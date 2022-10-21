AP News Summary at 6:21 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has formally issued its subpoena to Donald Trump. The nine-member panel sent a letter to the former president's lawyers on Friday, demanding his testimony under oath by mid-November as well as a number of corresponding documents. The decision by lawmakers to exercise their subpoena power comes a week after the committee made its latest case against the former president, who they say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. It remains unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena, if at all.

Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are bombarding Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region. The targets include resupply routes across a river. The Ukrainian military is inching closer to a full assault on Kherson, one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn Kherson into a fortress. The city is a prime target for both sides because of its key industries and major river port. They're also attempting to evacuate tens of thousands of residents. The Kremlin poured as many as 2,000 draftees into Kherson. Officials say Ukrainian shelling of a river crossing killed two TV journalists. At least two other people were reported killed and 13 wounded.

Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader

LONDON (AP) — Several British lawmakers are jockeying to become the country’s next leader following the implosion of Liz Truss’ historically short-lived government. One of them is former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was ousted by ethics scandals just three months ago. The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to have a new prime minister within a week. As inflation soars, millions are struggling to make ends meet. Labor strikes have revealed the scale of discontent. And a recession is looming. Johnson has not declared he is running, but bookmakers have made him one of the favorites. House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was the first to declare she is running. Leading the pack in lawmakers’ support is former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak.

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose

Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots. But the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving doses for free. Pfizer executives say the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending on when the U.S. government phases out its program. The drugmaker said it expects that people covered by private insurance or public programs like Medicare will pay nothing. A spokesman said the company also has an income-based assistance program that helps those without coverage.

Graham asks Supreme Court to intervene after election ruling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sen. Lindsey Graham has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after a lower court ordered him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. In a filing Friday with the court, attorneys for the South Carolina Republican sought to halt Graham’s possible testimony while he continues to appeal the requirement to appear before the Fulton County special grand jury. The filing was directed to Justice Clarence Thomas, who handles emergency appeals from Georgia. Thomas can act on his own or refer the matter to the full court.

Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week. David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County, says Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges. The 16-year-old is due in court Monday. Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home from Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. He pulled out a gun a few hours later and committed a mass shooting. He was 15 when the shooting happened.

Capitol rioter gets prison for attacks on journalist, police

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for assaulting an Associated Press photographer and attacking police officers with a stun gun during the U.S. Capitol riot. Alan Byerly apologized to his victims before U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced him on Friday to two years and 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Byerly pleaded guilty in July to assaulting AP photographer John Minchillo and then activating a stun gun as he charged at police officers who were trying to hold off the mob that formed outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Saga of last US slave ship finds life in 'Descendant' doc

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The prize-winning documentary, “Descendant,” tells the story of the last known slave ship to America and the descendants of the 110 people aboard. The film, a prize-winner at the Sundance Film Festival, raised questions about the legacy of the slavery and what justice would look like 162 years after the ship’s voyage. The Clotilda in 1860 illegally transported 110 people from what is now the west African nation of Benin to Alabama. The remains of the ship were discovered in 2019. Director Margaret Brown said she hopes viewers walk away with, “a little bit of history rewritten for them, and they’re emotionally moved by the resilience of this community.”

Review: Taylor Swift gets dark, electric on 'Midnights'

Each Taylor Swift album seems to encompass a theme, and her new record “Midnights” brings dark and electric songs inspired by the quiet and thoughtfulness of night. Sleepless nights give a deeper insight to ideas she's grown up writing about — love, loss, childhood, fame. The Associated Press' Elise Ryan says in her review the collection of songs are self-aware and at times self-deprecating, but she carries the best of her pop experiments with her. The moonlight moments marry her signature lyrical musings with pop-forward, electronic beats. The album is out Friday.

Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, notching sizable weekly gains for major indexes. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 2.4% Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also gained ground. Social media companies were broadly lower after Snapchat's parent company issued a weak outlook and the Washington Post reported that Elon Musk plans to slash about three-quarters of the payroll at Twitter after he buys the company. The yield on the two-year Treasury note fell to 4.49% on hopes that the Federal Reserve might consider slowing down its future rate increases after making another big hike next month.