AP News Summary at 6:17 a.m. EDT

Ukraine says Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says Russian forces are withdrawing from Ukraine’s second-largest city after weeks of heavy bombardment. Ukraine’s general staff said Saturday that Moscow’s troops were pulling back from Kharkiv in the northeast and focusing on guarding supply routes, while launching mortar, artillery and air strikes in the eastern Donetsk region. Ukraine's defense minister says the country's is “entering a new - long-term - phase of the war” after more than 11 weeks of fighting. Kyiv and Moscow’s forces are engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s east. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainians were doing their “maximum” to drive out the Russians and the outcome of the war would depend on support from international allies.

G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia

WEISSENHAUS, Germany (AP) — The Group of Seven leading economies have warned that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis that threatens poor countries. They said urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine. In a statement released Saturday at the end of a three-day meeting on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast, the G-7 nations also called on China not to help Russia. They said this included any moves by Beijing that could undermine international sanctions against Russia or justify Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. In a series of closing statements, the G-7 nations also addressed a wide range of global problems from the situation in Afghanistan to tackling climate change.

Coast-to-coast rallies support abortion rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion. More than 380 events were planned Saturday, with the largest gatherings in big cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City. In Washington, activists planned to gather at the Washington Monument before marching to the Supreme Court. Tens of thousands were expected at the events coast to coast after a leaked draft Supreme Court ruling suggested Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

GOP's new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for formula shortage

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The nationwide shortage of baby formula is quickly becoming the GOP's latest election-year attack on President Joe Biden. Ongoing supply disruptions and a recent safety recall is why mothers needing formula are running into bare supermarket and pharmacy shelves across the country. But Republicans are seeking to lay the blame at the feet of an unpopular president heading into the midterm elections. Biden says there's “nothing more urgent we’re working on" and has pushed back on criticism that his administration's response has been lacking.

North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles COVID-19

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has reported 21 new deaths and 174,440 more people with fever symptoms as the country scrambles to slow the spread of COVID-19 across its unvaccinated population. The deaths and cases, which were from Friday, increased total numbers to 27 deaths and 524,440 illnesses amid a rapid spread of fever since late April. North Korea said Saturday that 243,630 people had recovered and 280,810 remained in quarantine. State media didn’t specify how many of the fever cases and deaths were confirmed as COVID-19 infections. The country imposed nationwide lockdowns on Thursday after confirming its first COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four cadets at the Air Force Academy may not graduate or be commissioned as military officers later this month because they have refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and they may be required to pay back thousands of dollars in tuition costs, according to Air Force officials. The Army and Navy said that as of now, none of their seniors are being prevented from graduating at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., or the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, due to vaccine refusals. The graduations are in about two weeks.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan becomes UAE's president

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rulers in the United Arab Emirates have announced that they unanimously appointed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the president of this hereditarily ruled nation on the Arabian Peninsula. The state-run WAM news agency said Saturday the rulers of the country’s seven sheikhdoms made the decision at a meeting held in Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi. It comes after President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died Friday. The transition of power marks only the third time this U.S.-allied nation of seven sheikhdoms has selected a president since becoming an independent nation in 1971.

Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas says that the Supreme Court has been changed by the shocking leak of a draft opinion earlier this month. That opinion suggests the court is poised to overturn the right to an abortion recognized in Roe v. Wade. The conservative Thomas joined the court in 1991 and has long called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. He described the leak as an unthinkable breach of trust. Thomas said at a conference in Dallas that: “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder."

South Africa in new surge of COVID from versions of omicron

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Health experts in South Africa say the country is experiencing a surge of new COVID-19 cases driven by two omicron sub-variants. Professor Marta Nunes, a researcher at Vaccine and Infectious Diseases Analytics at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto said that for about three weeks the country has seen increasing numbers of new cases and somewhat higher hospitalizations, but not increases in severe cases and deaths. South Africa’s new cases have gone from an average of 300 per day in early April to about 8,000 per day this week. Nunes says the actual number of new cases is probably much higher but because the symptoms are mild, many people are not getting tested.

Emmanuel who? Far-right fighting hard-left for French vote

PARIS (AP) — The stakes are high, the fight nasty and the party of centrist President Emmanuel Macron is the one to beat. But to a visitor from outer space, June’s parliamentary election in France could look like a contest between the far right and the hard-left. A month before the first round of voting, the campaign for the 577 seats in France’s lower house of parliament has been brutal. After losing to Macron in the April presidential election, far-right leader Marine Le Pen now faces a challenge from her political nemesis, hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon who has set his sights on becoming prime minister. She mocks him as the “court jester,” but claims he could destroy parliament.

