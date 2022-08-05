AP News Summary at 6:53 p.m. EDT

Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he has to pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax. The parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis say they were tormented by the Infowars host’s false claims that the worst classroom shooting in U.S. history was orchestrated by the government to tighten gun laws. The total of nearly $50 million marks the first time Jones has been held financially liable for peddling lies about the 2012 attack in Newtown, Connecticut.

'What recession?': US employers add 528,000 jobs in July

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added an astonishing 528,000 jobs last month despite flashing warning signs of an economic downturn, easing fears of a recession and handing President Joe Biden some good news heading into the midterm elections. Unemployment dropped another notch, from 3.6% to 3.5%, matching the more than 50-year low reached just before the pandemic took hold. The economy has now recovered all 22 million jobs lost in March and April 2020 when COVID-19 slammed the U.S. The red-hot numbers were reported Friday by the Labor Department. Economists had expected only 250,000 new jobs last month, in a drop-off from June’s revised 398,000. Instead, July proved to be the best month since February.

China cuts off vital US contacts over Pelosi Taiwan visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — China says it is cutting off dialogue with the U.S. on a range of vital issues from climate change to military relations and anti-narcotics efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The measures announced Friday are the latest steps intended to punish Washington for allowing the visit to the island claimed by Beijing as its own territory — to be annexed by force if necessary. China also is firing missiles in military exercises off the coast of the island. U.S.-China expert Bonnie Glaser warns China may be heading toward changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, with results that are negative for both Taiwan and the U.S.

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 10, including senior militant

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel unleashed a wave of airstrikes on Gaza, killing at least 10 people, including a senior militant. That's according to Palestinian officials who spoke Friday. Israel says it targeted the Islamic Jihad militant group in response to an “imminent threat” following the recent arrest of another senior militant. Hours later, Palestinian militants launched a barrage of rockets as air-raid sirens wailed in Israel and the two sides drew closer to another all-out war. Islamic Jihad claimed to have fired 100 rockets. Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers have fought four wars and several smaller battles over the last 15 years.

7 adults, 3 kids dead in house fire; criminal probe underway

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving fire killed seven adults and three children in northeastern Pennsylvania. One of the firefighters responded to the blaze early Friday only to find that the victims were his family. A criminal investigation is underway into the fire in the community of Nescopeck. Pennsylvania State Police say the children who died were ages 5, 6 and 7. Volunteer firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens’ Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives.

Sinema gives her nod, and influence, to Democrats' big bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin sealed the deal reviving President Joe Biden’s big economic, health care and climate bill. But it was another Democratic senator, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who quietly shaped the final product. Democrats pushed ahead Friday on the estimated $730 billion package that in many ways reflects Sinema’s priorities. On taxes, health care and climate change, Sinema has pushed her priorities into the bill. In the 50-50 Senate, every vote matters. She is putting hers to uses that infuriate some, wow others and point to her emergence as a powerful political figure.

Breonna Taylor supporters relieved by charges against police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville activists who put in long hours protesting the death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police say they felt relief this week when federal officials charged four officers. They say the new civil rights charges turned the tables after more than two years of setbacks. Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds says the charges have begun to lift “the cloud that has been hanging over us.” The indictments represent the first time Louisville police officers have been held accountable for Taylor’s shooting death. The 26-year-old Black woman was shot after officers knocked down her door during a search for drugs. None were found.

SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

New Mexico officials say a drunk man barreled an SUV through a parade that celebrates Native American culture and that least 15 people were injured, including two Gallup police officers. The state police agency said Friday they have no reason to suspect the crime was motivated by hate. The incident stoked fear in the crowd of thousands who lined the parade route in front of businesses selling Native American jewelry, arts and crafts. Police arrested 33-year-old Jeff Irving and said his blood-alcohol content was three times the state's legal limit for driving. Court records didn't list an attorney who could comment on his behalf

Indiana House passes abortion ban, sends to Senate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has passed a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state, sending the legislation back to the state Senate to confer on House changes. House members on Friday advanced the near-total abortion ban 62-38 with limited exceptions, including in cases of rape and incest, and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The measure now goes to the Senate. If approved as is, Indiana lawmakers will become the first in the nation to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June removing its protected status as a constitutional right. The measure then would go to Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has not indicated whether he would sign it.

NCAA hoops leagues grapple with unequal pay for women's refs

The NCAA earned praise last year when it agreed to pay referees at its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments equally. The gesture only cost about $100,000, a tiny fraction of the roughly $900 million networks pay annually to broadcast March Madness. Now, as the NCAA examines various disparities across men’s and women’s sports, pressure is rising to also pay referees equally during the regular season. Two Division I conferences told The Associated Press they plan to equalize pay, and another is considering it. Others are resisting change, even though the impact on their budgets would be negligible.