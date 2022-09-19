AP News Summary at 6:31 a.m. EDT

Britain and world say final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the world are saying a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers. Crowds massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age. In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle. Royal Navy sailors drew the gun carriage carrying Elizabeth’s coffin to Westminster Abbey. King Charles III and his sons Princes William and Harry walked behind as pipers played. Pall bearers then carried the coffin into the Abbey. Around 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers and volunteers gathered to mourn her.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is underway at Westminster Abbey, where 2,000 mourners are gathered to say goodbye to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. The queen’s coffin sits at the center of the abbey after being borne Monday by pallbearers and accompanied by her son King Charles III, and other members of the royal family. They included Prince William, his wife Kate and their two elder children George, 9 and Charlotte, 7. Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, also walked behind the coffin. Dean of Westminster David Hoyle opened the service in the ancient abbey, where Elizabeth was married and crowned.

Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

BEIJING (AP) — China has criticized President Joe Biden’s statement that American forces would defend Taiwan if Beijing tries to invade as a violation of U.S. commitments about the self-ruled island. Beijing gave no indication of possible retaliation. Biden said “yes” when asked during an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS News’s “60 Minutes” program whether U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. The comment added to displays of official American support for the island democracy in the face of growing shows of force by the mainland’s ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory. China's Foreign Ministry said the U.S. remarks violate Washington’s commitment not to support formal independence for Taiwan, a step Beijing has said would lead to war.

Ukraine says Russian missile struck close to nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile strike has hit just 300 meters (yards) from a nuclear power plant in the country's south. Ukraine’s atomic energy operator Energoatom said the attack just after midnight Monday struck an industrial complex in the southern Mykolaiv region that includes the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant. The impact caused an explosion that broke more than 100 windows on buildings in the complex and forced a nearby hydropower plant to shut down temporarily, Energoatom said. The attack didn’t affect the reactors of the nuclear plant, the company said, calling the strike an act of “nuclear terrorism.” Russia did not immediately acknowledge the strike on the industrial complex, which sits along the Southern Bug River.

Bill Clinton: 'The world's on fire,' but teamwork can help

NEW YORK (AP) — President Bill Clinton says he is amazed by the massive response to the return of the Clinton Global Initiative. That's the meeting of international leaders from politics, business and philanthropy set to gather in New York for the first time since 2016. Interest in the two-day meeting – which convenes a broad spectrum of luminaries, was so large that the Clinton Foundation had to turn more than 1,000 potential attendees away. Clinton says there's a “longing” for people to get together and make good things happen. The initiative has helped people in more than 180 countries since it was established in 2005.

Locked Up: The prison labor that built business empires

In a joint investigation, reporters from the Associated Press and Reveal at the Center for Investigative Reporting spent months unearthing the history of convict leasing that built business empires. They focused on Tennessee Coal, Iron & Railroad, which ran a stockade and coal mine, and the company that later bought it, U.S. Steel. The team found someone living today whose ancestor was imprisoned in the Lone Rock stockade nearly 140 years ago. They also interviewed the descendant of a man who got rich from his role in pioneering Tennessee’s convict leasing system. The reporters also heard from U.S. Steel. For the first time, it said it was willing to discuss its past with members of the affected community.

Fiona nears Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona is bearing down on the Dominican Republic after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, where the governor said the damage was “catastrophic.” No deaths have been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory said it was too early to estimate the damage from a storm that was still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday. Up to 30 inches was forecast for the island’s eastern and southern regions. Ernesto Morales, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Juan, said: “It’s important people understand that this is not over.” He said flooding has reached “historic levels."

2022 could be a political watershed for Massachusetts women

BOSTON (AP) — The year 2022 is shaping up to be a watershed for women seeking political power in Massachusetts. While liberal state has lagged others when it comes to electing women to top offices. But this year Democratic women have won five of six statewide primary contests. They include Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, who is favored to flip the Republican-held governor’s office in November. If she does, she’ll be the first woman and first openly gay candidate elected governor in Massachusetts. Andrea Campbell is hoping to succeed Healey as attorney general, and she would be the first Black woman to hold that post in the state.

Week 2 provides a Comeback Sunday NFL hasn’t seen in years

Call it a Comeback Sunday the NFL hasn’t seen in years. The Dolphins and Cardinals made history by overcoming 20-point halftime deficits to win on the same day while the Jets rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes. Two other teams almost joined the club. The Falcons fought back from a 28-3 third-quarter deficit - that score sounds familiar in Atlanta - only to fall short against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Joe Burrow helped the Cincinnati Bengals erase a 17-3 halftime deficit in Dallas but Brett Maher kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cowboys a 20-17 win.

World shares slip as markets brace for more rate hikes

Shares have fallen in Europe and Asia as investors brace for another interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Markets in Britain and Japan were closed. Oil prices and U.S. futures also declined. Markets have been on edge because of stubbornly high inflation and the increases in interest rates being used to fight it. The fear is that central banks might overshoot their policy targets, triggering a recession. The Federal Reserve was due to begin a policy meeting on Tuesday, when officials will weigh how to counter surging prices while nursing along the recovery from the pandemic.