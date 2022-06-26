AP News Summary at 6:29 a.m. EDT

A ‘sucker punch’: Some women fear setback to hard-won rights

Reproductive freedom was one of the key goals of the feminism of the 1960s and 1970s. The women who fought for those rights recall an astonishing decade of progress from about 1963 to 1973. It included the right to equal pay, the right to use birth control, Title IX in 1972, and then Roe v. Wade, guaranteeing a right to abortion. Now they are not only shocked at the rollback of that right, but worried that if a right so central to the overall fight for women’s equality can be revoked, what does this mean for the progress women have made in public life in the intervening 50 years?

Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — President Joe Biden says the Group of Seven leading economies will ban imports of gold from Russia. It's the latest in a series of sanctions that the club of democracies hopes will further isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The White House says gold is Russia's second largest export after energy. Biden announced U.S. participation in ban on Sunday. A formal announcement from the G-7 is expected on Tuesday. G-7 leaders are preparing to meet Sunday in the Bavarian Alps for their annual summit. Russia's war in Ukraine, and its effects on the global economy, will be a focus of the summit.

EXPLAINER: Why Germany is pushing for a 'climate club'

BERLIN (AP) — At this year's G-7 summit Germany will push its plan for countries to join together in a ‘climate club' to tackle global warming. The idea was first floated by Yale economist William Nordhaus, who said the voluntary nature of existing climate agreements hasn’t resulted in sufficient progress. Members of the club would agree on ambitious emissions targets and exempt each other from climate-related trade tariffs. Experts say success depends on getting a critical mass of countries to join that would include major economies from Europe, North America and Asia. This could put pressure on major polluters in the developing world, such as China and India, to step up their efforts or see their exports slapped with tariffs.

Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — A day after the Supreme Court’s bombshell ruling overturning Roe v. Wade ended the constitutional right to abortion, emotional protests and prayer vigils are turning to resolve as several states enact bans and both supporters and foes of abortion rights map out their next moves. A Texas group that helps women pay for abortions has halted its efforts while evaluating its legal risk under a ban it says will disproportionately hurt poor and minority women. Mississippi’s only abortion clinic is continuing to see patients while awaiting a 10-day notice that will trigger a ban. Some elected officials are vowing to protect women’s access to abortion, while opponents of the procedure say their fight is far from over.

Russia strikes Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says Russia has targeted the Ukrainian capital. Several explosions rocked the west of the city, with at least two residential buildings struck. AP journalists saw rescue services battling flames and rescuing civilians. Klitschko said four people were hospitalized and that a 7-year-old girl was pulled alive from the rubble. Lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app that preliminary data suggest 14 missiles were launched against the Kyiv region and city. Meanwhile, Russian forces have been seeking to swallow up the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern Luhansk region, pressing their momentum after taking full control Saturday of the charred ruins of the city of Sievierodonetsk.

Carpe diem: In Ukraine, war turning love into marriages

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Ukraine’s war-time martial laws include a provision allowing Ukrainians, both soldiers and civilians, to apply and marry on the same day. In the Kyiv region alone, more than 4,000 couples have jumped at the expedited opportunity, seizing the day. One new husband proposed to his then-girlfriend in the opening hours of the Russian invasion. If death do us part, he figured, then let it be as husband and wife.

In Lebanon, how to say 'I do' sparks fierce debate

BEIRUT (AP) — In Lebanon, a debate over civil marriages is mired in religious and political entanglements. The controversy has flared up anew after a few recently elected lawmakers raised their hands in approval when asked on television whether they would vote for “optional” civil marriage. That infuriated those insisting marriages here must remain under religious authorities’ purview. Many civil marriage proponents argue that the battle over how to say “I do” is part of a larger fight about increasing civil and personal rights, eroding the religious power within the country’s sectarian system and, ultimately, chipping away at the sectarian divides ingrained in politics and beyond. Opponents decry civil marriage as an affront to faith.

As summit host, Spain urges NATO to watch its southern flank

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is certain to dominate an upcoming NATO summit in Madrid. But host nation Spain and other members are quietly pushing the Western alliance to consider how mercenaries aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin are spreading Moscow’s influence in Africa. The allies are emphasizing their proximity to Africa while lobbying for a greater focus on Europe’s southern flank in a new document outlining NATO’s vision of its security challenges and tasks. The Strategic Concept is NATO’s most important working document after the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949, and it's updated about every 10 years. Leaders of the alliance's 30 countries are expected to adopt a new version at the summit starting Tuesday.

Survivors recount Mali's deadliest attack since coup

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Survivors have described how more than 100 people were killed in Mali in an attack by a Jihadi group just as villagers in central region were beginning to enjoy a peace deal signed last year in the West African country. At least 132 people were killed in several villages in the Bankass area of central Mali in the attack that lasted for two days and which has been blamed on jihadi rebels linked to al-Qaida, according to the government. Analysts fear it is the deadliest attack since mutinous soldiers toppled Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita two years ago. Analysts say it shows that Islamic extremist violence is spreading from Mali’s north to more central areas.

BET Awards return Sunday with Doja Cat as leading nominee

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The BET Awards return Sunday with a live show that could see Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox snag some trophies. Doja Cat enters the show as the leading nominee with six. The chart-topping performer is up for best female R&B-pop artist, best female hip-hop artist, album of the year for her No. 1 hit “Planet Her” and BET Her for “Woman.” Her “Kiss Me More” with SZA is nominated for video of the year and best collaboration. Taraji P. Henson will host the live show from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award — one of the show's highest honors.

