AP News Summary at 6:27 p.m. EDT

Pope apologizes for 'catastrophic' school policy in Canada

MASKWACIS, Alberta (AP) — Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church’s cooperation with Canada’s “catastrophic” policy of Indigenous residential schools. The pontiff says the forced assimilation of Native peoples into Christian society destroyed their cultures, severed their families and marginalized generations in ways still being felt today. Francis spoke Monday near the site of the former Ermineskin Indian Residential School, on lands of four Cree nations south of Edmonton, Alberta. He said, “I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples.” The long-awaited apology opens Francis’ weeklong “penitential pilgrimage” to Canada, which is meant to help the church on its path of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and help victims heal.

Indiana abortion debate draws protest crowds, vice president

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris says Indiana’s proposed abortion ban reflects a health care crisis in the United States. She met Monday with Democratic state legislators on the first day of a contentious special legislative session in Indiana. Harris traveled to Indianapolis as several thousand people on both sides of the issue filled Statehouse corridors and lined sidewalks surrounding the building. Indiana’s Republican Senate leaders last week proposed banning abortions with limited exceptions — in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother. Indiana is one of the first Republican-run states to debate tighter abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade.

'The money is gone': Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Tens of thousands of people who evacuated from Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region are returning to homes close to the front line because they can’t afford to live in safer places. They are risking their lives. One woman was killed by a missile outside her home just two days after returning. Ukrainian authorities are frustrated as some civilians remain in the path of war, but the region's residents are frustrated, too. Some described feeling unwelcome as Russian speakers among Ukrainian speakers in some parts of the country. But more often, the problem is the lack of money to start anew. The mayor's office in one small Donetsk city estimates that 70% of evacuated residents have come back.

The tough words Trump never spoke: Jan. 6 panel's new video

WASHINGTON (AP) — An original script for Donald Trump’s speech the day after the Capitol insurrection included lines ordering the Justice Department to “ensure all lawbreakers are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law’ and stating the rioters “do not represent me." But those tough lines were never spoken by Trump. They were crossed out, apparently by Trump himself, according to exhibits released by House investigators on Monday. Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria tweeted out a short video that included testimony from White House aides discussing Trump’s speech that next day and a screenshot of the speech, with notes and thick black lines through some of the text.

AP source: Top aide to Pence testifies before 1/6 grand jury

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence has testified before a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who says Marc Short appeared before the grand jury under subpoena. Short was at the Capitol on the day of the siege and was with the vice president as he fled his post presiding over the Senate and hid from rioters who had stormed the building and called for his hanging. Short appeared before the grand jury after receiving a subpoena to do so. The appearance was first reported by ABC News.

‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerreta on “Law & Order,” has died. He was 83. In his over 50 years in the entertainment business, Sorvino was a mainstay in films and television, playing an Italian American communist in Warren Beatty’s “Reds,” Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon” and mob boss Eddie Valentine in “The Rocketeer.” He would often say that while he might be best known for playing gangsters, his real passions were poetry, painting and opera.

US to plant more trees as climate change kills off forests

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration says it will replant trees on millions of acres of burned and dead woodlands as officials struggle to counter climate change's increasing toll on the nation’s forests. As the globe heats up, destructive fires that burn too hot for forests to quickly regrow naturally have far outpaced the government’s replanting capacity. That’s created a backlog of 4.1 million acres (1.7 million hectares) in need of restoration. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a plan to quadruple the number of tree seedlings produced by nurseries to work through the backlog and meet future needs.

Maxwell’s new digs: Fla. prison known for yoga, music, abuse

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell is off to Florida to serve a 20-year prison sentence for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. The 60-year-old former socialite was moved from a New York City federal jail last week to FCI Tallahassee. It's a low-security federal prison in Florida’s capital. She had been held under close watch in light of Epstein’s 2019 jail suicide. It wasn’t clear whether Maxwell would be held in restrictive housing or under other special precautions. According to prison consulting firm, the prison also offers yoga, Pilates, movies and an inmate talent show.

Co-defendant in Central Park jogger case is exonerated

NEW YORK (AP) — A co-defendant of the so-called Central Park Five has had his conviction on a related charge overturned. Steven Lopez was exonerated Monday in response to requests by his attorney and prosecutors. He had been arrested along with five other Black and Latino teenagers in the notorious 1989 rape and assault on Central Park jogger Trisha Meili. He then reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to a lesser charge of robbing a male jogger. He served more than three years behind bars. A review found that Lopez had pleaded guilty involuntarily and under pressure. The 48-year-old Lopez was in court Monday but didn’t speak.

Study: Millennials didn't stray far from where they grew up

It turns out millennials haven't strayed very far from the areas where they grew up. A study released Monday by Harvard University and U.S. Census Bureau researchers found that by age 26 more than two-thirds of millennials lived in the same area where they grew up, 80% had moved less than 100 miles away and 90% resided less than 500 miles away. White and Hispanic millennials were more responsive to the prospect of moving to another place to earn more money than Black young adults. The children of higher income parents traveled farther away from their hometowns than those of less wealthy parents.