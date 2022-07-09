AP News Summary at 6:31 p.m. EDT

Sri Lanka president, PM to resign after tumultuous protests

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president and prime minister have both agreed to resign after the country’s most chaotic day in months of political turmoil, with protesters storming both officials’ homes and setting fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the nation’s severe economic crisis. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Saturday that he will leave office once a new government is in place, and hours later the speaker of Parliament said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would step down Wednesday. Pressure on both men grew as the economic meltdown set off acute shortages of essential items, leaving people struggling to buy food, fuel and other necessities.

4 days in January: Trump push for Capitol coda to 2020 vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — It would have been something never quite seen in America. The sight of a defeated president, Donald Trump, standing at the Capitol with a mob of supporters contesting the 2020 election outcome. The House hearings into the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, are providing dramatic new insight about Trump’s intentions on that day in history. Much of the account is coming from the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Her recollections suggest Trump’s demands weren't brash impulses but part of his last-ditch plan for stopping the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. Trump disputes her account. The committee is set to focus this coming week on extremist groups and their role in the Capitol attack.

UN: Russia and Ukraine are to blame for nursing home attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.N. report says Ukraine’s armed forces bear a large share of the blame for a deadly assault on a care home for the elderly and disabled. Ukrainian fighters occupied the facility in March and then battled Russian forces while dozens of patients and staff were trapped inside. Ukrainian authorities placed the fault squarely on the Russian troops, accusing them of killing more than 50 vulnerable civilians in a brutal and unprovoked attack. But the U.N.'s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said that Ukrainian soldiers occupied the nursing home a few days before the attack, effectively making the building a target.

Ukrainian governor: Russia raising 'true hell' in the east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An official in eastern Ukraine says Russian forces are raising “true hell” in the country's industrial heartland despite assessment that they were taking an operational pause. The war's death toll rose with reported attacks in both Ukraine’s east and south. Authorities said Russian shelling killed five people in the eastern Donetsk province and two others Saturday in a southern city that is the hometown of Ukraine's president. The Ukrainian government, meanwhile, urged people in occupied southern areas to evacuate so Russian forces can't use them as human shields. The deputy prime minister said “You need to search for a way to leave" because she expects a “massive” fight when Ukrainian forces try to push out the Russians.

Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns

TOKYO (AP) — A top police official has acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally. Abe was shot in the western city of Nara on Friday and airlifted to a hospital but died of blood loss. Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan’s navy, at the scene. Police confiscated his homemade gun and several others were later found at his apartment. The attacker told investigators he acted because he believed rumors that Abe was connected to an organization that he resents. The Nara prefectural police chief says there were problems with Abe's security that will be reviewed.

Tribal elders recall painful boarding school memories

ANADARKO, Okla. (AP) — Native American tribal elders in Oklahoma delivered powerful testimony to federal officials about their experiences in government-backed Indian boarding schools. The stop Saturday at Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma, was the first visit by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. She has embarked on a yearlong nationwide tour to hear about the painful experiences of Native Americans who were sent to the schools designed to strip them of their cultural identities. Although most of the boarding schools closed long ago and none still exist to assimilate Native children into white society, some like Riverside still function as schools, albeit with drastically different missions that celebrate the cultural backgrounds of their Native students.

Amid chaos, some at July 4 parade ran toward gunfire to help

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — People from every corner of the Highland Park community sprung into action on July 4 after a gunman opened fire on a parade route in the Chicago suburb. Bystanders tied tourniquets and administered CPR, and doctors and nurses ran to the scene to help. Nearly a dozen people, including off-duty doctors, nurses, a football coach and a tech salesman, were among the first to administer lifesaving assistance. They are relieved they could help, but wish they could have done more. And all are scarred by what they saw: broken bodies, awful injuries, and death.

Yosemite wildfire threatens grove of iconic sequoia trees

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park is still closed as firefighters battle a blaze that threatens the trees and has forced hundreds of campers to evacuate. Firefighters worked furiously Saturday to keep the flames from harming the iconic grove of about 500 mature sequoias, which are the world's biggest trees by volume. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A spokeswoman says firefighters are throwing “every tactic imaginable" at the flames. The rest of the park remains open but smoke hangs over some of its most iconic views.

Choose your reality: Trust wanes, conspiracy theories rise

As public trust in democratic institutions declines, conspiracy theories are filling the void. In some cases, that's leading believers to doubt even their own allies. Last weekend in Boston, about 100 masked men carrying fascist flags marched through the city and later posted vides and photos online. But some of their own allies second-guessed the event, insisting it must have been FBI agents in disguise. It's just one example of experts who study public trust say it will take extensive efforts by educators, government officials and technology companies to address the erosion of trust.

Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon women's final for 1st Slam

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Elena Rybakina has defeated Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final to become the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles championship. Rybakina is a 23-year-old who was born in Moscow and switched her nationality four years ago. She is ranked No. 23. This was the first women’s title match since 1962 at the All England Club between two players who were making their debuts in a major final. Rybakina used her big serve and powerful forehand to overcome Jabeur’s mix of spins and slices at Centre Court on Saturday. Rybakina ended Jabeur’s 12-match winning streak, which came entirely on grass courts.