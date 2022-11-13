AP News Summary at 6:22 p.m. EST

Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Kherson are celebrating for a third straight day the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation of the southern Ukrainian city. Yet even as they rejoice, authorities are taking stock of the huge extent of the damage left behind by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s main square Sunday, despite the distant thumps of artillery fire that could be heard as Ukrainian forces pressed on to push out Moscow’s invasion force. Kherson, however, still lacks electricity and running water and has shortages of food and medicine. Residents said Russian troops plundered the city, carting away loot as they withdrew last week.

Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt

ISTANBUL (AP) — A bomb has rocked a bustling pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen. Panicked people fled the fiery blast or huddled in cafes and shops. Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Istiklal Avenue. That's a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the blast a “treacherous attack” and said its perpetrators would be punished. He did not say who was behind the attack but said it had the “smell of terror” without offering details. Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017.

Shorter voting window could cut turnout in Georgia runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — There will be only four weeks before the Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate. Factoring in the Thanksgiving holiday, many Georgians are likely to be offered only five weekdays of early in-person voting beginning Nov. 28. The primary runoffs held in June showed the time for mail ballots to be received and returned can be very tight. Those changes could produce lower turnout and give Republicans clear advantages. But the runoff next month won’t be for Senate control. Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday with the victory of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada.

AP Top 25: No. 1 UGA leads unchanged top 5; Ducks, UCLA slip

No. 1 Georgia leads an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll. The rest of the Top 25 has been shuffled around after eight ranked teams lost. The Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 for the second straight week. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote. No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge. Oregon losing at home to Washington and UCLA losing at home to Arizona has shaken up the rest of the top 10.

Pelosi holds open option of another term as House Dem leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — With control of the House still hanging in the balance, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is staying mum on her future plans. But she says congressional colleagues are urging her to seek another term as Democratic leader following a strong showing in the midterm elections. Appearing in Sunday news shows, Pelosi said Democrats are “still alive” in their fight to win the chamber and that she will make a decision on whether to run for House leadership in the next couple weeks. Pelosi says her decision will be affected by family following last month's attack on her husband, but “also my colleagues." She cited a need to move forward “in a very unified way" heading into the 2024 presidential campaign season.

Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

DALLAS (AP) — Transportation investigators are trying to determine why two historic military planes were seemingly in the same place at the same time just before they collided at a Dallas air show, killing six people. The collision happened Saturday afternoon at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed. Videos on social media show two aircraft colliding before they both rapidly descend, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky. Citing the Dallas County medical examiner, county Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday that six people were killed.

Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — When U.S. President Joe Biden sits down with China's Xi Jinping on Monday, don't expect concessions from the U.S. side. There will be no real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either. Instead, the two leaders will be circling each other to game out how to manage a relationship that the U.S. has determined poses the biggest economic and military threat. At the same time, U.S. officials have repeatedly stressed that they see the two countries’ interactions as one of competition — and that they want to avoid conflict.

Vikings get critical Allen turnovers, stun Bills 33-30 in OT

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30. The Vikings took advantage of three turnovers by Allen in the fourth quarter and overtime, pulling ahead late in regulation when he mishandled a snap and fumbled in the end zone. Greg Joseph put the Vikings ahead to stay by hitting a 33-yard field goal with 3:42 left in overtime. Kirk Cousins threw for 357 yards, and Justin Jefferson had a monster game with 10 catches for 193 yards for the NFC North-leading Vikings.

EXPLAINER: What's happening at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX?

Problems mounted over the weekend for collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which was struggling to account for money that went missing hours after it filed for bankruptcy. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection Friday after experiencing the crypto equivalent of a bank run. Then, on Saturday, FTX confirmed there was “unauthorized access” to its accounts that caused some funds to vanish. Analysts say hundreds of millions of dollars may have disappeared. The unraveling of the once-giant exchange is sending shockwaves through the industry. Companies that backed FTX are writing down investments, and the prices of bitcoin and other digital currencies have been falling.

'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Here Comes the Bride” will play at the White House very soon. Again. President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, are getting married Saturday on the South Lawn. She'll be the first granddaughter of a president to tie the knot at the executive mansion. Eighteen couples have been married at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. throughout its history. The first was the 1812 wedding of Lucy Payne Washington, the sister of first lady Dolley Madison, to Supreme Court Associate Justice Thomas Todd. Most recently, Pete Souza, President Barack Obama's official photographer, was married in the Rose Garden in 2013.