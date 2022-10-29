AP News Summary at 6:21 a.m. EDT

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Police say they were called to the couple's home, where they discovered David DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer — and then the intruder beat Pelosi with it before being subdued. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack and returned late Friday to California. The attacker's shouts echoed the chants during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, when rioters searched menacingly through the halls for her.

Russia's hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers are slowly edging closer to a city in eastern Ukraine they have tried to seize for months. Bakhmut has remained in Ukrainian hands during the war despite Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of the fighting in the last month has unfolded in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, the battle heating up around Bakhmut demonstrates Russian President Vladimir Putin’s desire for visible gains following his troops' clear setbacks. Taking Bakhmut would rupture Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press on toward other Ukrainian strongholds in the east. Mercenaries from the shadowy Wagner Group are reported to be leading the charge.

UN: 2022 likely deadliest for Palestinians in West Bank

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Mideast envoy says 2022 is on course to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the U.N. started tracking fatalities in 2005 and called for immediate action to calm “an explosive situation” and move toward renewing Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. Tor Wennesland told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that “mounting hopelessness, anger and tension have once again erupted into a deadly cycle of violence that is increasingly difficult to contain,” and “too many people, overwhelmingly Palestinian have been killed and injured.” He cited decades of violence and absence of negotiations as key factors for the current volatile situation and downward spiral in the West Bank.

Witnesses allege Eritrean abuses during Ethiopia peace talks

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Witnesses in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region tell The Associated Press that forces from neighboring Eritrea are killing some civilians and looting as they and allied Ethiopian forces head for the regional capital. The alleged crimes are taking place even as Ethiopia’s warring sides attend their first formal peace talks in a devastating two-year conflict. The AP spoke with witnesses from the towns of Shire, Axum and Adwa. It isn't clear how many civilians have been killed. Internet and telephone access to the region remain cut off and independent journalists are barred from Tigray. An Ethiopian government spokesman didn't respond to questions about the allegation and whether Ethiopian forces have any control over Eritrean ones.

US storm survivors: We need faster money, less red tape

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — Survivors of storms that pounded several U.S. states say the nation’s disaster aid system is broken and want reforms to get money into victims' hands faster, with less red tape. They will gather Saturday, 10 years after Superstorm Sandy made landfall at the Jersey Shore. The gathering will include people who went through Sandy or hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and Ida, and will include victim advocacy groups from New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Puerto Rico. The survivors and their advocates have listed five reforms they say are needed to help future storm victims avoid the type of delays, runarounds and financial desperation they experienced.

Musk now gets chance to defeat Twitter's many fake accounts

Twitter’s unending fight against spam accounts is now a problem for new owner Elon Musk. He pledged in April to defeat the bot scourge or “die trying!” He later cited bots as a reason to back out of buying the social platform. Now that the billionaire has completed the deal, he’s faced with the task of delivering on his promise to clean up the fake profiles that have preoccupied him and bedeviled Twitter since long before he expressed interest in acquiring it. The bot count matters because advertisers — Twitter’s chief revenue source — want to know roughly how many real humans they are reaching when they buy ads.

47 dead, dozens feared missing as storm lashes Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains have left at least 47 people dead, including in a hard-hit southern Philippine province, where as many as 60 villagers were feared to be missing and buried in a deluge of rainwater, mud, rocks and trees. At least 42 people died in southern Maguindanao province, said Naguib Sinarimbo, a regional interior minister for a Muslim autonomous region. Five others died elsewhere from the onslaught of Tropical Storm Nalgae, which made landfall in the country's eastern coast early Saturday. But the worst storm impact so far was a mudslide that buried dozens of houses with as many as 60 people in Maguindanao's Kusiong village, Sinarimbo told The Associated Press by telephone.

Realmuto, Phils rally past Astros in 10 to open World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos’ sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 in the World Series opener. Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, Philadelphia became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-run deficit to win a World Series game. Known more for his bat than glove, Castellanso rushed in to make a terrific grab on Jeremy Peña’s blooper with two outs in the ninth inning and a runner on second. Realmuto, who hit a tying, two-run double in the fifth off Verlander, completed the comeback when he led off the 10th with a homer off Luis García. Kyle Tucker homered twice for the Astros, who had been 7-0 in this postseason.

Anne Frank's friend Hannah Pick-Goslar dies at age 93

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — One of Jewish diarist Anne Frank’s best friends has died at age 93. The foundation that runs the Amsterdam museum named for Frank paid tribute to Hannah Pick-Goslar for helping to keep Anne's memory alive. Pick-Goslar grew up with Anne after both their families left Germany as Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party rose to power. They were separated as Anne’s family went into hiding in 1942. The friends met again in February 1945 at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp shortly before Anne died there of typhus. In 1947, Pick-Goslar emigrated to what is now Israel, where she became a nurse, and had children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She described her large family as “my answer to Hitler.”

US gathered intel on Oregon protesters, report shows

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials under then-President Donald Trump compiled intelligence dossiers on people who were arrested at Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon. That's according to a newly unredacted internal review. When the so-called baseball cards on protesters were being compiled, some DHS intelligence analysts voiced concerns over the legality of collecting intelligence on protesters arrested for minor offenses with no apparent threat to homeland security. Democratic U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon obtained the newly unredacted report — initially released last year but heavily censored — and provided it to reporters. He criticized DHS leaders in the Trump administration for actions revealed in the document.