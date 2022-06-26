AP News Summary at 6:36 p.m. EDT

Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has shattered weeks of relative calm in Ukraine's capital with a missile attack as Western leaders meeting in Europe prepared to reaffirm their support for Ukraine and condemnation of Russia. President Volodymr Zelenskyy said a 37-year-old man was killed and his daughter and wife injured when missiles hit an apartment building. A railroad worker was also reported killed. Kyiv's mayor speculated the airstrikes were “a symbolic attack” before a NATO summit starting Tuesday. A former U.S. commander in Europe said they also were a signal to Group of Seven leaders meeting Sunday. The Ukrainian air force says planes launched the missiles from over the Caspian Sea, more than 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) away.

Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — President Joe Biden and Western allies at a three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps say they're intent on keeping economic fallout from the war in Ukraine from fracturing the global coalition working to punish Russia’s aggression. Britain’s Boris Johnson warned the leaders not to give in to “fatigue” even as Russia lobbed new missiles at Kyiv. Biden says the coalition of countries can't let Russian President Vladimir Putin play the countries off of one another and break down their resolve. Leaders of the Group of Seven top economies opened their annual summit in Germany on Sunday. Biden also announced that G-7 nations will ban imports of Russian gold. Gold is a top Russian export.

EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, further alienating the country from the global financial system amid its war in Ukraine. Russia faces a Sunday night deadline to meet a 30-day grace period on interest payments originally due May 27. But it could take time to confirm a default. A top sovereign debt lawyer says “the overwhelming probability" is Russia won’t be able to pay bondholders “because no bank is going to move the money.” The U.S. ended Russia’s ability to pay international investors through American banks. Russia calls any default artificial because it has the money to pay but sanctions have frozen its foreign currency reserves abroad.

Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Furious about surging prices at the gasoline station and the supermarket, many consumers feel they know just where to cast blame: On greedy companies that relentlessly jack up prices and pocket the profits. Yet most economists say corporate price gouging is, at most, one of many causes of runaway inflation — and not the primary one. Others include: Supply disruptions at factories, ports and freight yards. Worker shortages. President Joe Biden’s enormous pandemic aid program. COVID 19-caused shutdowns in China. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And, not least, a Federal Reserve that kept interest rates ultra-low longer than experts say it should have. Most of all, though, economists say resurgent spending drove inflation up.

After Roe's demise, clergy lead faithful in praise, laments

Praise and lament for the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned abortion rights filled sacred spaces this weekend. Clergy across the U.S. rearranged worship plans or rewrote sermons to provide their religious context -- and competing messages -- about the historic moment. Abortion is a visceral issue for deeply divided religious Americans in the wake of the seismic Dobbs v. Jackson decision. In Pittsburgh on Sunday, one Catholic priest called Friday “a day of great joy” because of the ruling, although a few people left during his homily. A minister in New York City mourned the decision, saying, “We are reeling.”

A ‘sucker punch’: Some women fear setback to hard-won rights

Reproductive freedom was one of the key goals of the feminism of the 1960s and 1970s. The women who fought for those rights recall an astonishing decade of progress from about 1963 to 1973. It included the right to equal pay, the right to use birth control, Title IX in 1972, and then Roe v. Wade, guaranteeing a right to abortion. Now they are not only shocked at the rollback of that right, but worried that if a right so central to the overall fight for women’s equality can be revoked, what does this mean for the progress women have made in public life in the intervening 50 years?

Pride parades march on with new urgency across US

NEW YORK (AP) — Pride parades kicked off in some of America’s biggest cities Sunday amid new fears about the potential erosion of freedoms won through decades of activism. The annual marches in New York, San Francisco, Chicago and elsewhere take place after at least one Supreme Court justice signaled, in a ruling on abortion, that the court could reconsider the right to same-sex marriage recognized in 2015. That warning shot came after a year of legislative defeats for the LGBTQ community, including the passage of laws in some states limiting the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity with children.

LIV Golf heads to Oregon, where local officials aren't happy

Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf is getting a chilly reception in Oregon, its first stop in the United States. This coming week, the controversial tour will descend on Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, in the rolling hills west of Portland. But the mayor, as well as officials from surrounding cities, have written the owner of Pumpkin Ridge, Escalante Golf, voicing their concerns. Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden is speaking out against the tournament, and some members of the pricy club also are uncomfortable with the situation.

Trump's lasting legacy grows as Supreme Court overturns Roe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court's decision that women have no constitutional right to an abortion marked the apex of a week that reinforced Donald Trump's grip on Washington more than a year and a half after he exited the White House. The same Supreme Court now dominated by Trump-appointed conservatives also voted to weaken restrictions on gun ownership. At the Capitol, where a mob of Trump supporters rioted in the final days of his presidency, new details surfaced last week of his violations of democratic norms. The Jan. 6 committee focused on the intense pressure that Trump put on his vice president and top Justice Department officials to overturn the 2020 election.

Iran launches rocket into space as nuclear talks to resume

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state television says says that Tehran has launched a solid-fueled rocket into space, drawing a rebuke from Washington ahead of the expected resumption of stalled talks over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. It’s unclear when exactly the rocket was launched, but the announcement came after satellite photos showed preparations at a desert launch pad and Iran acknowledged it planned tests for the satellite-carrying Zuljanah rocket. State-run media claimed that the rocket launch was successful. The news comes after the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, traveled to Tehran in a push to resuscitate stalemated negotiations.

