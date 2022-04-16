AP News Summary at 6:24 a.m. EDT

Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond after warning that it planned to step up missile strikes on the capital. The strikes on Saturday were a reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Russia’s pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east. Russia’s military command says the renewed attacks elsewhere targeted Ukrainian military sites. But each day brings new discoveries of civilian victims in a war that has shattered European security. Associated Press reporters documented civilian deaths from strikes earlier this week in the eastern city of Kharkiv.

'I feel so lost': The elderly in Ukraine, left behind, mourn

MYKULYCHI, Ukraine (AP) — Seventy-year-old Nadiya Trubchaninova hitchhikes daily from her village to the shattered Ukrainian town of Bucha seeking her son's body. She is one of the many elderly people who stayed behind as millions of Ukrainians fled. They were the first to be seen on empty streets after the Russians withdrew from communities around the capital, Kyiv. Some, like Trubchaninova, survived the worst of the war only to find it had taken their children. Trubchaninova has spent more than a week trying to bring her son home for a proper burial. But his is one body among hundreds, part of an investigation into war crimes that has grown to global significance.

Josh Mandel runs Ohio GOP Senate campaign 'through churches'

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel makes no secret of his Jewish religion. He is the grandson of Holocaust survivors, attended Jewish summer camp and sends his kids to Jewish day school. Nonetheless, Mandel has run a campaign steeped in Christianity. His campaign website features a picture of a cross and an American flag. He has pledged to make decisions in Washington with “the Bible in one hand and the Constitution in the other.” And he holds most of his campaign events at evangelical churches. It’s a strategic repositioning that reflects a wider realignment of the U.S. political landscape, with Republican Jews and conservative Christians increasingly aligning over pro-Israel policies.

Palestinians in Jenin evoke painful past as violence flares

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — The latest wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence has been centered on Jenin, a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank that has long been a bastion of armed struggle against Israeli rule. The Palestinian who shot and killed three Israelis in Tel Aviv last week came from the camp, and Israel has carried out near-daily arrest raids there in recent days. Jenin was a scene of one of the biggest battles of the second Palestinian uprising 20 years ago. Residents say decades of dispossession, poverty and violence leave them no choice but to fight back against Israel's nearly 55-year occupation of lands the Palestinians want for a future state.

Texts show Utah Sen. Lee's early work to overturn election

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Sen. Mike Lee worked on early efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, helping push legally dubious schemes to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, before he shifted course and quickly backed away. His efforts, revealed in text messages obtained by the House panel investigating last year’s Capitol insurrection, drew quick condemnation Friday from his reelection challengers. Lee encouraged top Trump advisers to embrace Sidney Powell, a Republican lawyer who later spread wild and baseless claims of a rigged election. The messages from Lee to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, were first reported by CNN.

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Evacuation orders for close to 5,000 people are still in place as firefighters battle a deadly blaze in New Mexico. The wind-fueled wildfire has ripped through the mountain community of Ruidoso. The flames have destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since the wildfire broke out Tuesday. Authorities said they suspect the fire was sparked by a downed power line. Elsewhere in the U.S., crews have been battling large fires this week in Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado, where a new blaze forced evacuations Friday along the Rocky Mountain’s eastern front near Lyons about 18 miles north of Boulder.

North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a massive civilian parade in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating a milestone birth anniversary of his state-founding grandfather in which thousands marched in a choreographed display of loyalty to the Kim family. State media reports Saturday didn’t mention any speech or comments made by Kim during Friday’s event and it appeared the country passed its biggest holiday without showcasing its military hardware, amid heightened tensions over its nuclear program. Commercial satellite images in recent weeks have indicated preparations for a large military parade, which could take place on the April 25 founding anniversary of North Korea’s army and display the most advanced weapons in Kim’s nuclear arsenal, such as ICBMs.

Chinese astronauts land after 6 months on space station

BEIJING (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts have returned to Earth after six months aboard China’s newest space station in the longest crewed mission to date for its ambitious space program. State TV showed the Shenzhou 13 space capsule landing in the Gobi desert in the northern region of Inner Mongolia. During the mission, astronaut Wang Yaping carried out the first spacewalk by a Chinese woman. Wang and the two crewmates beamed back physics lessons for high school students. China launched its first astronaut into space in 2003 and landed robot rovers on the moon in 2013 and on Mars last year. Officials have discussed a possible crewed mission to the moon. China is excluded from the International Space Station due to U.S. unease over its space program.

AP Photos: Spain celebrates post-pandemic Easter processions

ZAMORA, Spain (AP) — High-pitched cornet blasts, rhythmic drumbeats and eerie religious wailing are to be heard again across Spain this year as the country’s massively popular Easter religious processions return for the first time in three years following the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic and lifting of restrictions. Tens of thousands of people are expected to again pack the streets of cities and villages this week across the country to follow the parades. Penitents with odd conical hats carry magnificently decorated floats with effigies of Jesus and the Virgin. Easter is a sacred holiday break in Spain but COVID-19 halted that two years ago.

Pelicans earn 105-101 win over Clippers, claim No. 8 seed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the depleted Los Angeles Clippers 105-101 in a play-in and earn the West’s No. 8 seed for the playoffs. The Pelicans made the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18, guided by first-year coach Willie Green, a former Clipper. They’ve been without Zion Williamson all season because of a foot injury. CJ McCollum added 19 points for the Pelicans. The Clippers were led by Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris with 27 points each. Los Angeles was missing Paul George, who entered the league's health and safety protocols earlier in the day.

