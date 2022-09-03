AP News Summary at 6:29 a.m. EDT

Trump rallies for Oz, Mastriano in Pa. amid midterm worries

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Former president Donald Trump heads to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday for his first rally of the general election season. While Trump notched a long list of wins in GOP primaries this summer, many of the candidates he elevated were inexperienced and polarizing figures who are now struggling in their general election races. That's putting control of the Senate — once assumed to be a lock for Republicans — on the line. The stakes are particularly high for Trump as he lays the groundwork for an expected 2024 presidential run amid a series of escalating legal challenges, including the FBI’s recent seizure of reams of classified documents from his Mar-a-Lago club.

IAEA visit to Ukraine nuclear plant highlights risks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency are used to risky missions — from the radioactive aftermath of the Fukushima disaster in Japan to the politically charged Iranian nuclear program. Their deployment amid the war in Ukraine to Zaporizhzhia takes the threat to a new level and underscores the lengths to which the organization will go in attempts to avert a potentially catastrophic nuclear disaster. The 6-month war sparked by Russia’s invasion of its neighbor is forcing international organizations, not just the IAEA, to deploy teams during active hostilities in their efforts to impose order around Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, pursue accountability for war crimes and identify the dead.

Thousands line up to say farewell to Gorbachev; Putin absent

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of mourners lined up to pay tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, in a farewell snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin’s refusal to declare a state funeral reflects its uneasiness about the legacy of Gorbachev, who has been venerated worldwide for bringing down the Iron Curtain but reviled by many at home for the Soviet collapse and the economic meltdown that plunged millions into poverty. On Thursday, Putin privately laid flowers at Gorbachev’s coffin at a Moscow hospital where he died. The funeral Saturday will take place after the farewell ceremony.

Gorbachev's marriage, like his politics, broke the mold

When Mikhail Gorbachev is buried Saturday at a Moscow cemetery he will once again be next to his wife, Raisa. The two had shared the world stage for more than a decade in a visibly close marriage that was unprecedented for a Soviet leader. Gorbachev's public devotion to his family broke the stuffy mold of his predecessors just as his openness to political reform did. In later years, he kept Raisa’s memory alive and embraced his status as a lonely widower. For her part, Raisa Gorbachev was more visible than previous Soviet first ladies, with a direct way of speaking, a polished manner and fashionable clothes. She accompanied him on his travels and they discussed policy and politics together.

Serena Williams loses to Tomljanovic in US Open farewell

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has lost what is expected to be the last match of her transcendent tennis career. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was eliminated from the U.S. Open in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 before an electric crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night. Williams turns 41 this month and recently told the world that she is preparing to retire. She has remained purposely vague about whether this appearance at Flushing Meadows definitely would be her final tournament. But everyone assumes it will be. Williams gave away leads in each set against the 46th-ranked Tomljanovic and bowed out of the singles bracket about 24 hours after she and her sister, Venus, lost in the first round of doubles.

Reaction to Serena Williams' loss in her likely final match

Reaction to Serena Williams' loss in the third round of the U.S. Open. Williams said before the tournament she was preparing for the end of her tennis career. She will turn 41 next month and said she wants to expand her family and pursue her other interests. Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and is considered by many to beat the greatest women's tennis ever.

Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Along with highly classified government documents, FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found dozens of folders marked classified but with nothing inside and no explanation of what might have been there. They also recovered more than 10,000 government records with no classification marked. That's according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department on Friday. The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search. It shows the extent to which newspapers, magazines and other items were mixed among documents that investigators say were marked as classified, including at the top-secret level.

Thousands flee, several hurt as wildfire scorches California

WEED, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of people are under evacuation orders in Northern California as a wind-whipped wildfire rages near rural communities. Authorities say the Mill Fire that began Friday afternoon has injured at least two people and burned an unknown number of homes in the area of Weed, an hour’s drive from the Oregon state line. It’s one of three large fires that forced large-scale evacuations in recent days as California swelters under a heat wave that’s expected to last through Labor Day. People trying to cool down are threatening to strain California’s electrical grid. Hoping to avoid blackouts, the state has issued a call for energy conservation for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Teacher shortages grow worrisome in Poland and Hungary

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Public schools in Poland and Hungary are facing a shortage of teachers at a time when both countries are taking in many Ukrainian refugee children. For years, teachers have been fleeing public schools over grievances regarding low wages and a sense of not being valued by their governments. Families are increasingly shunning public systems for private schools, seeking smaller class sizes and an escape from what they perceive as nationalistic indoctrination. The problems are expected to grow in the coming years as many working teachers approach retirement and fewer young people feel drawn to the poorly paying profession.

EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the August jobs report

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s job market last month delivered just what the Federal Reserve and nervous investors hoped for: A Goldilocks-style hiring report. Job growth was solid — not too hot, not too cold. And more Americans began looking for work, which could ease worker shortages over time and defuse some of the inflationary pressures that the Fed has made its No. 1 mission. Employers added 315,000 jobs, roughly what economists had expected, down from an average 487,000 a month over the past year. The unemployment rate reached 3.7%, its highest level since February. But it rose was for a healthy reason: Hundreds of thousands of people returned to the job market, and some didn’t find work right away.