AP News Summary at 6:33 a.m. EDT

Trump says FBI searched estate in major escalation of probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. That's according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Trump says agents opened up a safe at his home and describes their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The FBI and Justice Department have not confirmed the search. It marks a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials in a growing challenge to Russia’s grip on areas it occupies in southeastern Ukraine. They are blowing up bridges and trains and identifying key targets for the Ukrainian military. The spreading resistance has eroded Kremlin control of those areas and threatened its plans to hold referendums in various cities as a move toward annexation by Russia. One coordinator of the guerrilla movement in the southern region of Kherson told The Associated Press that its goal is “to make life unbearable for the Russian occupiers and use any means to derail their plans.” The guerrilla activity has increased as Ukrainian forces step up their attacks and reclaim areas west of the Dnieper River.

'The Sacrifice Zone': Myanmar bears cost of green energy

The birds no longer sing. The cows die. And if the people in this northern Myanmar forest complain, they too face the threat of death from militias. This forest is the source of key metallic elements known as rare earths, often called the vitamins of the modern world. Rare earths turn up in everything from hard drives to elevators, and are vital to the fast-growing field of green energy. But an AP investigation found their cost is environmental destruction, the theft of land and the funneling of money to brutal militias. The AP tied rare earths from Myanmar to the supply chains of 78 companies. Nearly all who responded said they took environmental protection and human rights seriously.

Taiwan holds drills, says China seeks control of seas

PINGTUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s foreign minister says China is using military drills to rehearse an invasion of the self-governing island democracy while Taiwan's military began its own live-fire exercises in a show of readiness to thwart off a potential attack. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu says Beijing aims to establish its dominance in the Western Pacific and annex Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory. He says that would include control of the East and South China Seas and preventing the U.S. and its allies from aiding Taiwan. China says its drills were prompted by the visit to the island last week by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but Wu said China was using her trip as a pretext for intimidating moves it has long had in the works.

Wisconsin primary may shape elections in key battleground

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voters will choose a Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed businessman Tim Michels, a self-described outsider who has put $12 million into his own campaign, against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who has support from former Vice President Mike Pence and ex-Gov. Scott Walker. Both candidates falsely claim the 2020 election was rigged, though Kleefisch has said decertifying the results is “not constitutional,” while Michels said “everything will be on the table.” The race to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is another proxy war between Trump and Pence, one-time partners now pursuing different futures for the Republican Party.

Kenya in close presidential election amid prayers for peace

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyans are voting in an unusual presidential election. A longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. East Africa’s economic hub could see a presidential runoff for the first time. Economic issues could be more important than the ethnic tensions that have marked past votes with sometimes deadly results. The top candidates are Raila Odinga who has vied for the presidency for a quarter-century and Deputy President William Ruto who stresses his journey from a humble childhood to appeal to millions of struggling Kenyans long accustomed to political dynasties.

Learning from failures: How Biden scored win on climate plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many pieces of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda have been jettisoned over the last year, but his proposals on climate change remain largely intact. The legislation passed by the Senate over the weekend is expected to receive a vote in the House on Friday. The White House says its success reflects an approach to climate policy that's rooted more in incentives than regulations. The measure includes nearly $400 billion for clean energy initiatives, the country’s largest-ever investment in fighting global warming. Biden tells The Associated Press the bill changes secures America's future more than almost anything Washington has done in decades.

Russian disinformation spreading in new ways despite bans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, big tech firms and the European Union moved to ban the country's main propaganda and disinformation channels. Nearly six months later, the number of sites pushing that same content has exploded. That's according to a new report from a tech firm, NewsGuard, that tracks disinformation. NewsGuard has identified 250 websites actively working to spread Kremlin disinformation. In some cases, Russia's propaganda agencies merely rebrand the content with a new name and logo before reposting it from new accounts. Experts say the ease with which Russia has evaded bans on its content show a need for more a aggressive approach by governments and tech companies.

Famed Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84

TOKYO (AP) — Issey Miyake, who built one of Japan’s biggest fashion brands and was known for his boldly sculpted pleated pieces as well as Apple CEO Steve Jobs’ black turtlenecks, has died. He was 84. Miyake died Aug. 5 of liver cancer, Miyake Design Office said Tuesday. Miyake defined an era in Japan’s modern history starting in the 1970s by defining a Japanese vision that was unique from the West. Miyake’s origami-like pleats transformed usually crass polyester into chic. He also used computer technology in weaving to create apparel. His clothing was meant to celebrate the human body, regardless of race, build, size or age.

'I didn't really learn anything': COVID grads face college

After the disruption of online learning, first-year college students are arriving arrive on U.S. campuses unprepared for the demands of college-level work, experts say. Colleges from New Jersey to California have expanded summer bridge programs aiming to get students up to speed in math and English before they arrive this fall. Experts say it's clear remote instruction caused learning setbacks, most sharply among Black and Hispanic students. The stakes are high: Research shows that students who start college a step behind are less likely to graduate.