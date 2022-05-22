AP News Summary at 6:30 p.m. EDT

Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims

Top Southern Baptists stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over almost two decades, according to a scathing investigative report issued Sunday. The Southern Baptist Convention is America’s largest Protestant denomination. The 288-page report states survivors and others repeatedly shared allegations with the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee. They were met with resistance and outright hostility from within the top administrative committee, the report says. The seven-month investigation was conducted by Guidepost Solutions, an independent firm contracted by the Executive Committee. Last year, delegates at the SBC’s national gathering demanded the committee should not be allowed to investigate itself and set this third-party review into motion.

Russia presses Donbas attacks as Polish leader praises Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda went to Kyiv to support Ukraine's goal of European Union membership and became the first foreign leader to address Ukraine's parliament since Russia invaded nearly three months ago. Duda thanked lawmakers for giving him the honor of speaking in a place where “the heart of a free, independent and democratic Ukraine beats.” His visit came as Russian and Ukrainian forces battled along a 551-kilometer (342-mile) wedge of the country’s eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas. Russia launched airstrikes and missile attacks in the region, seeking to expand the territory that Moscow-backed separatists have held since 2014.

'A long journey': Volunteers from Belarus fight for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Belarusians are among the foreign fighters who have volunteered to take up arms in Ukraine against Russian forces. They consider the Ukrainians defending their homeland to be their brethren. And by joining their resistance to Russia’s onslaught, they hope to weaken both the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin and that of his ally, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Volunteers heading from Belarus to fight in Ukraine believe that weakening Putin will create a window of opportunity to topple Lukashenko and bring democratic change to Belarus, a nation of nearly 10 million. One fighter says “we understand that it’s a long journey to free Belarus and the journey starts in Ukraine.”

Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as deaths, kidnappings soar

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gangs are fighting each other and seizing territory in Haiti's capital with a new intensity and brutality. That's horrified and frightened many who feel the country is swiftly unraveling as it tries to recover from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the United Nations prepares to debate the future of its presence there. Officials say criminals are gang-raping children as young as 10, burning civilians alive and forcing schools, businesses and hospitals to close. The unrelenting brutality has forced thousands of families to flee their homes after nearly 200 people were killed in recent gang clashes.

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles has arrived in Indianapolis, the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children. President Joe Biden authorized the use of Air Force planes for the effort, dubbed “Operation Fly Formula,” because no commercial flights were available. he nationwide shortage of formula, particularly hypoallergenic varieties. The nationwide shortage of formula follows the closure of the largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s sprawling financial trial may not have produced any convictions yet or any new smoking guns. But recent testimony has provided plenty of insights into how the Vatican operates. The takeaways from recent hearings are of a church bureaucracy that used espionage, allowed outsiders with unverified qualifications to gain access to the Apostolic Palace and relied on a pervasive mantra of sparing the pope responsibility until someone’s neck was on the line. The trial so far has produced an unusual airing of the Vatican's dirty laundry. Pope Francis sought to have a trial to show his willingness to crack down on alleged financial impropriety.

Arkansas governor is odd man out in his own state's primary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson is Arkansas' top Republican and is entering the final stretch of his term with strong approval ratings. Yet he's been conspicuously absent from his state's primary campaigns. Other top GOP figures, like former President Donald Trump, Sen. Tom Cotton and Sarah Sanders, are instead frequenting the state's airwaves leading up to Tuesday's election. Cotton and Sanders are making pitches for Sen. John Boozman as he fends off challenges from the hard right. Sanders is relying on her experience as Trump's press secretary in her bid to succeed Hutchinson as governor. It's a sign of how much Hutchinson's GOP has changed.

Texas race tests abortion's resonance with Democratic voters

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — One of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress is in the toughest reelection battle of his career in South Texas. Rep. Henry Cuellar is trying to win the nomination for a 10th term in a primary runoff Tuesday against challenger Jessica Cisneros. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders are standing by Cuellar despite his staunch anti-abortion views. Cisneros is an immigration attorney who supports abortion rights. The runoff is a test of how much abortion rights will energize voters in the midterm elections. A leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion last month showed that the court may overturn abortion rights this summer.

GOP candidate's security clearance becomes issue in SC

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Republican Katie Arrington’s suspended security clearance is becoming an issue in her primary campaign against incumbent South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace. Arrington says Mace is mischaracterizing a dispute that resulted in her departure from a job at the Pentagon. Arrington says her security clearance was suspended in 2021 when officials accused her of an improper disclosure of classified information. Arrington says she did nothing wrong, a contention backed up in an affidavit from the officer who gave her intelligence briefings. The dispute is likely to surface at a debate between the two on Monday. The primary is June 14.

Heard's lawyers try to poke holes in Depp's libel lawsuit

Attorneys for actor Amber Heard have been trying to portray Johnny Depp in a Virginia courtroom as a jealous and drunken abuser. And they say he is the only one to blame for his nose-diving Hollywood career. Heard's attorneys are trying to undermine Depp’s libel lawsuit against Heard. Depp's suit claims that she falsely portrayed him as a domestic abuser and cost him his lucrative film career. But Heard's attorneys spent much of last week trying to prove otherwise. They've called various witnesses. They have included Depp's former longtime agent who said he was frequently late to movie sets. Another witness was actor Ellen Barkin. She dated Depp in the 1990s and said he was jealous and controlling.

