AP News Summary at 6:48 p.m. EDT

Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky

ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — Republicans are increasingly confident in Senate candidates who party leaders had once believed were essentially unelectable or at least seriously flawed. Republican officials are betting big that the political environment dragging down Democrats nationwide will overcome what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself has called “candidate quality” issues. Republican Senate contenders from Arizona to New Hampshire are grappling with revelations about their personal lives, extreme positions and weak fundraising. Yet they may be in position to win. And as Republican confidence grows, Democrats have been forced into a defensive crouch with voters looking to punish the party that controls Washington for concerns about inflation, crime and the direction of the country.

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal complaint says the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps.” David DePape has been charged with two federal crimes. Police say DePape broke into the Pelosis' home in San Francisco and struck the Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer. Pelosi was seriously injured in the attack. The announcement of the federal charges on Monday came as San Francisco’s district attorney was set to announce state criminal charges as well against DePape. He was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary.

Affirmative action in jeopardy after justices raise doubts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority are questioning the continued use of affirmative action in higher education. In lengthy arguments Monday, the justices wrestled with persistent, difficult questions of race. The justices heard from six different lawyers in challenges to policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard. Those policies consider race among many factors in evaluating applications for admission. One conservative justice likened affirmative action to giving some college applicants a head start in a footrace. But a liberal justice said universities are the “pipelines to leadership in our society” and suggested that without affirmative action minority enrollment will drop.

Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos, vets say

Afghan special forces soldiers who fought alongside American troops and fled to Iran after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal are being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine. That’s according to three former Afghan generals who spoke to The Associated Press. They said the Russians want to attract thousands of the elite Afghan commandos with promises of $1,500-a-month payments and safe havens for themselves and relatives so they can avoid deportation home to what many assume would be death at the hands of the Taliban. Said one general: “They don’t want to go fight — but they have no choice."

Brazil’s brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil's usually boisterous president is staying uncharacteristically quiet after losing his reelection bid. On Monday, many hours after he was defeated by his rival, Jair Bolsonaro hadn't conceded defeat or challenged the results. Left-leaning candidate Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva won the runoff Sunday night with 50.9% of the votes, to Bolsonaro’s 49.1%. It was the closest election since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985. Much like former U.S. President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro has repeatedly questioned the reliability of the nation’s electronic voting system, without providing any proof.

Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board

Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform. One proposal would make some users pay if they want to keep a blue check mark on their profile. Twitter has historically used the mark to verify higher-profile accounts, including Musk’s, so that other users know it’s really them. Critics have derided the mark as an elite status symbol. Musk has invited a group of tech-world friends and investors to help guide the San Francisco-based company’s transformation, which is likely to include a shakeup of its staff.

'Manmade disaster': Officials criticized over Seoul deaths

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials are facing tough questions about preparations for Halloween celebrations and demands for accountability after a crowd surge at the festivities left more than 150 people dead. Seoul police assigned 137 officers to manage a crowd anticipated to number over 100,000 over the weekend. By comparison, nearly 7,000 police officers were sent to another part of the South Korean capital on Saturday to monitor dueling protests that drew tens of thousands but still fewer people than flocked to the popular nightlife district the same night. Even the task force created to investigate why the crowd surged is more three times larger than the detail assigned to crowd control. The national government has insisted there was no way to predict the crowd would get out of control.

Trump asks justices to keep tax returns from House committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is going to the Supreme Court, again, this time to try to stop his tax returns from being handed to a congressional committee. In an emergency appeal filed Monday, Trump wants the court to order at least a temporary hold on the Treasury Department turning over his returns to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee. Lower courts ruled that the committee has broad authority to obtain tax returns and rejected Trump’s claims that it was overstepping. Trump had most recently sought the justices’ intervention in a legal dispute stemming from the search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in August. The court rejected that appeal.

Perfect 10: Taylor Swift sets Billboard Hot 100 first

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — “Midnights” became a perfect 10 for Taylor Swift as she is the first artist to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Billboard reported that the pop star surpassed Drake, who had previously held the record with nine out of the 10 songs. Swift's new album came out Oct. 21 with a standard and a deluxe version with bonus tracks and has had one of the biggest album launches in nearly seven years. Swift tweeted “I AM IN SHAMBLES” after noting that she scored the historic first on her 10th album. The No. 1 song was her hit “Anti-Hero,” whose lyrics "It’s me/hi/I’m the problem/It’s me” have quickly become a TikTok trend.

$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night

People are showing up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations across the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at a massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The jackpot for Monday night's drawing soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million. Monday’s huge jackpot comes less than two years after a Mega Millions lottery ticket matched all six numbers to win a $1.05 billion dollar jackpot.