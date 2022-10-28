AP News Summary at 6:32 p.m. EDT

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" The assault came 11 days before the heated midterm elections. Police were called to the couple's home to check on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi at about 2:30 a.m. They say they discovered David DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer. The intruder began beating Pelosi with it before he was subdued. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack. The attacker's shouts echoed the chants during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, when rioters searched menacingly through the halls for her.

Russia's hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers are slowly edging closer to a city in eastern Ukraine they have tried to seize for months. Bakhmut has remained in Ukrainian hands during the war despite Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of the fighting in the last month has unfolded in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, the battle heating up around Bakhmut demonstrates Russian President Vladimir Putin’s desire for visible gains following his troops' clear setbacks. Taking Bakhmut would rupture Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press on toward other Ukrainian strongholds in the east. Mercenaries from the shadowy Wagner Group are reported to be leading the charge.

Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer

Wall Street closed sharply higher, capping another strong week with gains led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% Friday and marked its first back-to-back weekly gain since August. Stocks have revived recently partly on hopes for a dialing down later this year of the big interest-rate hikes that have been shaking the market. More recently, many big U.S. companies have been reporting stronger earnings than expected, though the bag remains decidedly mixed. Apple, Intel, and Gilead Sciences jumped following strong reports, which helped offset a discouraging forecast from Amazon.

Musk now gets chance to defeat Twitter's many fake accounts

Twitter’s unending fight against spam accounts is now a problem for new owner Elon Musk. He pledged in April to defeat the bot scourge or “die trying!” He later cited bots as a reason to back out of buying the social platform. Now that the billionaire has completed the deal, he’s faced with the task of delivering on his promise to clean up the fake profiles that have preoccupied him and bedeviled Twitter since long before he expressed interest in acquiring it. The bot count matters because advertisers — Twitter’s chief revenue source — want to know roughly how many real humans they are reaching when they buy ads.

Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87

The untamable and often outrageous rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87. Spokesperson Zach Farnum said Lewis died Friday morning at his Mississippi home near Memphis. Of all the greats to emerge in the 1950s after Elvis Presley, no one personified every parent’s fear of the dangers of rock ’n roll more than Lewis, with his leering tenor and cocky sneer. His talent, energy and ego collided into piano-pumping perfection on hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Lewis' infamous private life included a marriage to his 13-year-old cousin who later alleged physical and mental cruelty.

Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county, saying that to do so could violate its constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi issued the ruling Friday. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people watching outdoor 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some ballot watchers have shown up armed and wearing ballistic vests.

Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos

NEW YORK (AP) — Shortly after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, some conservative personalities wasted no time to jump on the platform and recirculate long-debunked conspiracy theories in a tongue-in-cheek attempt to “test” whether Twitter’s policies on misinformation were still being enforced. While no immediate policy changes had been announced by Friday afternoon, that didn’t stop users from cheering — or lamenting — what they expected to be a quick embrace of Musk’s pledges to cut back on moderation in what he has said is an effort to promote free speech. Musk tweeted Friday there will be no major content decisions or account reinstatements on Twitter until a content moderation council “with widely diverse viewpoints” convenes.

Family of financier of last U.S. slave ship breaks silence

Descendants of the Alabama man responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have broken generations of public silence. Relatives of Timothy Meaher called his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable” in a statement released to NBC News. It says what Meaher did had consequences that have impacted generations of people. Descendants of the Africans still live in a community in Alabama founded after they were released from slavery following the end of the Civil War in 1865. The head of a descendants organization says the group has been in email contact with the Meaher descendants recently.

Uvalde families make last push for shakeup on Election Day

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Uvalde school massacre has cast a long shadow in the midterm elections in Texas, intensifying Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign against Democrat Beto O’Rourke and driving a blitz of television ads. On Thursday, a Republican congressman joined calls for Texas’ state police chief to resign, reflecting the continued anger five months after the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But with more than 2 million votes already cast in Texas, Uvalde families who have been most outspoken since the May 24 attack are facing an uphill climb for bigger shakeups on Election Day, including a change in governor.

Blackouts worsen in Ukraine; fighting rages on many fronts

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have warned of longer blackouts around the country’s largest cities amid repeated Russian missile strikes on energy infrastructure. The Kyiv region’s governor says residents can expect tougher and longer power outages in the days ahead. Kyiv's mayor said the capital's power supply is down as much as 50% from pre-war levels. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as many as 4 million Ukrainians were facing power outages because of the Russian attacks. Fierce fighting was reported in the eastern Donetsk region. In Russia, President Vladimir Putin ordered his defense minister to make sure that recently mobilized reservists were properly trained and equipped for battle.