to organize at major U.S. companies. WHYY-FM reports workers voted 165 to 51 to reject forming a union to represent 274 employees at the store. The National Labor Relations Board oversaw the voting. The defeat for the Home Depot organizers could discourage activist workers who have successfully formed the first unions at big chains, including Amazon, Starbucks, Trader Joe’s and Apple, but have since suffered setbacks in getting collective bargaining off the ground or organizing more unions.

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.