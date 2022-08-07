AP News Summary at 6:16 p.m. EDT

Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has approved Democrats' big election-year economic package. The legislation is less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic goals. But it embodies deep-rooted party dreams of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing big corporations. Debate began Saturday and went around the clock into Sunday afternoon. Democrats had swatted down some three dozen Republican efforts to torpedo the legislation. Biden is urging swift House passage, and the House seems on track to provide final congressional approval when it returns briefly from summer recess on Friday.

Cease-fire between Palestinians, Israel takes effect in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants has taken effect in a bid to end nearly three days of violence that has killed dozens of Palestinians. Egyptian officials had worked to bring the sides to an agreement after the flare-up of fighting that saw Israeli aircraft pound targets in Gaza and militants fire hundreds of rockets that reached deep into Israel. Rocket fire and airstrikes continued until the scheduled start of the truce at 11:30 p.m. (2030 GMT; 4:30 p.m. EDT). More than 40 Palestinians were killed in the violence, including 15 children and four women. Israel began its offensive Friday and has kept up airstrikes since then, while militants have lobbed barrages of rockets into Israel.

Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine; plant hit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Six more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine have received authorization to leave the country’s Black Sea ports. The body that oversees an international deal intended to get 20 million tons of grain out of Ukraine to feed people around the world said the loaded vessels were cleared to depart on Sunday. Meanwhile analysts warn that Russia is moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive. A large nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southeast came under fire on Saturday night. Both sides accused each other of the attack.

Firefighters battle big blaze at Cuba tank farm for 2nd day

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban firefighters are working with special teams sent by Mexico and Venezuela as they battle for a second day to control a fire blazing at a big oil tank farm. The area's governor says efforts Sunday are focusing on preventing the flames from spreading further. Authorities say one firefighter is dead and others are missing since lightning struck a storage tank Friday night, setting off a fire that spread to a second tank early Saturday and triggered a series of explosions. A total of 122 people have been treated for injuries, including five in critical condition.

Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' pulls into station with $30.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Sunday studio estimates say the Brad Pitt action romp “Bullet Train" arrived with a $30.1 million opening weekend as the last big movie of Hollywood’s summer recovery landed in theaters. The debut was solid but unspectacular for a movie that cost $90 million to make and was propelled by Pitt’s substantial star power. But even if it holds well in coming weeks, movie theaters have no major studio releases on the horizon for the rest of August, and few sure things to look forward to in early fall. The weekend’s other new wide release, “Easter Sunday,” struggled to catch on. It opened with $5.3 million.

Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden’s most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories have come about by staying out of it. It's a counterintuitive turn for Biden, who's long promoted his decades of Capitol Hill experience. Biden’s aides chalk up his victories to the fact that he's playing the role of cheerleader rather than legislative quarterback. Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana says that in Biden's heart, he's a U.S. senator. And because of that, Tester says Biden "understands allowing this to work is how you get it done.”

Parkland shooter's prosecutor had bloody facts on his side

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The prosecutor seeking to sentence Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz to death let the facts speak for themselves as he presented his case over the last three weeks. Former Broward County state attorney Mike Satz told the story of the 2018 massacre of 17 people by using terrifying accounts from witnesses. There were heartrending statements from families. There were chilling surveillance videos and gruesome photos. As a capstone, there was Thursday’s jury walk-through of the building where it happened. Bloodstains and Valentine’s Day cards still clinging to the floors. He then rested his case. The trial will determine if Cruz is sentenced to death or life in prison. The defense case starts in Aug. 22.

Ex-rebel takes oath as Colombia president in historic shift

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s first leftist President was sworn into office in a colorful ceremony that marks a turning point in the South American nation’s history. Sen. Gustavo Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla group, won the presidential election in June by beating conservative parties that offered moderate changes to the nation’s market friendly economy, but were unable to connect with voters frustrated with growing rates of poverty and increasing violence against activists. Petro now joins a cadre of leftist politicians and political outsiders who have been winning elections in Latin America since the pandemic broke out and hurt incumbents who struggled with its economic aftershocks.

GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who are running to be secretary of state in Wisconsin and Minnesota in primaries Tuesday are repeating Donald Trump’s false claims about the last presidential election and they've suggested they want more authority over how elections are run, especially in Democratic-leaning counties. Wisconsin’s office of secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to win the post this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities. In Minnesota, the leading GOP secretary of state candidate has called the 2020 election a “train wreck.” Connecticut and Vermont also are holding primaries for secretary of state on Tuesday.

Ashleigh Buhai wins Women's British Open after playoff

MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai has recovered from throwing away a five-shot lead at the Women’s British Open by beating In Gee Chun in a playoff to win her first major title. With the light fading Buhai made a superb bunker shot on the fourth playoff hole to leave herself with a short par putt while Chun settled for a bogey. Buhai calmly rolled in from less than three feet and then clutched her face in relief. Hinako Shibuno of Japan finished one shot back in third after missing a chip from just off the green that would have made it a three-way playoff.