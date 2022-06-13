AP News Summary at 6:30 a.m. EDT

1/6 panel to hear Trump campaign manager, probe election lie

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is delving deeper into what it calls “the big lie,” Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud. Those unsupported claims fueled Trump's relentless effort to overturn the 2020 election and led a mob of his supporters to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol. The 1/6 panel resumes its hearings Monday morning with live witnesses, including Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien. Committee members say they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider a criminal indictment against the former president. No president or ex-president has ever been indicted.

Man who carried Confederate flag into Capitol heads to trial

A federal trial is scheduled to start on Monday for a father and son from Delaware charged with storming the U.S. Capitol together. The father was photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden will hear testimony without a jury for the trial of Kevin Seefried and his son, Hunter. The Seefrieds waived their right to a jury trial, which means McFadden will decide their cases. The judge has criticized prosecutors’ handling of Capitol riot cases. He has acquitted one Capitol riot defendant of all charges and partially acquitted another after separate bench trials earlier this year.

Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers have announced the framework of a bipartisan response to last month’s mass shootings. It's a noteworthy but limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs. The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, Biden embraced the deal, and enactment would signal a significant turnabout after years of stalemate in Congress. Twenty senators, including 10 Republicans, are calling for passage. That's potentially crucial because at least 10 GOP votes will be needed in the Senate.

The battle of Donbas could prove decisive in Ukraine war

Day after day, Russia is pounding the Donbas region of Ukraine with relentless artillery and air raids, making slow but steady progress to seize the industrial heartland of its neighbor. With the conflict now in its fourth month, it’s a high-stakes campaign that could dictate the course of the entire war. If Russia prevails in the battle of Donbas, it will mean that Ukraine loses not only land but perhaps the bulk of its most capable military forces, opening the way for Moscow to grab more territory and dictate its terms to Kyiv. A Russian failure could lay the grounds for a Ukrainian counteroffensive — and possibly lead to political upheaval for the Kremlin.

India, China growing markets for shunned Russian oil

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and other Asian nations are becoming an increasingly vital source of oil revenues for Moscow as the U.S. and other Western countries cut their energy imports from Russia in line with sanctions over its war on Ukraine. Such sales are boosting Russian export revenues at a time when Washington and allies are trying to limit Moscow's cash flows. Commodity data firm Kpler reports that India, an oil-hungry country of 1.4 billion people, has guzzled nearly 60 million barrels of Russian oil in 2022 so far — up from 12 million in all of 2021. Shipments to other Asian countries, like China, have also increased in recent months but to a lesser extent.

Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a restive area of the Amazon a week ago has advanced with the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings of the men submerged in a river. The items were found Sunday afternoon near the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory. That area has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents. On Saturday, Federal Police reported finding traces of blood in the boat of a fisherman who is under arrest as the only suspect in the disappearance. The blood is being tested to see if it is connected to Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira of Brazil and freelance journalist Dom Phillips of Britain.

Vulnerable Dems run against Washington — and their party

NEW YORK (AP) — Many of the nation’s most vulnerable Democrats are actively trying to distance themselves from Washington — and their party — as the midterm season enters its next phase. Democratic candidates in key midterm battlegrounds are facing deep frustration from the voters who will decide their fate in November. Candidates in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada and New Hampshire are railing against the institutions that they have controlled for the last 16 months. It's a strategy born of necessity given the political climate Democrats are facing. President Joe Biden remains deeply unpopular and the cost of basic goods is soaring under their watch.

US: Pfizer COVID-19 shot appears effective for kids under 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — A review by federal health officials says that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for children under 5, the only group not currently eligible for vaccination. The review from the Food and Drug Administration is a key step toward an expected decision to begin vaccinating babies, toddlers and preschoolers as soon as June 21. Parents have been waiting months to protect America’s youngest children, who number roughly 18 million. On Wednesday the FDA will ask an outside panel of experts to vote on whether to recommend the shots.

Iraq's 'pearl of the south' Lake Sawa dry amid water crisis

LAKE SAWA, Iraq (AP) — Southern Iraq's Lake Sawa has dried up for the first time in its centuries-long history. A combination of mismanagement by local investors, government neglect and climate change has ground down its azure shores to chunks of salt. Lake Sawa is only the latest casualty in this broad country-wide struggle with water shortages that experts say is induced by climate change, including record low rainfall and back-to-back drought. The stress on water resources is driving up competition for the precious resource among businessmen, farmers and herders, with the poorest Iraqis counting among the worst hit amid the disaster.

Tony Moments: A night for Broadway to reclaim its groove

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway has its groove back, said Tonys host Ariana DeBose at an exuberant ceremony seeking to illustrate just that sentiment. But if the packed show at Radio City Music Hall was meant to recapture the razzle-dazzle of Broadway seasons past, marking the 75th anniversary of the Tonys with a dollop of nostalgia, it was also a celebration of groundbreaking work by a hugely diverse group of artists. The marquee award, best new musical, went to the highly innovative “A Strange Loop,” Michael R. Jackson’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize winner about a Black gay man writing a show about a Black gay man.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0