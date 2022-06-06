AP News Summary at 6:12 a.m. EDT

British Prime Minister Johnson to face no-confidence vote

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a no-confidence vote that could oust him from power. Discontent with his rule is finally threatening to topple a politician who has often seemed invincible despite many scandals. Conservative Party official Graham Brady said he has received enough letters from lawmakers demanding a vote on Johnson’s leadership to trigger one. The vote will take place Monday evening. If Johnson loses the vote, he will be replaced as Conservative leader and prime minister. Regardless of the outcome, the fact that enough lawmakers are demanding such a vote represents a watershed moment for Johnson. It is also a sign of deep Conservative divisions, less than three years after Johnson led the party to its biggest election victory for decades.

An infamous day. A search for answers. Will America tune in?

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee’s hearings on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection are coming up, and the public has been told to expect revelations. Over months, the panel has issued more than 100 subpoenas, done more than 1,000 interviews and probed more than 100,000 documents. All that to get to the bottom of the attack that day in 2021 by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Yet it’s questionable how much attention the public will pay the hearings in the aftermath of the Texas school shooting and amid high inflation. Nevertheless, the House panel is making history about one of the most consequential episodes in American democracy.

Putin warns West against sending arms; Kyiv hit by missiles

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the West not to send longer-range rocket systems to Ukraine. The warning comes as Russian forces claim to have destroyed Western military supplies Sunday in their first such airstrikes on Ukraine’s capital in more than a month. U.S. has announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance for Ukraine that includes medium-range rockets. Moscow also accuses the West of closing off lines of communication by forcing Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s plane to cancel a trip to Serbia for talks on Monday. A Serbian paper reports that neighboring countries Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro closed their airspace to Lavrov's plane.

Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack, officials say

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Lawmakers in southwestern Nigeria say more than 50 people are feared dead after gunmen opened fire and detonated explosives at a church. Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole with the Ondo State House of Assembly said the gunmen targeted the St Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state on Sunday morning just as the worshippers gathered for the weekly Mass. Many children were among the dead. Adelegbe Timileyin who represents the area in Nigeria’s lower legislative chamber says the attackers also kidnapped the presiding priest. While much of Nigeria has struggled with security issues, Ondo is widely known as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states.

US, S. Korea fire missiles to sea, matching North's launches

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. and South Korea have launched eight ballistic missiles into the sea in a show of force matching a North Korean display a day earlier that extended a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday's drill was aimed at demonstrating an ability to respond swiftly and accurately to North Korean attacks. Its launches of eight missiles on Sunday appeared to be a single-day record for North Korea and was its 18th round of missile tests this year. Experts say the weapons displays are a brinksmanship ploy to bring the United States back to their stalled diplomacy from a position of strength and to cement North Korea's status as a nuclear power.

Biden hoping to avoid Summit of the Americas flop in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When leaders gather this week in Los Angeles at the Summit of the Americas, the focus is likely to veer from policy issues like migration, climate change and inflation and instead shift to something Hollywood thrives on: the drama of the red carpet. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tops a list of leaders threatening to stay home to protest the U.S.’ exclusion of authoritarian leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Experts say the event could turn into a embarrassment for the Biden administration. Some progressive Democrats have criticized it for bowing to pressure from exiles in the swing state of Florida and barring communist Cuba.

Can journalists and grieving communities coexist in tragedy?

NEW YORK (AP) — When tragedies like school shootings happen, journalists quickly follow in huge numbers, putting communities in the world's spotlight in their worst possible moment. It's a situation that often angers and frustrates people who want privacy to grieve and process things like the Uvalde school shooting, and the repetition frustrates journalists who have to cover seemingly the same story with no end in sight. Experts say there are things journalists can do to make the situation less burdensome on the communities, or add to the pain. Some in the communities are grateful that someone is there to document what happened for the world.

Israeli nationalists wage battle against Palestinian flag

JERUSALEM (AP) — It’s not a bomb or a gun or a rocket. The latest threat identified by Israel is the Palestinian flag. Recent weeks have seen a furor by nationalists over the waving of the red, white, green and black flag by Palestinians in Israel and in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. Yet the fracas tells a broader story about how much hopes for peace with the Palestinians have diminished and about the stature of the fifth of Israelis who are Palestinian, long been viewed as a fifth column because of their solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Palestinian citizens of Israel see the campaign against the flag as another affront to their rights as a minority in the majority Jewish state.

Muslim nations slam India over insulting remarks about Islam

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is facing major diplomatic outrage from Muslim countries after two top officials in the governing Hindu nationalist party made derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad. At least five Arab nations have made official protests, and Pakistan and Afghanistan also reacted strongly. Anger has poured out on social media, and calls for a boycott of Indian goods have surfaced. The controversial remarks follow increasing violence targeting Muslims in India, where Hindu nationalists have been emboldened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regular silence about such attacks. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party suspended one person and expelled another while saying it denounces insults of religious figures. But the strong criticism shows that such remarks are a red line.

Crowds honor WWII veterans at Normandy D-Day celebrations

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — Several dozen World War II veterans are expected to attend D-Day commemoration ceremonies Monday in France. For two years, D-Day ceremonies were reduced to a minimum amid COVID-19 restrictions. This year, crowds of French and international visitors are back in Normandy for the 78th anniversary. The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation. One U.S. vet, 97-year-old Ray Wallace, a former paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division thinks he was “lucky” despite being taken prisoner of war for 10 months. He says “I remember the good friends that I lost there” on the beaches of France.

