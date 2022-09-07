AP News Summary at 6:14 a.m. EDT

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.

Putin, Xi to meet in Uzbekistan next week, official says

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet next week at a summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian official said Wednesday. Russia’s ambassador to China told reporters Wednesday that the two leaders will meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on Sept. 15-16. Putin and Xi last met in Beijing in February. That was weeks before the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine. It remains unclear whether Xi knew at the time of Russia’s plan to launch what Moscow is calling “a special military operation” in Ukraine.

Shelling goes on near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian official says Russian has renewed its shelling in the area of Ukraine’s huge nuclear power plant. The attack Wednesday comes a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency pressed for the warring sides to carve out a safe zone there to protect against a possible catastrophe. A Ukrainian regional governor said a city on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was fired on with rockets and heavy artillery. The report couldn't be independently verified. The fighting near the plant has caused international alarm amid fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

Steve Bannon expects to face new criminal charge in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he expects to be charged soon in a state criminal case in New York. Bannon, 68, plans to turn himself in on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reported that Bannon will face charges that he duped donors who gave money to fund a wall on the U.S. southern border — allegations that also resulted in federal charges against Bannon until Trump pardoned him. The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined comment late Tuesday.

Trump-backed Diehl to take on Healey in Mass. governor race

BOSTON (AP) — A former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Geoff Diehl, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over a businessman, Chris Doughty, who was considered the more moderate candidate in the race. Diehl will face Democrat Maura Healey, now the state's attorney general. She would be the first openly gay person and the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts if she wins. The state’s current governor, Republican Charlie Baker, decided against seeking a third term. Republican voters made Massachusetts the latest blue state to nominate a Trump loyalist in a high-profile race, potentially dooming the party’s chances of winning in November.

Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record

JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Saskatchewan (AP) — As a Canadian Indigenous community comes to grips with a deadly stabbing rampage by two of its own, many blamed rampant drug and alcohol use on the reserve. One of the suspects, Myles Sanderson, has 59 criminal convictions, according to parole documents, and he acknowledged that drug and alcohol use made him out of his mind. Many of his past crimes happened when he was in a state of intoxication. He had been sought for a parole violation since May, and it’s not clear why he had not been apprehended. The other suspect, his brother Damien, was found dead on Monday.

Video of child refugee in Libya sheds light on rampant abuse

CAIRO (AP) — A video has emerged on social media of a 15-year-old Sudanese refugee boy being tormented by gunmen in Libya demanding ransom. Hours after the boy was abducted and the video surfaced last week, his father was also snatched from his home. The rare video graphically highlights how torture, abuse and extortion of migrants are rampant in Libya, the chaotic nation that the European Union has sought to turn into a bulwark against migrants trying to reach its shores. With no central government, Libya has been dominated for years by militias, and the U.N. says the violence they inflict could amount to crimes against humanity.

UK leader Truss holds 1st Cabinet meeting amid energy crisis

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss is holding her first Cabinet meeting. She has appointed a government diverse in race and gender and united in its support for the new leader’s free-market views. Truss will face her first Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Truss was appointed prime minister on Tuesday and immediately put her stamp on the government. For the first time, none of the U.K.’s “great offices of state” – prime minister, chancellor, foreign secretary and home secretary – is held by a white man. Kwasi Kwarteng was named Britain's first Black Treasury chief, James Cleverly, whose mother is from Sierra Leone, is foreign secretary and Suella Braverman, who has Indian heritage, is home secretary.

Candy, cash, gifts: How rewards help recovery from addiction

Treatment for drug addiction means a chance to earn rewards for an increasing number of patients in recovery. A successful patient can earn rewards totaling $500 in some programs. The prizes are often gift cards given out for passing drug tests or for showing up for counseling. There’s brain science behind this method, known as contingency management. Now, with overdose deaths breaking record highs, the strategy has never had stronger support. More than 150 studies over 30 years have shown it works better than counseling alone for addictions including cocaine, alcohol, tobacco and, when used alongside medications, opioids.

Chelsea fires coach Thomas Tuchel after poor start to season

Thomas Tuchel has been fired by Chelsea only one month into the season. The decision by Chelsea’s new ownership comes a day after the team lost to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in its first group match of the Champions League. Chelsea has lost two of its first six games in the Premier League. Chelsea was the highest-spending team in Europe during the transfer window with an outlay of nearly $300 million. Tuchel was in charge for a year and a half. He won the Champions League in his first season.