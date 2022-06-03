AP News Summary at 6:23 a.m. EDT

Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Electronic warfare is a vital, mostly invisible element in Russia’s war on Ukraine. The Kremlin barely tapped its advantage in the domain early in the war. But that edge could be more decisive now that fighting is raging on a more static front in the eastern Donbas region. Shorter, more secure supply lines favor Russia’s ability to deploy electronic war units, which use jamming and other technologies to outwit the enemy. The Ukrainians report intense Russian jamming in the region but have scored some successes including the seizure of important pieces of hardware and destruction of at least two multi-vehicle mobile electronic warfare units.

EXPLAINER: At 100 days, Russia-Ukraine war by the numbers

GENEVA (AP) — One hundred days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, numbers tell the tale of the death, destruction and economic havoc caused by Europe’s worst armed conflict in decades. The counts, while often just estimates, are staggering: Tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers likely killed. Millions more forced to flee the country or internally displaced. Factories, hospitals, bridges, schools and residences destroyed. Ukraine says about 35% of its gross domestic product has been wiped out, while Western sanctions have targeted Russian oil and natural gas exports. The economic ripples are also being felt around the world, from high prices at U.S. gasoline pump to countries reliant on agricultural imports from Ukraine, a major grain producer.

Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: 'How much more carnage?'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has delivered an impassioned plea to Congress to act on gun control. In an address to the nation Thursday night, he called on lawmakers to restore limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. He says that if legislators fail to act, voters should use their “outrage” to turn gun violence into a central issue in November’s midterm elections. Biden is trying to drive up pressure on Congress to pass stricter laws, though such efforts have failed in the wake of past violence. The speech follows recent mass shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

Democrats, Republicans fight to a redistricting stalemate

The once-a-decade congressional redistricting cycle is ending in a draw. That means Republicans will maintain a modest advantage in the battle for control of the House of Representatives in the coming decade. They can win a majority of House seats with just under a majority of the national vote. Democrats will normally need to win just above half of the national vote to have control. That's almost the same partisan balance as in 2020. The effective stalemate is the result of a pitched battle between the parties to redraw legislative maps in their favor. But Republicans are poised to tilt the map further in their direction next year.

Police fatally shoot Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed

Texas prison officials say a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month has been fatally shot by law enforcement after he killed a family of five and took their truck. State prison system spokesman Jason Clark says Gonzalo Lopez was killed south of San Antonio late Thursday. Lopez was thought to be hiding near Centerville, Texas, when they received a call from someone concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative. Officers went to a weekend cabin southeast of Centerville and found the bodies of one adult and four minors. Authorities say the family was from Houston. Officials say law enforcement officers and Lopez exchanged gunfire before he was fatally shot.

EXPLAINER: What is behind Turkey's Syria incursion threats?

BEIRUT (AP) — Residents in northern Syria are bracing for a new fight since Turkey's president threatened a major military operation to push back Syrian Kurdish fighters and create a long sought-after buffer zone in the border area. Hardly a day passes by without exchanges of fire or shelling between the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters and the Turkey-backed Syrian opposition gunmen. Analysts say Recep Tayyip Erdogan is taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to push his own agenda in Syria — even using Turkey’s veto powers as a NATO member to block alliance membership by Finland and Sweden as potential leverage. But an incursion by Ankara would be risky, threatening to upset its ties with both the United States and Russia.

Tulsa shooting highlights vulnerability of hospitals

Hospitals, like schools, are not typically designed to guard against the threat of a determined gunman entering the building to take lives. The vulnerability of health care facilities was highlighted by a shooter who killed four people and then himself Wednesday at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The assailant got inside a building on the Saint Francis Hospital campus with little trouble. The president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System said nothing can stop somebody with guns “hellbent on causing harm.” Police said the shooter bought an AR-style rifle just hours before the rampage.

Security concerns leave Afghan evacuees stuck in Balkan camp

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Afghans who were evacuated from their country as it fell to the Taliban last summer have found their journey to the United States stalled at a cluster of tents and temporary housing at a military base in the Balkans. More than 78,000 Afghans have arrived in the U.S. for resettlement since August. But the fate of people who were flagged for additional security vetting, and diverted to Camp Bondsteel in the small nation of Kosovo, remains up in the air. Frustration is growing among the Afghans, some of whom staged a protest at the base this week after learning they won't be allowed to enter the U.S.

The Revenant: Harini Logan rallies for spelling bee title

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Harini Logan has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Vikram Raju in the bee's first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker. Both spellers got four words wrong during their grueling showdown before Scripps went to the 90-second spell-off. Harini was faster and sharper throughout, spelling 21 words correctly to beat Vikram by six. The 14-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, takes home a trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. Harini was a four-time participant in the bee and a sentimental favorite who endured the pandemic to compete again in person for the first time since 2019.

A long-dead Muslim emperor vexes India’s Hindu nationalists

NEW DELHI (AP) — For more than three centuries, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb remained relegated to India's history books. Until recently, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others from his Hindu nationalist party brought him back to life as a brutal oppressor of their faith and culture. They've made his name a rallying cry for Hindu nationalists who believe India must be salvaged from the taint of the so-called Muslim invaders. As tensions between Hindus and minority Muslims have mounted under Modi, politicians invoke Aurangzeb with a cautionary warning that India’s Muslims should disassociate themselves from him as retribution for his wrongdoings against Hindus. Some historians see it as a part of an attempt to recreate officially secular India into a Hindu nation.

