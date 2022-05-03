AP News Summary at 6:42 p.m. EDT

'Still in shock.' Abortion defenders, foes stunned by leak

People on both sides of the abortion divide have been anticipating that the Supreme Court this summer would reverse the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. On Monday night, a leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe began ricocheting around the world. Even those preparing for the undoing of Roe said it was still staggering to see the blunt words of Justice Samuel Alito in print, forcing them to reckon with the likely reality the nation will enter soon. The owner of an Alabama abortion clinic, whose phones were ringing off the hook on Tuesday, said he was “still in shock.”

Biden blasts 'radical' Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is blasting what he calls a “radical” leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. On Tuesday, Biden warned that a “whole range of rights” are in jeopardy if it holds. The court cautioned that the draft was not final, and Chief Justice John Roberts said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” Biden said he would work with Congress to legislate the right to abortion into federal law. But such efforts have failed in the past.

Russia storms Mariupol plant as some evacuees reach safety

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian fighters say Russian forces have begun storming a sprawling steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Tuesday's onslaught came as scores of civilians who had been evacuated from the plant reached safer territory. The U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine says 101 women, men, children, and older persons left the Azovstal steelworks. Elsewhere, Russian troops shelled a chemical plant in the eastern city of Avdiivka, killing at least 10 people. And explosions were heard in the western city of Lviv, which has been a haven for those fleeing fighting in the east.

Sudden abortion focus shakes midterm election landscape

WASHINGTON (AP) — For decades, Democrats have tried to motivate their voters by warning of the conservative fight to outlaw abortion. The threat may no longer be theoretical. A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade has rocked the political landscape on the eve of the midterm elections. Suddenly, Democrats may have a powerful new tool to help animate their base. Leading Democratic strategists suggest that a Roe reversal could help motivate key segments of President Joe Biden’s coalition — young people, voters of color and suburban women, in particular. But they warn that it may not be enough to overcome other political challenges come November.

Election 2022: Trump's endorsement power put to test in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republicans are voting in one of the most contentious and closely watched Senate primaries in the nation. Author and venture capitalist JD Vance is seen as the GOP front-runner in the race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman after receiving former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. The winner is likely to face 10-term Democratic congressman Tim Ryan in what is expected to be a brutal November for Democrats. Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine appears well-positioned to secure his party’s nomination for another term. In Indiana, more than a dozen state House members are trying to fend off Republican challenges from the right.

Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style ban on most abortions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a Texas-style abortion ban that prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. The bill signed Tuesday takes effect immediately with the governor’s signature, effectively ending abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. The Oklahoma Supreme Court denied an emergency request that the new law be temporarily halted. But abortion rights advocates who sued say they're still optimistic the court will grant them relief. The measure prohibits abortions once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo. Experts say that’s typically about six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant.

Escaped inmate, jail official had 'special relationship'

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama inmate had a “special relationship” with the jail official authorities believe assisted his escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday news release that inmates indicated there was a special relationship between the two, and investigators were able to confirmed that. The sheriff's office did not elaborate. A manhunt is underway for Casey White, who was awaiting trial on a capital murder case, and jail official Vicky White after the pair vanished after leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Friday morning.

Depp trial: Psychologist testifies actor assaulted Heard

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A a psychologist has testified that actor Amber Heard suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from violence, including sexual violence, she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The psychologist told jurors Tuesday at Depp’s libel trial that there is corroboration of many of the instances of abuse, including apologies and admissions made by Depp to Heard. Hughes is the first witness to take the stand on Heard's behalf in the four-week trial after Depp rested his case earlier in the day. Depp sued for libel after Heard wrote a newspaper op-ed piece on her experience with domestic violence.

Cops: Body in barrel in Lake Mead was man who had been shot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police believe a body found inside a barrel on the newly exposed bottom of Lake Mead is that of a man who had been shot. Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer also said Tuesday that shoes worn by the man were manufactured in the middle and late 1970s, indicating that the killing likely occurred between the middle 1970s and early 1980s. Police previously said the remains spotted Sunday by boaters probably dated from the 1980s. Drought has dropped the water level of Lake Mead on the Colorado River in southern Nevada and northern Arizona so much that the uppermost water intake at drought-stricken Lake Mead became visible last week.

Condors soar again over Northern California coastal redwoods

REDWOOD NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The endangered California condor has returned to the skies over the state's far northern coast redwood forests for the first time in more than a century. Two captive-bred birds were released Tuesday in Redwood National Park, an hour’s drive south of the Oregon state line. It's part of a project aimed at restoring the giant vultures to their historic habitat in the Pacific Northwest. Condor once soared over large areas but their numbers were depleted because of hunting, pollution and habitat destruction. A captive-breeding program started in the 1980s has raised the number of condors to about 500. Some are now found in California, Arizona, Utah and Mexico.

