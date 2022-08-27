AP News Summary at 6:35 p.m. EDT

Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified documents at President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property, was blacked out. A Justice Department official has described the inquiry as in its early stages, suggesting more work is ahead as investigators review the documents they removed and continue interviewing witnesses. At a minimum, the investigation presents a political distraction for Trump as he lays the groundwork for a potential presidential run. And then there’s the obvious legal peril.

Rival Chechen fighters take war to battlefields of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fighters from Chechnya, the war-scarred Russian republic, are participating on both sides of the conflict in Ukraine. Pro-Kyiv volunteers are loyal to Dzhokhar Dudayev, the late Chechen leader who headed the republic’s drive for independence from Russia. They form the “Dudayev Battalion” and are the sworn enemies of Chechen forces who back Russian President Vladimir Putin and joined Russia in the siege of Mariupol and other flashpoints in Ukraine's east and south. At one training site near Kyiv, Chechen volunteers on Saturday practiced combat basics, including how to drop explosive devices carried by drones. One Chechen volunteer said Ukraine must win this war because otherwise Russia will go after the Baltics or Georgia or Kazakhstan next.

Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms 'unfinished business'

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor four years ago because the party old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state. That was a preview of 2020. Joe Biden put Georgia in Democrats’ presidential column for the first time in 28 years, and Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff soon captured Senate seats to give Democrats control on Capitol Hill. This year, Abrams and Warnock top the Democratic ticket as the party tries to replicate its success in a tough midterm election landscape.

At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A few states have been amending or repealing “pay-to-stay” laws that require former prisoners to reimburse states for the cost of their jail stays, sometimes at daily rates exceeding what they would have paid to stay in a luxury hotel. Connecticut became the latest state to tweak its law this summer. Even with the changes, some former prisoners remain deep in debt. A Connecticut woman who was billed nearly $84,000 for her 2 1/2 year prison stay has filed a federal lawsuit saying that even after reforms, the state's law is unconstitutional.

Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has told the Justice Department to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. In an order on Saturday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida says it's her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case. A special master is often a former judge. Trump’s lawyers have asked for an independent review of the records taken to identify any that may be protected by executive privilege. Cannon has scheduled a hearing for Thursday to discuss the matter further.

Pope expands ranks of cardinals who'll likely pick successor

VATICAN CITY (AP) — With a solemn ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis has expanded the ranks of churchmen now eligible to vote for his successor in case he dies or resigns. Of the 20 churchmen raised to cardinal’s rank on Saturday, 16 are younger than 80 and thus eligible to participate in a conclave. That's the locked-door assembly of cardinals who cast ballots to elect a pontiff. The latest cardinals include one bishop from the United States, a missionary representing the tiny Catholic flock in Mongolia and an archbishop from the environmentally-vulnerable Amazon region, an area of papal concern. San Diego's Robert Walter McElroy, one of the new cardinals, said the pope is having mobility issues “but that is not affecting his mind.”

US agents in Memphis seize shipped ancient Egyptian artifact

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal agents in Memphis have seized a potentially 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian artifact that was shipped in from Europe. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they intercepted the Egyptian canopic jar lid of the funeral deity Imsety on Aug. 17. The jars were used to hold the internal organs of mummies. The agency says the item was sent from a dealer to a private buyer in the U.S., and the shipper made contradicting statements about its value. Authorities say the item is protected by bilateral treaties and is an archaeological import subject to seizure under the Convention on Cultural Property Implementation Act of 1983. The artifact was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further examination.

Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears

LONDON (AP) — A car driven by Princess Diana in the 1980s sold for 650,000 pounds ($764,000) at auction Saturday, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death. Silverstone Auctions says there was “fierce bidding” for the black Ford Escort RS Turbo before the sale closed. The U.K. buyer, whose name was not disclosed, paid a 12.5% buyer’s premium on top of the selling price, according to the classic car auction house. Britain and Diana’s admirers worldwide are preparing to mark a quarter century since her death. She died in a high-speed car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. Diana drove the Escort from 1985 to 1988.

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — School districts around the country are starting to invest in programs aimed at addressing the mental health of teachers. Faced with a shortage of educators and widespread discontentment with the job, districts are hiring more therapists, holding trainings on self-care and setting up system to better respond to a teacher encountering anxiety and stress. This comes as surveys show teachers are not happy with their job. In a survey by the Rand Corporation, twice as many principals and teachers reported frequent job-related stress as other working adults.

Hungary fireworks go on but weather agency controversy stays

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — An elaborate fireworks display has taken place under calm skies in Hungary’s capital. That comes after a postponement of the show last weekend caused controversy when it led to the firing of the country’s top meteorologists over their weather predictions. Saturday’s event, a rescheduling of the display planned for Hungary’s national holiday a week earlier, drew tens of thousands to the Danube River in Budapest On Monday, the two top officials at Hungary’s Na.tional Meteorological Service were fired after the agency prediction of a high probability of heavy rain for Hungary's national holiday. Storms struck that night but did not hit the capital. Critics of Hungary’s nationalist government say it takes punitive actions reminiscent of the country's communist past.