AP News Summary at 6:30 p.m. EDT

Bear market hits Wall Street as stocks, bonds, crypto dive

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street tumbled into a bear market Monday after fears about a fragile economy sent the S&P 500 more than 20% below its record set early this year. The index sank 3.9% in the first chance for investors to trade after getting the weekend to reflect on the stunning news that inflation is getting worse. The Dow was briefly down more than 1,000 points. At the center of the sell-off again was the Federal Reserve. Investors expect it to get more aggressive about raising rates, even if it risks a recession. Treasury yields shot to the highest levels in more than a decade.

Jan. 6 panel hears Trump 'detached from reality' amid defeat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were systematically dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But the defeated president seemed “detached from reality,” clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power. That's the assessment from former Attorney General Bill Barr testifying at Monday's House hearing investigating the insurrection. The panel is delving deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud. The panel says Trump's falsehoods provoked a mob of his supporters to attack the Capitol.

Bucolic Ukraine forest is site of mass grave exhumation

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's national police chief says authorities are investigating the killings of more than 12,000 Ukrainians nationwide in the war since the Russian invasion in February. Authorities in the Kyiv region near Bucha on Monday showed reporters several victims whose hands had been tied behind their backs. Some of the victims were found in a lush green Ukrainian forest, where birds were singing. Workers in white hazmat suits conducted an exhumation in a mass grave behind a trench for a military vehicle. In other news of the war, the Russian military claimed it had destroyed weapons that the U.S. and Europe had supplied to Ukraine. There was no immediate comment on that from Ukraine.

Takeaways: Trump's mind 'made up' on fraud ahead of Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — In its second day of public hearings, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection is making the case that Trump and his advisers knew that his claims of fraud in the 2020 election were false. The argument is key to the committee's overall investigation as the nine-member panel is laying out the evidence about what led to the violent insurrection. The rioters who broke into the Capitol that day and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory were echoing Trump’s falsehoods. The committee is using video clips from more than 1,000 closed-door interviews over the last year.

Tentative Senate gun deal has surprises, and loose ends

WASHINGTON (AP) — The outline of a bipartisan Senate agreement on reining in gun violence has no game-changing steps banning the deadliest firearms. But it does propose measured provisions that could make it harder for some young gun buyers, or people considered threatening, to have weapons. And there are meaningful efforts to address mental health and school safety concerns. There's pressure on both parties to act after last month's mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. But details of the plan remain in negotiation between Democrats and Republicans, with disagreements over how tightly the initiatives should be drawn. Here's a look at where things stand.

Search continues for missing men in Brazilian Amazon

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — The search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a remote area of Brazil’s Amazon cis continuing following the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged in a river. Federal police say they've confirmed the items belonged to the missing men. Members of the Univaja Indigenous association say they were still hunting for the men on Monday. And federal police issued a statement denying reports their bodies had been found. Police earlier reported finding traces of blood in the boat of a fisherman who is under arrest as the only suspect in the disappearance.

Western wildfires force evacuations in Arizona, California

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Wildfires burning throughout the American West are forcing evacuations as crews deal with more hot, windy and dry conditions. Residents were ordered to flee remote homes near a wildfire in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles. In Arizona, firefighters are battling a wildfire on the northern outskirts of Flagstaff that has forced evacuations in the same area as another springtime blaze. Firefighters in New Mexico are battling some of the nation's largest blazes in tinder dry forests. Federal officials say the number of acres burns nationwide so far this year is more than double the 10-year average.

Right-wing extremists amp up anti-LGBTQ rhetoric online

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A few weeks before 31 members of a white supremacist group were arrested for allegedly planning to riot at a northern Idaho LGBTQ pride event, a fundamentalist Idaho pastor told his Boise congregation that gay, lesbian and transgender people should be executed by the government. Around the same time, a lawmaker from the northernmost region of the state told an audience that LGBTQ supporters are waging a “war of perversion against children.” A toxic brew of hateful rhetoric has been percolating in Idaho and elsewhere, well ahead of the arrests of Patriot Front members at the pride event Saturday in Coeur d’Alene.

Excessive heat rolls east, bakes much of central, eastern US

More than 100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors if possible as a heat wave settles over states stretching through parts of the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and east to the Carolinas. The National Weather Service Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, said Monday that a combination of heat advisories, excessive heat warnings and excessive heat watches will impact 107.5 million people, and record-setting temperatures are expected to last through midweek. St. Louis, Memphis, Minneapolis and Tulsa are among several cities under excessive heat warnings, with temperatures expected to reach above 100 in some areas. High humidity is forecast to accompany the heat, adding to the dangerous conditions.

Crowds returned to Milan Furniture Fair after 2-year hiatus

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s furniture and design industry sought to excite at the Milan Furniture Fair after a two-year pandemic delay. It offered unapologetic, over-the-top statement pieces and multi-purpose furnishings adapted to small spaces. There were also sustainable creations by young designers pushing the industry toward a greener path. After a pandemic redecorating boom, the industry is looking to an uncertain future with raw materials shortages, higher transport costs and general economic uncertainty. Yet the world’s premiere furniture and design fair kept the focus on innovation. It recorded a rebound in attendance during six days of previews that closed Sunday, even without visitors from Russia, discouraged by war, and China, blocked by COVID travel restrictions.

