AP News Summary at 6:30 a.m. EDT

World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials are making final preparations for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The funeral Monday will be a spectacular display of national mourning, and the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders are arriving in London for the funeral. Thousands of people continued to line up Sunday to file past the queen’s coffin as it lies in state at Parliament’s Westminster Hall. The queen’s eight grandchildren led by Prince William circled the coffin in a silent vigil on Saturday evening.

Queen paved the way for transition to Charles in final years

LONDON (AP) — In retrospect, it seems Queen Elizabeth II was preparing us all along for her death. Whether it was due to age, ill health or a sense that the end was near, she spent much of the last two years tying up loose ends, making sure the family firm would keep ticking along. The transition began slowly, with the queen turning over more public duties to her son, now King Charles III. But it moved into overdrive in 2022 as Elizabeth celebrated 70 years on the throne. First she expressed her wish that Charles’ wife, Camilla, be known as queen consort after her death. Then Charles took center stage during Platinum Jubilee festivities.

By the numbers: Facts and figures about the queen's funeral

LONDON (AP) — Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Those are just a few of the staggering array of numbers generated by the death of the 96-year-old monarch after a 70-year-reign.

UK: Russia likely to step up Ukraine civilian target attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Russian shelling hit cities and towns across a wide stretch of Ukraine during the night. The British Defense Ministry warned Sunday that Russia is likely to increase its attacks on civilian targets as it suffers battlefield defeats. The regional governor of Mykolaiv said that overnight shelling hit a hospital in the city. The separatist forces that control much of Donetsk on Sunday claimed that Ukrainian shelling of a prisoner-of-war colony in Olenivka killed one prisoner and injured four. More than 50 POWs were reported killed in a July attack on the Olenivka prison that Russian and Ukrainian authorities blame on each other.

Near the Russian border, bodies still lie on the battlefield

KOZACHA LOPAN, Ukraine (AP) — There are still bodies on the battlefield, lying where they fell on farm fields or inside burned-out tanks as Ukrainian troops swept through a Russian-occupied border area in a major counteroffensive this month. Ukrainian troops are now recovering the bodies of soldiers from both sides as well as civilians killed in the fighting north of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv. The Ukrainian teams scouring the countryside for the fallen have to be careful because Russian troops continue to fire artillery into the area from inside Russia.

China values UN relationship despite human rights criticism

BEIJING (AP) — As world leaders gather in New York next week for the annual U.N. General Assembly, China is also focusing on another U.N.-related meeting in Geneva. Chinese diplomats are trying to thwart a possible call by the Human Rights Council for further scrutiny of its human rights record against the Uyhgur ethnic group in Xinjiang. The concurrent meetings illustrate China’s divided approach to the United Nations. Beijing looks to the U.N. as a counterweight to U.S.-led blocs such as the Group of Seven. But it also rejects criticism or decisions by U.N. bodies that the ruling Communist Party sees as counter to its interests.

Prospect of far-right female premier divides Italian women

ROME (AP) — Italy could be on the verge of electing its first woman premier. That prospect delights some Italian women, but others are dismayed by her conservative beliefs and policies. Giorgia Meloni and the far-right Brothers of Italy party she co-founded less than a decade ago will triumph in the Sept. 25 parliamentary election if opinion polls prove on the mark. Meloni might then be tapped by Italy’s president to try to form a new government. Some women worry that Meloni might erode abortion access. Supporters laud her conservative agenda in favor of “God, homeland and family.”

UN: Exclusion of Afghan girls from high schools 'shameful'

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations is calling on Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to reopen schools to girls in grades 7 through12, calling the anniversary of their exclusion from high school “shameful.” The U.N. said Sunday it is increasingly concerned that the policy will deepen the country’s economic crisis in the form of greater insecurity, poverty and isolation. Markus Potzel, the U.N. chief in Afghanistan, says: “This is a tragic, shameful, and entirely avoidable anniversary." A year after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, hard-liners appear to hold sway in the Taliban-led government. Teenage girls are still barred from school and women are required to cover themselves from head to toe in public.

Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona aims at Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Puerto Ricans are bracing for severe wind and extreme rain as Tropical Storm Fiona bears down amid expectations it will grow into a hurricane before striking the U.S. territory’s southern coast Sunday afternoon. Forecasters say “historic” levels of rain are expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 20 inches forecast in isolated areas. Fiona will be lashing cities and towns in a part of Puerto Rico that is still recovering from a string of strong earthquakes that hit starting in late 2019, with several schools still shuttered and debris to be removed. Fiona is also coming just two days before the anniversary of Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that caused deaths and destruction across the island in 2017.

Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful storm traveling north through the Bering Strait is causing widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents to higher ground. The force of the water forced some homes off their foundations Saturday, and one home in Nome floated down a river until it was caught at a bridge. The storm is what remains of Typhoon Merbok. It is also influencing weather patterns as far away as California, where strong winds and a rare late-summer rainstorm are expected. In Alaska, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths from the storm.