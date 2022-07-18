AP News Summary at 6:31 p.m. EDT

Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain

LA TESTE-DE-BUCH, France (AP) — A heat wave broiling Europe spilled northward to Britain and fueled ferocious wildfires in Spain and France. French authorities evacuated thousands of people and scrambled water-bombing planes and firefighters to battle flames the Monday. Two people were killed in the blazes in Spain that the country’s prime minister linked to climate change. That toll comes on top of the hundreds of heat-related deaths reported in the Iberian peninsula, as high temperatures have gripped the continent in recent days and triggered wildfires from Portugal to the Balkan region. Climate change makes such life-threatening extremes less of a rarity.

Economics of war: Pain for Europe now, later for Russia

Europe is feeling the pain from Russia's war in Ukraine. Mounting pressure from high energy prices is driving record inflation and raising the likelihood of a plunge back into recession. An energy crisis fueled by European reliance on Russian natural gas has spread through the economy. Food banks in Italy are feeding more people, dairies wonder how they will pasteurize milk and the euro has sagged to a 20-year low against the dollar. While Europe struggles, Russia has stabilized its currency and inflation through a fortress economy built to withstand international sanctions. But economists say that picture is misleading and Russia has bought itself long-term economic stagnation by launching the war.

Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has launched an internal review over the slow response to the Uvalde school massacre. The review, announced Monday, comes after a damning new 80-page report released over the weekend by the Texas House revealed wide failures by all levels of law enforcement. The findings put more than 90 state troopers at Robb Elementary School during the May 24 tragedy. Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw has previously called the law enforcement response to the shooting an “abject failure.”

Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty of Parkland gunman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A prosecutor says the gunman who attacked the high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 should be executed. Prosecutor Mike Satz on Monday described to 12 jurors the cold, calculating way Nikolas Cruz mowed down his victims, including returning to some as they lay wounded to finish them off. Cruz pleaded guilty in October to murder and attempted murder in the deaths of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The 23-year-old is contesting only his sentence. The jury will decide whether he is sentenced to death or life in prison without parole. The case is expected to last for four months.

Rare in US for an active shooter to be stopped by bystander

Police are praising an armed shopper who killed a gunman at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall. It was a rare occurrence of someone stepping in to try to prevent multiple casualties before police could arrive. A 20-year-old gunman killed three people and wounded two others at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday before he was fatally shot by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken. Greenwood police Chief Jim Ison says “many more people” would have died if Dicken hadn't intervened. Only a small percentage of active attacks in the U.S. end with a civilian firing back. Indiana allows adults to carry a handgun in public, through private property owners can prohibit firearms. The Greenwood mall has a ban on weapons.

Senate panel subpoenas federal prisons director to testify

WASHINGTON (AP) — The outgoing director of the Bureau of Prisons has been subpoenaed to testify before a Senate committee examining abuse and corruption in the beleaguered federal agency. Michael Carvajal was served a subpoena to appear at a hearing later this month. The subpoena was announced Monday by Sen. Jon Ossoff, the chairman of the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. The committee’s subpoena follows an investigation by The Associated Press exposing systemic issues in the agency, including widespread criminal activity by staff and rampant sexual assault at a women’s prison in California.

GOP establishment steps up push to block Trump ally in Ariz.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has already helped block one of former President Donald Trump’s allies from winning the Republican nomination for governor in a crucial battleground state. Now Ducey is part of a burgeoning effort among establishment Republicans to lift up little-known housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson against former television news anchor Kari Lake. What once looked like an insurmountable lead for Trump-backed Lake could end in a more competitive finish on Aug. 2. On Monday, former Vice President Mike Pence endorsed Robson, underscoring the divide between the GOP establishment and Trump. Both Pence and Trump will campaign in the state on Friday for their candidates.

Jury selection underway for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the trial of former Trump presidential adviser Steve Bannon. Bannon faces criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. In the trial, underway Monday, Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with defying a subpoena that sought his records and testimony. Bannon is one of the most prominent of former President Donald Trump's allies to refuse to testify before the committee. A conviction on each count could carry a minimum of 30 days of jail and as long as a year behind bars.

Fauci expects to retire by end of Biden's current term

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, says he plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s term in January 2025. Fauci, 81, became director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984 and has advised seven presidents. Fauci said on CNN Monday that he doesn't have a specific retirement date in mind and hasn’t started the process. Fauci was thrust into the national spotlight at the height of the coronavirus pandemic under then-President Donald Trump, who suggested the pandemic would “fade away,” promoted unproven treatment methods and vilified scientists who countered him.

Q&A: Jordan Peele on the dreams and nightmares of 'Nope'

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s little in contemporary movies quite like the arrival of a new Jordan Peele film. They tend to descend ominously and mysteriously, a little like an unknown object from above that casts an expanding, darkening shadow the closer it comes. “Nope,” the writer-director’s third film, is nearly here. And after Peele’s “Get Out" and “Us,” the closely-kept-under-wraps “Nope” brings a new set of horrors and unsettling metaphors. In an interview, Peele says his movie is “an answer to the way Hollywood began.” “Nope” opens in theaters Friday.