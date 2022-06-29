AP News Summary at 6:12 p.m. EDT

1/6 hearings fuel the question: Did Trump commit a crime?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has now heard dramatic testimony from former White House aides and others about Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. It's also heard of his encouragement to supporters before they marched to the Capitol and violently broke in. But it’s still far from clear whether any of Trump’s actions were criminal, or whether he will be charged. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided explosive testimony to the committee that opened up new legal issues about Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection — including testimony that he knew protesters were armed and he wanted to go to the Capitol with them.

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his R&B superstardom to subject young fans to systematic sexual abuse. The singer and songwriter was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking last year at a trial that gave voice to accusers who had once wondered if their stories were ignored because they were Black women. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly imposed the sentence at a courthouse in Brooklyn. The sentence caps a slow-motion fall for Kelly, who is 55. He remained adored by legions of fans even after allegations about his abuse of young girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

Lone surviving attacker in Paris massacre guilty of murder

PARIS (AP) — The only surviving attacker from the 2015 terrorist massacre at the Bataclan theater and other sites in Paris has been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. That is the most severe sentence possible in France, and very rare. Salah Abdeslam was the chief suspect in an exceptional trial over the attacks, which killed 130 people and were claimed by the Islamic State group. The judge in a special terrorism court found him guilty of murder and attempted murder in relation to a terrorist enterprise. The court found that his explosives vest malfunctioned, dismissing his argument that he ditched the vest because he decided not to follow through with his attack.

Most say nation on wrong track, including Dems: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows an overwhelming and growing majority of Americans say the U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, including nearly 8 in 10 Democrats. The poll, by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, finds that deep pessimism about the economy continues to plague President Joe Biden. Eighty-five percent of U.S. adults polled say the country is on the wrong track. Seventy-nine percent describe the economy as poor. The findings suggest Biden faces fundamental challenges as he tries to motivate voters to cast ballots for Democrats in November’s midterm elections. The poll shows only 39% of Americans approve of Biden’s leadership overall, while 60% disapprove.

Jackson to be sworn in as Breyer retires from Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first Black woman confirmed for the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is officially becoming a justice. Jackson will be sworn as the court’s 116th justice at midday Thursday, just as the man she is replacing, Justice Stephen Breyer, retires. Breyer says in a letter to President Joe Biden that his retirement will take effect at noon, after nearly 28 years on the nation’s highest court. Earlier in the day the court is expected to issue its final opinions in a momentous and rancorous term that included overturning Roe v. Wade’s guarantee of the right to an abortion.

Toll now at 53 in San Antonio as families wait for answers

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Mexican immigration official says that in the chaotic minutes after dozens of migrants were found dead inside a tractor-trailer sweltering in the Texas heat, the driver tried to slip away by pretending to be one of the survivors. The driver and two other men from Mexico remained in custody Wednesday as the investigation continued into the tragedy that killed 53 people in the nation’s deadliest smuggling episode on the U.S.-Mexico border. The head of Mexico’s National Immigration Institute says at least 27 of the victims were from Mexico, 14 were from Honduras, seven were from Guatemala and two were from El Salvador.

EXPLAINER: Abortion ruling sparks wave of new legal issues

After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week that abortion is not a constitutional right, federal and state courts around the country saw a rush of activity as abortion rights advocates raised new legal challenges and states sought judges’ clearance to limit abortions. Some of the disputes involve state abortion bans or restrictions that have been on the books for generations. Some involve “trigger laws” that were specifically designed to take effect if Roe were to fall. Many state bans were held up in court for years, pending the high court’s decision on Roe, and are now moving forward — amid challenges. With the new legal questions centering on state constitutions, it’s likely that answers will vary widely, and the legal debate over abortion will continue to change.

A viral reprise: When COVID-19 strikes again and again

Medical experts warn that repeated COVID-19 infections are getting more likely as the pandemic drags on and the coronavirus evolves. This means some people may well get hit more than twice whether they are vaccinated or not. Several public figures have recently announced repeat bouts of COVID-19, including U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, who tested positive for the third time. Experts say immunity from past infections and vaccination wanes over time leaving people vulnerable. Emerging research suggests such repeated infections could put people at higher risk for health problems.

1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A team searching a Mississippi courthouse for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping. And relatives of the victim say they now want the woman brought to justice nearly 70 years later. Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the warrant was found last week. It named a woman now known as Carolyn Bryant Donham on a kidnapping charge in Till's abduction. Donham was never arrested, and Till relatives in the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation now want her taken into custody.

2-time Wimbledon champ Murray loses to Isner in 2nd round

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has lost in the second round to big-serving American John Isner. It is Murray's earliest loss in 14 appearances at the All England Club. No. 3 seed Casper Ruud also lost in the second round Wednesday, just weeks after being the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open. Ruud's departure means only four of the top 11 men in the rankings are left in the draw. Two are Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, who both won in straight sets. No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, reigning U.S. Open champion and 2017 Wimbledon winner Garbiñe Muguruza were eliminated from the women’s bracket.

