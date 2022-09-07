AP News Summary at 6:37 p.m. EDT

Canadian police arrest 2nd suspect in stabbing rampage

JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Saskatchewan (AP) — The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the second suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in the province of Saskatchewan has been located and is in police custody. Myles Sanderson was located near the town of Rosthern in Saskatchewan at about 3:30 p.m. local time, an RCMP statement said. Police had earlier issued an alert warning of a man with knife driving a stolen White Chevy Suburban. The manhunt for the two brothers had entered its third day. The fugitive’s brother and fellow suspect, Damien Sanderson, 30, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites.

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.

Michael Flynn: From government insider to holy warrior

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — The retired Army general and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has been focusing on the future. In the past Flynn was part of the effort to overturn the 2020 election. More recently, an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” finds that Flynn has been building a political movement mixing conspiracy theory with Christian nationalist ideas. He's used public appearances to energize voters, political endorsements to build alliances and a network of nonprofit groups to advance the movement. Along the way Flynn and his companies have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for his efforts.

Obamas return to the White House, unveil official portraits

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have unveiled their official White House portraits in an event filled with nostalgia and humor. President Joe Biden on Wednesday hosted the ceremony at the White House where America’s first Black president and first lady revealed portraits with a modern vibe. Obama is seen standing, wearing a black suit and gray tie against a white background. Mrs. Obama wears a formal light blue dress while seated on a sofa in the Red Room. Obama chose artist Robert McCurdy for his portrait. Mrs. Obama went with artist Sharon Sprung.

Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple revealed its next line-up of iPhones will boast better cameras, faster processors, and a longer lasting battery at the same prices as last year’s model, despite the mounting pressures of inflation that has driven up the cost of other everyday items. The decision to hold the line of iPhone prices came as a mild surprise, as most analysts had predicted Apple would likely ask its devout fans to pay as much as 15% more to help offset the rising costs for many components. The four new models, with starting prices ranging from $799 to $1,099, will be in stores beginning Sept. 16.

EPA leader: Jackson needs 'fair share' of money to fix water

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says he wants Mississippi’s capital city to receive “its fair share” of federal money to repair a troubled water system. Homes and businesses had no running water for several days last week. Even with water flowing from taps once again, Jackson lacks safe drinking water. The city of 150,000 is in the sixth week of a boil-water advisory from the state health department because of concerns that low pressure could allow contaminants into the water. EPA Administrator Michael Regan was in Jackson and met with local residents and state and local elected officials Wednesday

Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Shelling has resumed in the area of Ukraine’s huge nuclear power plant. Russian and Ukrainian officials blamed each other. The attacks Wednesday come a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency pressed for the warring sides to carve out a safe zone at the plant to prevent a catastrophe. A Ukrainian regional governor said Russians fired on a city on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from the plant. Russian authorities said the city where the power plant is located is in a blackout because Ukrainian shelling damaged a power substation. In the east and south, Ukrainian officials reported progress in their counteroffensive.

Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher of the Court of Claims said the law violates the Michigan Constitution. It was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The 1931 law makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. Separately, the Michigan Supreme Court is considering whether to place a proposed amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would add abortion rights to the Michigan Constitution. Supporters more than enough signatures. But a tie vote by the Board of State Canvassers over spacing issues on the petition has kept it off the ballot.

ALS drug gets rare second review at high-stakes FDA meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration is holding an unusual second meeting to review a closely watched drug for the illness known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Patients with the deadly neurological disease have rallied behind the drug from Amylyx Pharma and are lobbying the FDA for approval. Only two drugs are currently FDA-approved for the disease, which is fatal and has no cure. The FDA previously held a meeting where its outside experts narrowly sided against Amylyx's drug, saying the company's data was unconvincing. Wednesday's meeting is focused on new analyses which the company says strengthen its case for approval.

Tiafoe beats Rublev; 1st US man in US Open SF in 16 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has become the first American man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since 2006 by beating Andrey Rublev 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4. The 24-year-old Tiafoe was backed by a boisterous partisan crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tiafoe is seeded No. 22 and his first career semifinal at any Grand Slam tournament will come Friday against No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 11 Jannik Sinner. Tiafoe played aggressive tennis and used 18 aces along with strong net play to oust No. 9 Rublev, a Russian who dropped to 0-6 in major quarterfinals.