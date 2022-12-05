AP News Summary at 6:42 p.m. EST

Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is sounding sympathetic to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples. But in arguments Monday, liberal justices suggested that allowing that discrimination could open the door to broader refusals by businesses to serve Black, Jewish or Islamic customers, interracial couples and many others. The Colorado case is the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the high court. A case involving a Colorado baker and a wedding cake for a gay couple ended with a limited decision five years ago and is to return to the court.

EXPLAINER: US power grid has long faced terror threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators believe a shooting that damaged power substations in North Carolina was a crime. Tens of thousands of people lost their electricity over the weekend after one or more people opened fire on two Duke Energy substations. Nobody has been charged in the shooting as of Monday, and authorities don't yet know the motive. Whatever the reason, the shooting serves as a reminder of why experts have stressed the need to secure the U.S. power grid. Authorities have warned that the nation’s electricity infrastructure could be vulnerable targets for domestic terrorists. An expert says that the sheer size of the electric grid can make it difficult to defend.

Russia claims Kyiv hit its air bases, fires more missiles

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin claims Ukrainian drones have struck two air bases deep inside Russia. Hours later, Russia unleashed another massive missile barrage across Ukraine, striking homes and buildings and killing civilians. The targeting of the Russian air bases threatened a major escalation of the nine-month war because it hit an airfield that houses bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons. Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to use all available means to defend Russian territory, a remark many have interpreted to include nuclear weapons. It was the first time since the conflict’s start that such a base has been attacked.

Trump faces peril in docs probe after decades of scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a businessman and president, Donald Trump faced a litany of lawsuits and criminal investigations yet emerged from the legal scrutiny time and again with his public and political standing largely intact. But he’s perhaps never confronted a probe as perilous as the Mar-a-Lago investigation, an inquiry focused on the potential mishandling of top-secret documents. The sense of vulnerability has been heightened in recent weeks by the Justice Department’s appointment of an aggressive special counsel, the removal of a Trump-requested independent arbiter and the unequivocal rejection by judges of his lawyers’ arguments.

Neymar scores, Brazil beats South Korea 4-1 at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar scored a goal in his return from injury and Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Neymar converted a first-half penalty for his 76th goal with Brazil and move one shy of Pelé all-time scoring record with the national team. The 82-year-old Pelé said he was going to watch the match on television while hospitalized in Brazil to treat a respiratory infection. Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá also scored in the first half for Brazil. The Selecao has made it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the eighth straight time.

Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top officials have certified the midterm election results. The governor, secretary of state, attorney general and chief justice signed off on the election results Monday. Their signatures formalize victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to file a lawsuit after weeks of criticizing the administration of the election. The certification also allows for an automatic recount to begin in a handful of races.

Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in US waters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction for leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest — 43 companies from around the world. It marks America’s first foray into floating wind turbines; auctions so far have been for ones that are anchored to the seafloor. The need for energy that does not put more carbon into the atmosphere is increasing as climate change takes a toll. Environmentalists and tribes say they want to make sure the offshore and coastal development is done right.

Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker gets 21 years in prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs last year has taken a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office says James Howard Jackson pleaded no contest Monday to one count of attempted murder. He was one of three men and two accomplices who participated in the robbery. Authorities say the Lady Gaga connection was a coincidence. The motive was the value of the French bulldogs, a breed that can run into the thousands of dollars. Detectives do not believe the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the musician.

USS Arizona survivor: Honor those killed at Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU (AP) — This week the U.S. Navy and the National Park Service will host a remembrance ceremony at Pearl Harbor on the 81st anniversary of the 1941 Japanese bombing. Many call USS Arizona sailor Lou Conter and others in the nation’s dwindling pool of Pearl Harbor survivors heroes, but he rejects that characterization. The 101-year-old says the 2,403 men who died in the attack are the heroes and should be honored ahead of everybody else. Conter isn't attending the annual ceremony in Hawaii this year because his doctor says the trip from his California home would be too strenuous. He plans to watch a video stream from home, and has recorded a message that will be played at the ceremony.

New this week: Will Smith, 'Pinocchio' and 'George & Tammy'

This week’s new entertainment releases include Will Smith’s comeback campaign in the Antoine Fuqua movie “Emancipation,” a documentary about Broadway star Idina Menzel, the video game “Dragon Quest Treasures” and a TV series exploring the tumultuous relationship between country music stars Tammy Wynette and George Jones. Director Guillermo del Toro finally gets to release his version of "Pinocchio” and there's a holiday-themed romantic comedy at Amazon Prime about a jewelry mix-up that leads to sparks in “Something from Tiffany’s.” Can’t get to New York but still want to hear chart-toppers? Join the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour at Madison Square Garden with Dua Lipa, Lizzo, and Charlie Puth,