AP News Summary at 6:12 a.m. EDT

Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military says that more Ukrainian fighters who were making a last stand in Mariupol have surrendered. It said Thursday that brings the total who have left their stronghold to 1,730. Meanwhile, the Red Cross said it had registered hundreds of them as prisoners of war. The International Committee of the Red Cross said that the registrations of Ukrainian prisoners of war began Tuesday under an agreement between Russia and Ukraine. The Geneva-based humanitarian agency said that its team did not transport the fighters to “the places where they are held."

Biden has an eye on China as he heads to South Korea, Japan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's six-day trip to South Korea and Japan aims to build rapport with the Asian nations’ leaders. Biden will try to send a message to China that Russia’s faltering invasion of Ukraine should give Beijing pause about its own saber-rattling in the Pacific. Biden departs Thursday and is set to meet newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Their talks will touch on trade, the global supply chain and North Korea’s nuclear program. Biden will also meet with leaders of the alliance known as the Quad, which includes Japan, Australia and India.

Tea and infomercials: N. Korea fights COVID with few tools

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean propaganda describes an all-out effort to fight a suspected COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened nearly 2 million people. But defectors say fear is palpable among North Korean citizens who lack access to hospital care and struggle to afford even basic medicine. North Korea's main action appears to be isolating suspected patients. That's because it lacks vaccines, intensive care units and other medical assets that ensured millions of sick people in other countries survived. Some experts say the outbreak could cause dire consequences if North Korea doesn't accept international help. They also worry the true scale of the outbreak is being concealed, and some say the country's pandemic response will become a propaganda tool to boost leader Kim Jong Un's image.

Man charged in Buffalo massacre due back in court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white man accused of slaughtering 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was scheduled to appear in court Thursday as authorities continue to investigate the possibility of hate crime or terrorism charges. Payton Gendron livestreamed the attack from a helmet camera before surrendering to police outside the grocery store. Shortly before the attack last Saturday, he posted hundreds of pages of writings to online discussion groups where he detailed his plans for the assault and his racist motivation. At his initial court appearance last week, Gendron’s court-appointed lawyer entered a plea of “not guilty” on his behalf.

House passes domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed legislation that would devote more federal resources to preventing domestic terrorism in response to the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York. The vote Wednesday night was along party lines, 222-203, with one Republican, Illinois' Adam Kinzinger, in favor. The House passed a similar measure in 2020 only to have it languish in the Senate. But Democrats are pushing for a broader federal focus on domestic terrorism as they lack support in the Senate to move ahead with gun-control legislation. Numerous Republican lawmakers opposed bolstering the Justice Department's domestic surveillance efforts.

World shares sink after inflation driven retreat on Wall St

TOKYO (AP) — Shares have declined in Europe and Asia after a broad retreat on Wall Street driven by worries over the impact of persistent high inflation on corporate profits and consumer spending. U.S. futures were lower, while oil prices advanced. Japan reported its imports surged in April on higher energy costs and a weaker yen. The sell-off on Wall Street followed the release of dismal results from retailer Target that added to fears inflation is battering U.S. companies. Target lost a quarter of its value, dragging other retailers lower, after saying its profit fell by half in the latest quarter as costs for freight and transportation spiked.

Spy agencies urged to fix open secret: A lack of diversity

WASHINGTON (AP) — The national reckoning over racial inequality sparked by George Floyd’s murder two years ago has gone on behind closed doors inside America’s intelligence agencies. Shortly after his death, employees of the National Security Agency had a call to speak to their director about racism and cultural misunderstandings. One by one, officers spoke about examples of racism that they had seen in America's largest intelligence service. Similar calls took place across the intelligence community. Interviews with retired officers and the community's own data show people of color remain underrepresented across the intelligence community and are less likely to be promoted.

Militant attacks hurt Pakistan relations with Afghan Taliban

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is taking a tougher line to pressure Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to crack down on militants hiding on their soil who have stepped up attacks in Pakistan. But so far, the Taliban remain reluctant to take action. Last month, Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan, killing dozens of civilians, according to witnesses. The strikes were a dramatic escalation, followed by Pakistani calls on the Taliban to stop sheltering militants. Instead, the Taliban are trying to broker peace between Islamabad and the militants, but efforts at a cease-fire have fallen apart in the past. The Taliban have sharply warned Pakistan not to use military action again.

US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man

NEW YORK (AP) — Massachusetts has reported a case of monkeypox in a man who recently traveled to Canada. Health officials said Wednesday they are looking into whether the case is connected to small outbreaks in Europe. Monkeypox is typically limited to Africa and the rare cases in the U.S. and elsewhere are usually linked to travel there. A small number of confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases have been reported this month in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain. Health officials said the U.S. case poses no risk to the public. The Massachusetts resident is hospitalized but in good condition. Last year, Texas and Maryland each reported a case in people who traveled to Nigeria.

Court considers whether US can seize a Russian yacht in Fiji

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — On May 5, five U.S. federal agents boarded the massive Russian-owned superyacht Amadea that was berthed in Lautoka harbor in Fiji. The ship’s captain wrote in a frantic WhatsApp message to lawyer Feizal Haniff, who represents the company that legally owns the yacht that “They want to take 20 crew and sail east!” The case highlights the thorny legal ground the U.S. is finding itself on as it tries to seize assets of Russian oligarchs around the world. Those intentions are welcomed by many governments and citizens who oppose the war in Ukraine, but some actions are raising questions about how far U.S. jurisdiction extends.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0