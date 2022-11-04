AP News Summary at 6:31 a.m. EDT

Ukrainians face nuclear threat with grit and dark humor

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians no longer ask if their country will be hit by Russia with nuclear weapons. They are preparing for it. People casually discuss which city could be the most likely target or what type of weapon might be used. Amid the war and the nuclear fears, many have stocked up with supplies and make elaborate survival plans. Others face it with dark humor. The nuclear threat seems to be on everyone’s mind. It became more pressing after Russia’s repeated unsubstantiated claims that Ukraine is preparing a “dirty bomb” against occupied territory. Kyiv denies the claim and says such warnings are more likely a sign that Moscow is itself preparing such a weapon and blame it on Ukraine.

China's Xi meets Germany's Scholz, urges Ukraine peace talks

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for peace talks over Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear in a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The German leader is in Beijing for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia, and for coming after Xi cemented his authoritarian rule at a Communist Party congress last month. His visit reflects the importance of Germany’s trade ties with China, the world’s second-largest economy. In his opening remarks, Scholz referred directly to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has created millions of refugees and upended world food and energy markets.

Biden to plug tech bill in California, campaign in Illinois

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to tour a southern California communications company that is expected to benefit from his legislative push to bolster American semiconductor manufacturing. The president will be joined by vulnerable Democratic Rep. Mike Levin for the visit to Carlsbad-headquartered Viasat as he looks to highlight the CHIPS and Science Act. The $280 billion bill is one of the Biden administration’s most significant legislative achievements. Later Friday, Biden will head to Chicago to participate in a Democratic Party reception. There are signs that some House members representing suburban Chicago districts may be facing more competitive than expected reelection battles in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Abortion clinic that opened days after Roe fell is inundated

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas abortion clinic that was among the first in the country to open after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade has been inundated with patients. Some drive 10 hours or more to get there, coming from Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and even Louisiana. But that’s only if they can get an appointment. Planned Parenthood clinics in the state, including this newest one, are only able to take about 10% to 15% of the patients seeking abortions. Kansas is one of the few states in the region still providing abortions in the wake of the court's ruling.

War fallout, aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt

BERLIN (AP) — Each year there are high hopes for the two-week United Nations climate gathering and, almost inevitably, disappointment when it doesn’t deliver another landmark pact like the one agreed 2015 in Paris. But those were different days, marked by a spirit of cooperation between the world’s two biggest polluters — the United States and China — as well as a global realization that failure to reach an agreement would put humanity on a self-chosen track to oblivion. This November the geopolitical tiles have shifted: a devastating war in Ukraine, skyrocketing energy and food prices, growing enmity between the West on the one hand and Russia and China on the other make for difficult conditions at a gathering that requires cooperation and consensus.

US hiring may have slowed to a still-solid pace in October

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. jobs report for October will be closely watched Friday for any indication that employers are slowing their hiring — a prospect the Federal Reserve would likely welcome as a sign that the high inflation that is gripping the economy might soon begin to ease. Economists expect the report to show that employers added 200,000 jobs last month. That would represent a healthy gain and would suggest that employers still feel the need to fill many jobs. A substantial hiring gain would also mean that wages will likely keep rising and continue to fuel inflation. Chronic inflation is hurting many households and has shot to the top of voter concerns in the midterm elections.

Conflict, crisis fuel cholera surge across Mideast hot spots

BHANINE, Lebanon (AP) — Thousands of cholera cases have swept across Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq in recent weeks. All three countries are struggling with crumbling health care and water infrastructure, turmoil and housing displaced people. That prevents an adequate response to the rapidly spreading disease. The outbreak marks a major setback for global efforts to eradicate cholera and reduce deaths related to the water-borne illness by 90% by 2030. Aid groups are trying to contain the outbreaks, providing medical aid, clean water, and water-sanitization tablets in neighborhoods and refugee camps. The U.N. children’s agency says it urgently needs over $40 million just for its work in Syria and Lebanon.

Alcohol death toll is growing, US government reports say

NEW YORK (AP) — The rate of deaths that can be directly attributed to alcohol rose nearly 30% in the U.S. during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's according to new government data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had already said the overall number of such deaths rose in 2020 and 2021. Two reports from the CDC this week provided further details. A report released Friday focused on more than a dozen kinds of “alcohol-induced” deaths that were wholly blamed on drinking. The rate of those had been increasing by 7% or less each year. In 2020, they rose 26%. That’s the highest rate recorded in at least 40 years.

In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy

WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people across the country clamoring for a chance to win a mega jackpot. But in the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money to friends and family across lines, hoping to get in on the action. Five states _ Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama _ do not have a lottery. A mixture of reasons have kept the games away including objections from conservatives, concerns about how a lottery would impact low-income families or a desire not to compete with existing casinos.

Verlander gets World Series win, Astros lead Phillies 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander overcame an early jolt to grit out the World Series win that long eluded him, rookie Jeremy Peña hit a go-ahead home run and the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 to head home with a 3-2 lead. Buoyed by late defensive gems from Trey Mancini and Chas McCormick, the Astros moved to the brink of their second championship — the other was a scandal-tainted title in 2017. Houston went ahead just four pitches in against Noah Syndergaard on Peña’s run-scoring single. Then Philly’s Kyle Schwarber homered leading off the bottom half, harkening to the five-run lead Verlander wasted in Houston’s opening 6-5, 10-inning loss.