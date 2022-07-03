AP News Summary at 6:13 p.m. EDT

From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to mark his second Fourth of July since taking office, and he's finding a far different political atmosphere today than a year ago. At this time last year, the United States had been making steady progress against the pandemic, and Biden said the country was “closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.” But in the past year, two variants proved the coronavirus remained a threat, and Biden's presidency has become bogged down in other challenges, some of them outside of his control. His approval rating has fallen 20 percentage points between his first and second Independence Days, according to polls from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Several dead in Copenhagen mall shooting; suspect arrested

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police say a gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital, killing several people and wounding several others. Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen said a 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting Sunday. He told reporters that there was no indication that anyone else was involved, though police were still investigating. He said it was too early to speculate on the motive for the shooting. It happened in the late afternoon at Field’s, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia. According to witnesses, when the shots rang out, some people hid in shops while others fled in a panicked stampede.

'Stay tuned' for new evidence against Trump in July hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot says more evidence is emerging that lends support to recent testimony that President Donald Trump wanted to join an angry mob that marched to the Capitol and rioted. Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger says “there will be way more information and stay tuned.” He's not disclosing the new information he's referring to and he's not saying who's provided it. But he says the information hasn't shaken the committee's confidence in the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. At least two more hearings are scheduled this month. And the committee's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, is making clear that criminal referrals to the Justice Department, including against Trump, could follow.

Hope and despair: Kathy Gannon on 35 years in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Kathy Gannon has reported on Afghanistan for the AP for the past 35 years, during an extraordinary series of events and regime changes that have rocked the world. Through it all, the kindness and resilience of ordinary Afghans has shone through for her – which is also what has made it so painful for her, she says, to watch the slow erosion of their hope. Gannon says she has always been amazed at how Afghans stubbornly hung on to hope against all odds, greeting each of several new regimes with optimism. But by 2018, a Gallup poll showed that the fraction of people in Afghanistan with hope in the future was the lowest ever recorded anywhere. It didn’t have to be this way, Gannon says.

Russia claims control of pivotal eastern Ukrainian province

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has claimed control over the last Ukrainian stronghold in an eastern province that is key to achieving a major goal of Moscow’s grinding war. The General Staff of Ukraine’s military reported Sunday that its forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk in Luhansk province. Ukraine's president acknowledged the withdrawal in his nightly video address but said his forces would return with more modern weapons. If confirmed, Russia’s complete seizure of Luhansk would provide its troops with a stronger base from which to press their advance in the Donbas. Russian President Vladimir Putin is bent on capturing that region in a campaign that could determine the course of the entire war.

Video shows Akron police kill Black man in hail of gunfire

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a Black man was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of gunfire, but officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again. Akron police released video Sunday of the pursuit and killing of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. The mayor called the shooting on Monday “heartbreaking” while pleading for peace and patience from the community. It was not yet clear how many shots were fired by the eight officers who were involved, but Walker sustained more than 60 wounds.

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

ROME (AP) — A large chunk of a glacier in Italy's Alps has broken loose and killed at least six hikers and injured nine others. Alpine rescue service officials provided the death toll Sunday evening and said it could take hours to determine if any hikers might be missing, with unconfirmed reports saying there could be as many as 15 unaccounted for. The National Alpine and Cave Rescue Corps tweeted that the search of the area of Marmolada peak involved helicopters and rescue dogs. On Sunday night, the corps posted a phone number for callers whose loved ones might not have returned from excursions near the glacier.

The long, ongoing debate over ‘All men are created equal’

NEW YORK (AP) — “All men are created equal.” Few words in American history are invoked as often as the preamble to the Declaration of Independence, published nearly 250 years ago. And are few more difficult to define. The music, and the economy, of “all men are created equal” make it both universal and elusive — and adaptable to viewpoints otherwise with little or no common ground. How we use them often depends less on how we came into this world than on what kind world we want to live in. It’s as if “All men are created equal” leads Americans to ask: “And then what?”

WWII Medal of Honor recipient to lie in state at US Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced the honor during a memorial service on Sunday where Williams was remembered for his courage, humility and selflessness. Williams went ahead of his unit in February 1945 and eliminated a series of Japanese machine gun positions over several hours. Later that year, the 22-year-old Williams received the Medal of Honor from President Harry Truman. He died on Wednesday at 98. Gen. David H. Berger, commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, also spoke at the Sunday memorial. He said of Williams, "As long as there are Marines, his legacy will live on.”

Boy helps Brown put new spin on 'Let's go, Brandon' chant

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult President Joe Biden. Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an 8-year-old boy with autism. Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, believed the “Let’s go, Brandon” signs he saw were cheering him on. He started trying activities he’d never attempted before. His mother used that story to write a children’s book. The cover design of Sheletta Brundidge's book decorated Brown's Camaro for his Xfinity Series race Saturday at Road America.

