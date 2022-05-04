AP News Summary at 6:26 p.m. EDT

AP evidence points to 600 dead in Mariupol theater airstrike

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Amid all the horrors that have unfolded in the war on Ukraine, the Russian airstrike on the theater being used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol on March 16 stands out as the single deadliest known attack against civilians to date. An Associated Press investigation has found evidence that the attack was far deadlier than estimated, killing closer to 600 people. That’s almost double the current estimates. The AP recreated what happened inside the theater on that day from the accounts of 23 survivors, rescuers, and people intimately familiar with the theater’s new life as a bomb shelter. The AP also built a 3D model based on witness accounts, two sets of floor plans of the theater, photos and video taken inside before, during and after that day, and expert comment.

Ukraine: Russia using 'missile terrorism' in wide attacks

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Complaining that the West is “stuffing Ukraine with weapons,” Russia is bombarding railroad stations and other targets in an attempt to cut off weapons supplies. Ukrainian's foreign minister has accused Russia of using "missile terrorism tactics" to spread fear. Air raid sirens sounded in cities across the country Wednesday night. Attacks were reported near Kyiv, the capital, and in Dnipro, where a rail facility was hit. Heavy fighting continued at a steel mill in Mariupol, the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined port city. The attacks came as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war by proposing a ban on oil imports.

Abortion draft puts unusual public pressure on Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The traditionally insular Supreme Court is about to face the full force of public pressure and abortion politics. The justices are deciding whether to throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. A leaked draft opinion suggests the conservative justices are prepared to overturn the 1973 opinion that gives women legal access to the procedure. Justice Samuel Alito appears to be bracing for the onslaught ahead. He wrote in the draft that the justices cannot be swayed by “the public’s reaction to our work.” As protests swell across the nation GOP Leader Mitch McConnell let the justices know the Senate ”has their backs."

Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point — its most aggressive move since 2000 — and signaling further large rate hikes to come. The increase in the Fed’s key short-term rate raised it to a range of 0.75% to 1%, the highest point since the pandemic struck two years ago. The Fed also said it will start reducing its huge $9 trillion balance sheet, made up mainly of Treasury and mortgage bonds. Reducing those holdings will have the effect of further raising borrowing costs throughout the economy.

How higher Fed rates stand to affect Americans' finances

WASHINGTON (AP) — Record-low mortgages below 3% are long gone. Credit card rates will likely rise. So will the cost of an auto loan. Savers may finally receive a yield high enough to top inflation. The half-point hike in its benchmark short-term rate that the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday won’t, by itself, have much immediate effect on most Americans. But additional large hikes are expected to be announced in June and July, and economists foresee the fastest pace of rate increases since 1989. The result could be much higher borrowing costs for households well into the future as the Fed fights the most painfully high inflation in four decades.

Markets cheer after Powell downplays even larger rate hikes

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks soared to their biggest gain in two years Wednesday and bond yields dropped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the likelihood of an even larger rate increase than the one just announced Wednesday. That allayed concerns that the central bank was on its way to a massive increase of three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting in June. The comments came after the Fed announced a half-point increase in its benchmark rate as part of its effort to fight inflation. The S&P 500 jumped 3%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury fell sharply, to 2.64%.

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

US quietly expands asylum limits while preparing to end them

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials say the Biden administration has begun expelling Cubans and Nicaraguans to Mexico under pandemic-related powers that deny migrants a chance to seek asylum, expanding use of the rule even as it publicly says it has been trying to unwind it. One U.S. official tells The Associated Press that up to 100 Cubans and 20 Nicaraguans are being expelled daily from three locations. A Mexican official confirms those numbers at at least one location. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the arrangement has not been made public.

Amber Heard testifies she was assaulted by Johnny Depp

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard says she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn’t bring herself to do it. Heard took the stand in her own defense Wednesday as part of a libel lawsuit Depp filed against her. Heard says Depp slapped her multiple times after she laughed at one of Depp's tattoos. She says she walked away but a few days later Depp came back with an apology, a few cases of her favorite wine, and a promise he’d never do it again. Heard says multiple acts of abuse from Depp later followed, including sexual violence. Depp has denied ever hitting Heard and says he was the abuse victim.

Movies love a comeback story. This summer, it's their turn.

Hollywood is bringing out some of its biggest and most reliable players for the 2022 summer movie season, which unofficially kicks off this weekend with the help of Marvel and Disney’s “Doctor Strange and the Multitverse of Madness” and runs through the end of August. Tom Cruise is back in the cockpit behind those iconic aviators for “Top Gun: Maverick." Doctors Grant, Sattler and Ian Malcolm are returning for another round with the dinosaurs in “Jurassic World Dominion.” Natalie Portman is picking up Thor’s hammer in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” And Jordan Peele is poised to terrify us with the unknown in “Nope.”

