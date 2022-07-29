AP News Summary at 6:21 a.m. EDT

Russia says shelling killed dozens of Ukrainian POWs

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-backed separatists say a Ukrainian attack with U.S.-supplied missiles on a separatist eastern region has hit a prison and killed at least 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were captured in Mariupol. The attack could not be independently verified and officials in Ukraine have not yet commented on the Russian reports. Russia's Defense Ministry says the attack with HIMARS multiple rocket launchers on the prison of Olenivka, in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region, also injured 75 Ukrainian POWs and eight prison guards. The ministry spokesman described the attack as a "bloody provocation” aimed at discouraging Ukrainian soldiers from surrendering.

Isolation complication? US finds it's hard to shun Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration likes to say Russia is now isolated internationally because of its invasion of Ukraine. Yet its top officials are hardly cloistered in the Kremlin, and now the U.S. wants to talk. President Vladimir Putin has been meeting with world leaders recently, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country is a NATO member. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is jetting around the world and posing for photos with foreign leaders. This week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he wants to end months of top-level U.S. diplomatic estrangement with Lavrov to discuss the release of American detainees in Russia as well as issues related to Ukraine.

Flooding in central Appalachia kills at least 8 in Kentucky

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that at least eight people have died from flooding in the state. He says property damage has been massive, with hundreds losing their homes. Water rescues continue across the region. In eastern Kentucky's Perry County, the emergency management director called the damage “catastrophic.” The city of Hazard, Kentucky is urging people to “pray for a break in the rain.” Another round of rainfall looms in the area already hammered by days of torrential rainfall.

China's Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping warned against meddling in China’s dealings with Taiwan during a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden. The call gave no indication of progress on trade, technology or other irritants. Those include Beijing’s opposition to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to the island the mainland claims as its own. The ruling Communist Party says Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign relations. There was no indication Xi mentioned Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan. But Xi rejected “interference by external forces” that might encourage Taiwan to try to make its decades-old de facto independence permanent.

Basement talk, virtual handshake led to Manchin-Schumer deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin had been wrestling for more than a year over President Joe Biden’s big rebuilding America package. But talks had jammed up — again. With the midterm elections near, control of Congress at stake, the president and his party were at the end of the line. Tempers flared. Manchin also faced pressure and was publicly assailed as single-handedly holding up Biden's agenda. Schumer and Manchin met one more time, 10 days ago, in a basement room at the Capitol. A new offer was on the table: the $739 billion package now headed toward votes in Congress. Here's a look at how it happened.

Inflation hits record 8.9% in 19 countries using the euro

BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency shot up to another record in July, pushed by higher energy prices driven partly by the war in Ukraine. Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 8.9% in July, from 8.6% in June, according to the latest numbers published Friday by the European Union statistics agency. Inflation has been running at its highest level since 1997, when record-keeping for the euro began. Energy prices surged by 39.7%, while food prices rose by 9.8% and other goods by 4.5%.

Abortion foes downplay complex post-Roe v. Wade realities

WASHINGTON (AP) — In televised statements and interviews, anti-abortion advocates have downplayed the fallout from restrictive abortion laws. The anti-abortion advocates have pitched misleading rhetoric about abortion access as doctors struggle to interpret laws that have largely been untested in courts and turn away pregnant patients for care. Abortion foes recently have claimed without reviewing a 10-year-old Ohio girl's medical files that she could have legally obtained an abortion in the state, which is under a near-total abortion ban that only exempts mothers whose lives or major bodily functions are at risk once fetal cardiac activity is detected.

In a Nevada county, election conspiracies sow deep distrust

TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) — The resignation of a county elections clerk in a rural county in Nevada has opened a window into the long-term consequences of election conspiracy theories. Officials in Nye County have recommended scrapping voting machines in favor of hand-counting all ballots — which would be more than 20,000 in a typical general election. The leading candidate to replace the veteran clerk is someone who denies the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and says he is willing to hand-count all ballots instead of using electronic tabulators. Experts warn that could increase the likelihood of human error, delay results and create chaos in future elections.

Women's soccer energizes England in a league of their own

LONDON (AP) — Thirteen-year-old Izzy Short struggles to pick her favorite England player as she anticipates the team’s appearance in Sunday’s final of the European soccer championships. There’s forward Ellen White, defender Lucy Bronze, midfielder Georgia Stanway, captain Leah Williamson. The whole team basically. The high school player says she looks up to them and how positive they are. The march to the final against Germany has energized people throughout England, with the team’s pinpoint passing and flashy goals attracting record crowds, burgeoning TV ratings and adoring news coverage. The team has been a welcome distraction from the political turmoil and cost-of-living crisis that dominate the headlines when they aren’t playing.

Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A $1.1 billion lottery prize will be on the line as numbers are drawn for the Mega Millions game. The giant jackpot is the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers. Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket ahead of Friday night's drawing, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million. The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.