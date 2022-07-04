AP News Summary at 6:29 a.m. EDT

A turbulent US this July 4, but many see cause to celebrate

Independence Day arrives at a time when the United States is roiled by hearings over the Jan. 6 insurrection, awash in turmoil over abortion and guns and struggling to maintain the common bonds that keep it together. Yet many also see cause for celebration: The pandemic continues to be on the wane and, despite its faults, America’s democracy survives. July 4 marks the nation's 246th birthday and anniversary of independence from English rule. It’s a day when people of all stripes flock to parades, devour hot dogs at backyard barbecues and gather under a canopy of stars and exploding fireworks.

Denmark: Gunman acted alone, likely not terror-related

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say that the gunman who opened fire in a shopping mall in Copenhagen most likely acted alone and selected his victims at random. Copenhagen chief police inspector Søren Thomassen said Monday investigators do not believe the previous day’s attack was terror-related. Thomassen said three people were killed — two Danes and one Russian citizen — and two Danes and two Swedes are hospitalized with serious injuries. Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall in panic. After the shooting, a big contingent of heavily armed police officers patrolled the area, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

Jan 6 panel: More people turn up with evidence against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the House Jan. 6 committee says more witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Capitol insurrection following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s devastating testimony last week against former President Donald Trump. Illinois Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger says “there will be way more information" in two public hearings this month and to “stay tuned,” because people are emerging “every day.” Hutchinson testified that Trump wanted to join an angry mob of his supporters who marched to the Capitol, where they rioted. Hutchinson also said then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone was concerned Trump would face criminal charges if the Republican then-president joined them.

'Hell on earth': Ukrainian soldiers describe eastern front

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Cities burned to the ground and colleagues with severed limbs. Bombardments so relentless the only option is to lie in a trench, wait and pray. Ukrainian soldiers returning from the front lines in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region – where Russia is waging a fierce offensive - describe life during what has turned into a grueling war of attrition as apocalyptic. In interviews with The Associated Press, some complained of chaotic organization, desertions and mental health problems caused by relentless shelling. Others spoke of high morale, their colleagues’ heroism, and a commitment to keep fighting, even as the better-equipped Russians control more of the combat zone.

Hope and despair: Kathy Gannon on 35 years in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Kathy Gannon has reported on Afghanistan for the AP for the past 35 years, during an extraordinary series of events and regime changes that have rocked the world. Through it all, the kindness and resilience of ordinary Afghans have shone through for her – which is also what has made it so painful for her, she says, to watch the slow erosion of their hope. Gannon says she has always been amazed at how Afghans stubbornly hung on to hope against all odds, greeting each of several new regimes with optimism. But by 2018, a Gallup poll showed that the fraction of people in Afghanistan with hope in the future was the lowest ever recorded anywhere. It didn’t have to be this way, Gannon says.

Official: 17 unaccounted for in Italian glacier avalanche

ROME (AP) — A prosecutor in northern Italy says 17 people are unaccounted for, a day after a part of an Alpine glacier broke off and slammed into hikers. At least six people died and 9 were injured by the avalanche of ice, snow and large rocks thundering down the slope of the mountain topped by the Marmolada glacier. With conditions too dangerous for rescuers and dogs to search the slope Monday, drones were being used to look for any of the missing as well as verify safety. On Sunday a huge chunk of a rapidly melting glacier broke loose amid a heat wave in Italy.

Video shows Akron police kill Black man in hail of gunfire

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a Black man was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of gunfire, but officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again. Akron police released video Sunday of the pursuit and killing of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. The mayor called the June 27 shooting “heartbreaking” while asking for patience from the community. It isn't yet clear how many shots were fired by the eight officers who were involved, but Walker sustained more than 60 wounds.

US Navy offers cash for tips to seize Mideast drugs, weapons

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet is starting to offer rewards for information that could help sailors intercept weapons, drugs and other illicit shipments across the region. The program launches on Tuesday against the backdrop of tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and Tehran’s arming of Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The 5th Fleet’s decision to offer cash and other goods for actionable intelligence may increase pressure on the flow of weapons to the Houthis as a shaky cease-fire still holds in Yemen. The 5th Fleet says it seized $500 million in drugs alone in 2021 — more than the four prior years combined. It also intercepted 9,000 weapons last year, three times the number seized in 2020.

4th crew member rescued after ship sinks south of Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A fourth crew member has been rescued after a storm sunk an engineering vessel two days earlier. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday that the crew member’s situation is stable. Search and rescue operations continue for the 26 still missing of the 30-strong crew on board the China-registered floating crane Fujing 001. The vessel snapped in two and sank Saturday when tropical storm Chaba hit Fujing 001 about 180 miles southwest of Hong Kong. The vessel was close to the center of the storm and made rescue operations difficult. Chaba intensified into a typhoon before making landfall in southeastern China. Meanwhile in northern China, eight people sheltering from a rainstorm Saturday were killed after a decorative building structure fell from about 40 feet.

3 feet of rain sets up 4th round of flood misery for Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) — More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounds have been told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes as Australia’s largest city faces more severe flooding. Days of torrential rain have caused dams to overflow and waterways to break their banks. The excess water means parts of the city of 5 million people are facing a fourth flooding emergency in 16 months. Emergency officials said Monday the current flooding is likely to be worse than the others and affect areas spared in the earlier floods. Some places received 3 feet of rain in the past 24 hours. Rain is forecast all week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0