AP News Summary at 6:19 p.m. EDT

Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The first civilians evacuated from the bombed-out steel plant that has become the last stronghold of Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol are slowly making their way toward safety Monday, as others who managed to escape the city describe terrifying weeks of bombardment and deprivation. More than 100 civilians — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left the sprawling, rubble-strewn Azovstal steel mill on Sunday and set out in buses and ambulances for the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia. about 140 miles (230 kilometers) to the northwest. If successful, the evacuation would represent rare progress in easing the human cost of the almost 10-week war.

Death in Ukraine's Kharkiv is everywhere, rarely explained

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — The outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv are beginning to have the feel of an open-air morgue. The dead lie unclaimed and unexplained, sometimes for weeks on end as Ukrainian and Russian forces fight for control of slivers of land. Among them are the charred body of an unidentifiable man propped on an anti-tank barrier, four dead soldiers — apparently Russian — arranged in the letter Z that has become a symbol of the Russian invasion, and the bodies of three people found inside an apartment. Shelling and airstrikes are a daily threat everywhere here, to everyone. And, as long as that remains true, death can come at anytime.

Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden visits a Lockheed Martin plant on Tuesday that manufactures an antitank weapons system, he’s certain to herald the U.S.-made arms as a gamechanger in Ukraine’s stiff resistance to the Russian invasion. But Biden’s coming visit to the Alabama factory line that makes the Javelin weapons system is also drawing attention to a growing concern as the war drags on: Can the U.S. sustain the cadence of shipping vast amounts of arms to Ukraine while maintaining the healthy stockpile it may need should conflict erupt with North Korea, Iran or elsewhere?

Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to accelerate its most drastic steps in three decades to attack inflation by making it costlier to borrow — for a car, a home, a business deal, a credit card purchase — all of which will compound Americans’ financial strains and likely weaken the economy. Yet with inflation having surged to a 40-year high, the Fed has come under pressure to act aggressively to slow spending and curb the price spikes that are bedeviling households and companies. After the central bank’s latest rate-setting meeting ends Wednesday, the Fed is set to announce that it's raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by a half-percentage point — the sharpest rate hike since 2000.

Met Gala live | Vanessa Hudgens, La La Anthony arrive early

NEW YORK (AP) — The year’s biggest night in fashion, the Met Gala, returned to its usual berth on the first Monday in May after years of pandemic upheaval. It’s been just under eight months since the last gala, an annual fundraiser that raises millions for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. One of the evening's co-hosts, Vanessa Hudgens, made her way up the Met's Grand Staircase in a sheer black lace gown with a long train that look vaguely Victorian. She was joined by La La Anthony in a deep red gown from LaQuan Smith with a matching round floral headpiece. About 400 guests from fashion, sports, music, film, TV, technology and beyond were invited.

As wildfire closes in, New Mexico residents prepare to flee

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Wind-whipped flames are marching across more of New Mexico’s tinder-dry mountainsides, forcing the evacuation of area residents and dozens of patients from the state's psychiatric hospital as firefighters scramble to keep new wildfires from growing. The big blaze burning near the community of Las Vegas has charred more than 188 square miles. Residents in neighborhoods on the edge of Las Vegas were told to be ready to leave their homes. It's the biggest wildfire in the U.S. and is moving quickly through groves of ponderosa pine because of hot, dry and windy conditions that make for extreme wildfire danger. Forecasters are warning of extreme fire danger across New Mexico and in western Texas.

Trump election probe special grand jury selected in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A special grand jury has been selected for the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others tried illegally to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. The investigation has been underway since early last year, and to help it along, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested a special grand jury with subpoena power to obtain testimony from people who've refused to cooperate otherwise. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said “now it’s time for 26 members of our community to participate" in the investigation. The special grand jury will be seated for up to a year beginning Monday.

Fired officer charged with murder in shooting of boy, 12

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fired Philadelphia police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting of a fleeing 12-year-old boy. Prosecutors said Monday that the was on the boy was on the ground and unarmed. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced first- and third-degree murder charges against former Officer Edsaul Mendoza in the fatal shooting of Thomas “T.J.” Siderio on March 1 after police say the youth fired a shot at an unmarked police car and injured a plainclothes officer. Officials released new details including that Siderio was no longer armed and was on the ground when Mendoza shot him. There was no immediate comment from representatives for Mendoza.

Body in barrel exposed as level of Nevada's Lake Mead drops

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A body inside a barrel was found over the weekend on the newly exposed bottom of Nevada’s Lake Mead as drought depletes of the largest U.S. reservoirs. Officials are predicting it could be just the first of more grim discoveries. Las Vegas police say there's a good chance more human remains will turn up as the lake's water level drops more. He says personal items found inside the barrel with skeletal remains indicate the person died in the 1980s. Boaters spotted the barrel Sunday. The drought-starved reservoir on the Colorado River behind Hoover Dam is so depleted that Las Vegas is now pumping water from deeper within Lake Mead.

Amazon tribes turn the tables on intruders with social media

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Indigenous Brazilians in the Amazon rainforest have endured years of scant recourse when prospectors and landgrabbers do violence in their territories. But social media is beginning to reach some remote villages giving residents the chance to alert authorities to illegal incursions and the power to rally an international audience to their defense.

