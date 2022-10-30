AP News Summary at 6:16 a.m. EDT

S. Korea in shock, grief as 151 die in Halloween crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea grieved the deaths of at least 151 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered in Itaewon for festivities on Saturday night. Witnesses say the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel, as the situation quickly developed into one of the country’s worst disasters in years.

Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says it will immediately suspend a U.N.-brokered grain export deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices. The Russian Defense Ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack Saturday against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships moored off occupied Crimea as the reason for the move. Ukraine has denied the attack and said the Russians just mishandled their own weapons. The Russian declaration came one day after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the grain deal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Russian move “predictable,” saying Russian delays have already backed up 176 grain ships at sea. Another Ukrainian official said Russia was starting a new world “hunger games.”

Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — At times these days, it can feel like the United States is on edge about threats to American democracy. And now there's been a new jolt, less than two weeks before Election Day. The violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their San Francisco home was a particularly savage reminder of the extremism that has coursed through American politics in recent years. And it's adding to a sense of foreboding with the Nov. 8 election nearly at hand. A new domestic intelligence assessment from the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies says extremists, fueled by election falsehoods, “pose a heightened threat” to the upcoming midterms.

What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband Paul's condition “continues to improve." Paul Pelosi is being treated for injuries he suffered after a man broke into their home in San Francisco and severely beat him with a hammer. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time. Her office has said that 82-year-old Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery after surgery to repair a skull fracture. He also suffered serious injuries to his right arm and hands. The 42-year-old suspect is expected to be charged next week. In a letter to congressional colleagues, Nancy Pelosi says the attack has traumatized her family.

Brazil's polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians are voting Sunday in a polarizing presidential runoff election pitting far-right President Jair Bolsonaro against his political nemesis, former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Both are well-known, divisive figures who stir passion as much as loathing. The incumbent vows to safeguard conservative Christian values, while the challenger promises to return the country to a more prosperous past. More than 120 million Brazilians are expected to cast ballots. Because the vote is conducted electronically, the final result is usually available within hours of the polls closing.

Somalia's president says at least 100 killed in car bombings

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday’s two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told journalists that nearly 300 other people were wounded. It was the deadliest attack in Somalia since a truck bombing at the same spot in October 2017 killed more than 500 people. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which often targets the capital, has claimed responsibility. The group has been angered by a high-profile new offensive by the government that also aims to shut down its financial network.

Philippine storm victims feared tsunami, ran toward mudslide

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine official says many victims of a huge mudslide in a southern coastal village had thought a tsunami was approaching and ran to higher ground at the foot of a mountain. They were instead hit by a boulder-laden deluge set off by torrential rains from Tropical Storm Nalgae. At least 18 bodies have been dug out by rescuers in the muddy mound that now covers much of Kusiong village in Maguindanao province, among the hardest-hit by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which blew out of the northwestern Philippines on Sunday. Officials fear 80 to 100 more people, including entire families, may have been buried by the mudslide in Kusiong.

Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion through an annuity or $497.3 million in cash. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. A Florida ticket holder scooped up $2 million by matching all five white balls and six tickets won $1 million each, including two in California, two in Michigan, one in Maryland and one in Texas. Monday's increased jackpot will be the second-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

Flashy Dubai will cash in on a World Cup a short flight away

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The FIFA World Cup may be bringing as many as 1.2 million fans to Qatar, but the nearby flashy emirate of Dubai is also looking to cash in on the major sports tournament taking place just a short flight away. Some soccer fan clubs already say they’ll be commuting during the cup to Qatar on 45-minute flights from Dubai, the skyscraper-studded, beachfront city-state in the United Arab Emirates. Dubai’s airlines, bars, restaurants, shopping malls and other attractions hope to benefit, further boosting their rebounding tourism industry in the crucial fall and winter months and after the blows delivered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Israel's Haredi voters drift hard right in leadership vacuum

JERUSALEM (AP) — One of Israel’s most extremist politicians, known for his inflammatory anti-Arab speeches and stunts, is attracting new supporters from a previously untapped demographic. His appeal is growing among young ultra-Orthodox Jews, one of the fastest-growing segments of the country’s population. Itamar Ben-Gvir’s sharp rise in popularity in the last three years has transformed him from a fringe provocateur to a central player in Tuesday’s parliament election. His popularity among young Haredim reflects a shift in the political preferences of a community that cleaves to a strict adherence to religious tradition and typically voted for two main parties.