AP News Summary at 6:20 a.m. EDT

1/6 panel: Told repeatedly he lost, Trump refused to go

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was told over and over again: There was no voting fraud that could have tipped the 2020 presidential election. But in the eight weeks after losing to Joe Biden, the defeated president relentlessly pushed his false claims of a rigged 2020 election. When that failed, he called the mob to the Capitol on Jan. 6. The House panel investigating the attack is expected to flesh out Trump's scheme to overturn Biden’s victory when its hearings resume Monday. Biden called the attack “one of the darkest chapters in our nation's history."

Thousands rally for gun reform after surge in mass shootings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of protestors are expected to rally in Washington, D.C., Saturday and in separate demonstrations around the country as part of a renewed push for nationwide gun control. Motivated by a fresh surge in mass shootings, protestors say lawmakers must take note of shifting public opinion and finally enact sweeping reforms. The second March for Our Lives rally is expected to draw around 50,000 demonstrators to the Washington Monument. That’s far less than the original 2018 march, which filled downtown Washington with more than 200,000 people. This time, organizers are focusing on holding smaller marches at an estimated 300 locations.

Kavanaugh incident could lead to more security for judges

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man armed with a machete once broke into Stephen Breyer’s vacation home in the Caribbean and took $1,000. Ruth Bader Ginsburg had her purse snatched on a Washington street. David Souter was assaulted by several men while jogging. Supreme Court justices have not been immune to violent crime. But this week’s incident at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s suburban Washington home, where authorities said a man armed with a gun and knife threatened to kill the justice, reflects a heightened level of potential danger. One proposal pending in Congress would provide additional security measures for the justices. Another would offer more privacy and protection for all federal judges.

Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and British officials have warned that Russian forces are relying on weapons with potential to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine. The U.K. Defense Ministry said Saturday that Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles that “are highly inaccurate and therefore can cause severe collateral damage and casualties” when used on land targets. A Ukrainian regional governor accused Russia of using incendiary weapons in a village in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk province. Both sides have been expending large amounts of weaponry in what has become a grinding war of attrition in eastern Ukraine, placing huge strains on their resources and stockpiles.

War guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm for Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — With war raging on fronts to the east and south, the summer of 2022 is proving bitter for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The sun shines but sadness and grim determination reign. Canoodling couples cannot be sure that their kisses won’t be their last as more soldiers head to the battlefields. Flitting swallows are building nests as people made homeless by the war weep in blown-apart ruins. Kyiv repelled Russia's initial invasion force. But the peace in the capital is deceptive. Cafes and restaurants are open again, providing a semblance of normalcy — until everyone scoots home for the 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high

NEW YORK (AP) — The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the first time ever. Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that. The national average price has jumped 19 cents in just the past week, and it’s up $1.93 from this time last year. There are several reasons for the surge in gasoline prices. Americans typically drive more starting around Memorial Day, so demand is up. Global oil prices are rising, compounded by sanctions against Russia, a leading oil producer, because of its war against Ukraine. And there are limits on refining capacity in the United States because some refineries shut down during the pandemic.

Why France's parliamentary elections are important to Macron

PARIS (AP) — Emmanuel Macron saw off the far right’s Marine Le Pen in April’s presidential election, but now the French president is facing a threat from the other end of the political spectrum in the fight for parliamentary power. Elections are being held nationwide to select the 577 members of the most powerful branch of France’s Parliament, the National Assembly, on Sunday, with a runoff on June 19. Jean-Luc Mélenchon is heading a coalition made up of leftists, greens and communists under the name Nupes, with a platform that includes raising the minimum wage and lowering the retirement age. Mélenchon hopes to become prime minister, setting up an uncomfortable “cohabitation” with the centrist Macron.

WTO looks to reach trade deals with its fate on the line

GENEVA (AP) — Government ministers from World Trade Organization member countries are gathering for four days to tackle key issues like overfishing of the seas, COVID-19 vaccines for the developing world and food security. Experts say the future of the 164-member-country trade body as the preeminent global venue to smooth fair trade and resolve international trade disputes is at risk. Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in recent days expressed “cautious optimism” that progress could be made on at least one of four issues expected to dominate the meeting starting Sunday: fisheries subsidies, agriculture, the pandemic response and reform of the WTO. Some outside experts expect few accomplishments out of the meeting.

Survivor of abusive facility searches for lost Korean roots

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Joo-Rei Mathieson was one of the lucky kids, escaping a brutal South Korean facility where thousands of children and adults — mostly grabbed off the streets — were enslaved and often killed, raped and beaten in the 1970s and 1980s. But she then slipped into an international adoption system that separated thousands of Korean children from their families as a way to enrich military leaders. Nearly four decades after her adoption by Canadian parents in 1984, Mathieson is now on a mission to discover her biological roots and find her Korean parents if they are alive.

Curry scores 43 to beat Boston, Warriors tie NBA Finals 2-2

BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 43 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The series returns to San Francisco knotted at two games apiece. Curry added 10 rebounds and made a pair of baskets during a 10-0 fourth-quarter run that turned a four-point Boston edge into a 100-94 Golden State lead. The Celtics missed six straight shots during that span. Andrew Wiggins had 17 points and 16 boards for the Warriors, who will host Game 5 on Monday night. Jayson Tatum had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Boston.

