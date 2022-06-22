AP News Summary at 6:37 p.m. EDT

Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months — an election-year move meant to ease financial pressures. But it's not clear Biden has the votes to suspend the taxes. Many lawmakers in his own party have expressed reservations. Biden says he knows the move wouldn't reduce “all the pain but it will be a big help.” If the gas tax savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6% at the pump. Prices average about $5 a gallon nationwide. Biden also wants states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief.

Powell: Fed aims to avoid recession but says it's possible

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to reassure the public that the Fed will raise interest rates high and fast enough to quell inflation, without tightening credit so much as to throttle the economy and cause a recession. Testifying to the Senate Banking Committee, Powell faced skeptical questions about the Fed’s ability to tame inflation, which has surged to the top of Americans’ concerns as congressional elections near. Democrats wondered whether the Fed’s accelerated rate hikes will succeed in curbing inflation or might instead just tip the economy into a downturn. Several Republicans charged that the Powell Fed had moved too slowly to begin raising rates and now must speed up its hikes.

Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades

GAYAN, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan's state-run news agency reported a powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of the country's east, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more. Wednesday's quake was the country's deadliest in two decades. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise. Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6.1 earthquake near the Pakistani border. But early footage from villages tucked among the rough mountains showed residents picking through rubble of collapsed stone and mud-brick houses. The disaster posed a major test for the Taliban-led government. The Taliban seized power last year as the U.S. and its allies were withdrawing from the country.

Jan. 6 hearings: What we’ve learned, and what’s next

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection heard from election workers and state officials on Tuesday as it described former President Donald Trump’s pressure on states to overturn his 2020 election defeat. On Thursday, they will hear from former Justice Department officials who resisted Trump’s entreaties to declare the election “corrupt.” The committee’s fourth and fifth hearings are part of the panel’s effort to show how Trump’s pressure eventually shifted to Congress, and how his false declarations of widespread fraud in the election led to the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, when hundreds of his supporters violently broke into the Capitol.

Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian deputy prime minister overseeing the country’s push to join the European Union says she’s “100%” certain all 27 EU nations will approve making Ukraine a candidate for membership in the bloc. In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said the decision could come as soon as Thursday. She says countries that had been skeptical about starting accession talks while Ukraine is fighting Russia’s invasion are now supportive. Granting a country EU candidate status requires unanimous approval from existing member nations. Candidacy is the first step toward membership. It doesn't provide security guarantees or an automatic right to join the bloc.

Andrew Gillum, once a Florida governor candidate, indicted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has been indicted on 21 federal charges including conspiracy and wire fraud for allegedly funneling donations through third parties back to himself for personal use. The U.S. attorney’s office announced the indictment Wednesday. Gillum is also charged with making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It’s the latest trouble for Gillum, who was the Democratic nominee for Florida governor in 2018. He narrowly lost to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in a race that required a recount. In March 2020, Gillum was found intoxicated and unconscious in a hotel room with two men, including one who works as a male escort.

Threats testimony rings familiar for election workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — This week’s gripping testimony to Congress about threats to local election officials following the 2020 presidential election had a rapt audience outside Washington — secretaries of state and election clerks across the U.S who said the stories could easily have been their own. Death threats, harassment and unfounded accusations have driven local election officials from their jobs, unprecedented attacks that many say threaten not just themselves but American democracy itself. Citing the potential effect on democracy, the U.S. Department of Justice has launched a task force to address the rising threats against election officials, which it calls a “deeply disturbing trend.”

CDC panel recommends US seniors get souped-up flu vaccines

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal advisory panel says Americans 65 and older should get newer, souped-up flu vaccines. The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines for seniors, whose weakened immune systems don’t respond as well to traditional shots. Options include a high-dose vaccine, one with an added immune booster and one made with insect cells instead of chicken eggs. U.S. officials currently say that all Americans 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season. This would be the first time the government has stated a flu vaccine preference for older adults. The panel’s recommendations usually are adopted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Good dog! Westminster dog show gets set to pick a winner

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The top dog will soon get crowned at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The best in show prize will be awarded Wednesday night at the most prestigious U.S. dog show. Westminster is often described as the Super Bowl of dog shows, and Winston the French bulldog aims to make it so for co-owner Morgan Fox, a defensive lineman who was just signed by the Los Angeles Chargers. Winston faces River the German shepherd, Trumpet the bloodhound, Hollywood the Maltese and three other finalists that will be chosen Wednesday evening.

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26. Police said the cause of death is still to be determined but that no foul play is suspected at this time. Ferguson played three NFL seasons. All were with Baltimore. Ferguson set the college Football Bowl Subdivision career sacks record with 45 when he played at Louisiana Tech, and he was drafted by the Ravens in the third round in 2019. He played in 38 games as a pro and had 4 1/2 sacks. Ferguson was born Dec. 14, 1995, in St. Francisville, Louisiana. He played high school football and basketball at West Feliciana.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0