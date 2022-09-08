AP News Summary at 6:23 a.m. EDT

Police say Memphis shooting suspect killed 4 during rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said a man who drove around the city shooting at people, killing four, during an hours-long rampage that forced people to shelter in place has been arrested. Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was taken into custody at around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Whitehaven neighborhood. Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said four people were killed and three others were wounded in seven shootings across Memphis. Police said he recorded his actions on Facebook. Police said Kelly was arrested when he crashed during a high speed chase. Police did not discuss a motive or release the identities of those killed or wounded

Canada's horrific knife rampage over as last suspect dies

ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan (AP) — The last suspect in a horrific stabbing rampage that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada is dead following his capture. Police hope Wednesday's stunning end to a gripping hunt that stretched into a fourth day will bring some peace to victims’ families. One official says 32-year-oldid Myles Sanderson died from self-inflicted injuries after police forced the stolen car he was driving off a highway in Saskatchewan. Other officials have declined to discuss how he died, but say an independent investigation into the incident has begun. Sanderson’s 30-year-old brother, Damien, was the other suspect and he was found dead Monday near the scene of the bloody knife attacks inside and around the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve.

Blinken, in Kyiv, unveils $2B in US military aid for Europe

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is making an unscheduled visit to Kyiv as the Biden administration announces major new military aid worth more than 2 billion dollars for Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia. In meetings with senior Ukrainian officials Blinken said the administration would provide $2 billion in long-term foreign military financing to Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors. That's on top of a $675-million package of heavy weaponry, ammunition and armored vehicles for Ukraine alone that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced earlier. The contributions bring total U.S. aid to Ukraine to $15.2 billion since the administration took office.

Gloves off, Biden embraces tough tone on 'MAGA Republicans'

WASHINGTON (AP) — In recent days, President Joe Biden has sharpened his attacks against Donald Trump and the so-called MAGA Republicans for posing a threat to democracy. Biden has likened the philosophy undergirding the dominant strain of the modern-day GOP to “semi-fascism.” And Democrats are taking notice. The president's gloves-off, no-holds-barred approach of late has emboldened Democrats across the country. While he is rallying the party faithful ahead of the November elections, his harshest rhetoric makes some vulnerable incumbents visibly uncomfortable. Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan says Trumpism is “a particularly strong issue" for the Democratic base.

UK's Truss to announce plan to tame soaring energy bills

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss plans to announce how her new government aims to ease the burden of soaring energy bills that have left people and businesses across the U.K. facing a bleak winter. Truss is due to make a statement Thursday in the House of Commons. She is expected to impose a cap on bills that are skyrocketing because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the economic aftershocks of COVID-19 and Brexit. Without a cap, bills will hit 3,500 pounds ($4,000) a year for the average household next month The cost of capping prices could exceed 100 billion pounds ($116 billion), but Truss has rejected opposition calls to impose a windfall tax on oil companies.

School gun case sparks debate over safety and second chances

Oak Park, Ill. (AP) — In May, police got a tip and arrested student Keyon Robinson with a gun on his high school campus in suburban Chicago. Robinson he says he brought the gun in a backpack for protection after fighting with a relative. He faces felony charges. He's now 19 and calls his decision senseless. His attorney is seeking a deferred judgment because it’s a first offense. Meanwhile, his school is tightening security, as it tries to reassure a worried community. While school shootings with multiple victims grab headlines, data show that gun incidents like this one are more typical. Most shootings in and around schools result from fights that escalate. Robinson's case highlights a larger debate for students and schools around security and second chances.

Police arrest Vegas-area elected official in reporter death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas-area elected public official has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a veteran newspaper reporter whose investigations of the official’s work preceded his primary loss in June. Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles, a Democrat, was taken into custody at his home by a police SWAT unit hours after investigators served a search warrant and confiscated vehicles in the criminal probe of the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the newspaper. Investigators earlier served a search warrant and confiscated vehicles in the homicide investigation. Telles had been a focus of German’s reporting about turmoil in the county office that handles property of people who die without a will or family contacts.

Cheetahs from South Africa go to parks in India, Mozambique

BELA-BELA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa is flying cheetahs to India and Mozambique as part of ambitious efforts to reintroduce the distinctive spotted cats in regions where their population has dwindled. Wildlife veterinarian Andy Frasier described the relocation as tough for the animals and said the challenging movement of cheetahs to India will require the cats to travel a much longer distance with stops in larger commercial airports. He said those cheetahs would be treated with a tranquilizer that lasts for three to five days during their travel. Namibia is contributing eight cheetahs which will be flown to India this month and South Africa will send an additional 12 cheetahs in October.

Alcaraz tops Sinner at 2:50 a.m.; latest US Open finish ever

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has outlasted Jannik Sinner in the latest-finishing match in U.S. Open history, advancing to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 victory. The No. 3 seed fought off a match point in the fourth set and then put away the match that ended at 2:50 a.m. Three previous U.S. Open matches had ended at 2:26. The match lasted 5 hours, 15 minutes. Alcaraz will face Frances Tiafoe on Friday in the first Grand Slam semifinal for both.

Marilyn Monroe film ‘Blonde’ arrives in Venice

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival is starting to wind down, but they’ve saved one of the most anticipated films of the slate for last. “Blonde,” Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe film starring Ana de Armas, is having its world premiere Thursday night in competition. The nearly three-hour epic is based on a work of biographical fiction by Joyce Carol Oates and examines the public and private life of the Hollywood icon from her troubled childhood as Norma Jeane to her global stardom as Marilyn Monroe. The film will be be available on Netflix on Sept. 23.